Neuro-Otology, Volume 137

Neuro-Otology: a volume in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, provides a comprehensive translational reference on the disorders of the peripheral and central vestibular system. The volume is aimed at serving clinical neurologists who wish to know the most current established information related to dizziness and disequilibrium from a clinical, yet scholarly, perspective.

This handbook sets the new standard for comprehensive multi-authored textbooks in the field of neuro-otology. The volume is divided into three sections, including basic aspects, diagnostic and therapeutic management, and neuro-otologic disorders. Internationally acclaimed chapter authors represent a broad spectrum of areas of expertise, chosen for their ability to write clearly and concisely with an eye toward a clinical audience.

The Basic Aspects section is brief and covers the material in sufficient depth necessary for understanding later translational and clinical material. The Diagnostic and Therapeutic Management section covers all of the essential topics in the evaluation and treatment of patients with dizziness and disequilibrium. The section on Neuro-otologic Disorders is the largest portion of the volume and addresses every major diagnostic category in the field.