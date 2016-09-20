Neuro-Otology, Volume 137
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Anatomy, physiology and physics of the peripheral vestibular system
H. Kingma and R. van de Berg (Maastricht, the Netherlands and Tomsk, Russian Federation)
2. Physiology of central pathways
K.E. Cullen (Montreal, Canada)
3. Neurotransmitters in the vestibular system
C.D. Balaban (Pittsburgh, USA)
4. Multi-sensory integration in balance control
A.M. Bronstein (London, UK)
5. The epidemiology of dizziness and vertigo
H.K. Neuhauser (Berlin, Germany)
6. Vestibular symptoms and history taking
A. Bisdorff (Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg)
7. Bedside examination
D. Straumann (Zurich, Switzerland)
8. Eye movements in vestibular disorders
A. Kheradmand, A.I. Colpak and D.S. Zee (Baltimore, USA and Ankara, Turkey)
9. The caloric irrigation test
N.T. Shepard and G.P. Jacobson (Rochester and Nashville, USA)
10. Vestibular evoked myogenic potentials
J.G. Colebatch, S.M. Rosengren and M.S. Welgampola (Sydney, Australia)
11. Audiometry and other hearing tests
R.A. Davies (London, UK)
12. Rotational testing
J.M. Furman (Pittsburgh, USA)
13. An overview of vestibular rehabilitation
S.L. Whitney, A.A. Alghwiri and A. Alghadir (Pittsburgh, USA, Amman, Jordan and
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
14. Principles of vestibular pharmacotherapy
C. Chabbert (Marseille, France)
15. Acute unilateral loss of vestibular function
M. Fetter (Carlsbad, Germany)
16. Chronic unilateral vestibular loss
K.A. Kerber (Ann Arbor, USA)
17. Bilateral vestibulopathy
M. Strupp, K. Feil, M. Dieterich and T. Brandt (Munich, Germany)
18. Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo and its variants
D. Nuti, M. Masini and M. Mandalà (Siena, Italy)
19. Menière’s disease
J.M. Espinosa-Sanchez and J.A. Lopez-Escarnez (Granada and Jain, Spain)
20. Otologic disorders causing dizziness including surgery for vestibular disorders
P. Bertholon and A. Karkas (Saint Etienne, France)
21. Post-traumatic dizziness and vertigo
M. Szczupak, M.E. Hoffer, S. Murphy and C. Balaban (Miami and Pittsburgh, USA)
22. Vestibular migraine
M. von Brevern and T. Lempert (Berlin, Germany)
23. Ischemic syndromes causing dizziness and vertigo
K-D. Choi, H. Lee and J-S. Kim (Busan, Daegu and Gyeonggi-do, Korea)
24. Functional and psychiatric vestibular disorders
J.P. Staab (Rochester, USA)
25. Vertigo and dizziness in children
K. Jahn (Munich, Germany)
26. The conundrum of cervicogenic dizziness
M. Magnusson and E-M. Malmström (Lund, Sweden)
27. Motion sickness
J.F. Golding (London, UK)
28. Mal de debarquement syndrome
T.C. Hain and M. Cherchi (Chicago, USA)
Description
Neuro-Otology: a volume in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, provides a comprehensive translational reference on the disorders of the peripheral and central vestibular system. The volume is aimed at serving clinical neurologists who wish to know the most current established information related to dizziness and disequilibrium from a clinical, yet scholarly, perspective.
This handbook sets the new standard for comprehensive multi-authored textbooks in the field of neuro-otology. The volume is divided into three sections, including basic aspects, diagnostic and therapeutic management, and neuro-otologic disorders. Internationally acclaimed chapter authors represent a broad spectrum of areas of expertise, chosen for their ability to write clearly and concisely with an eye toward a clinical audience.
The Basic Aspects section is brief and covers the material in sufficient depth necessary for understanding later translational and clinical material. The Diagnostic and Therapeutic Management section covers all of the essential topics in the evaluation and treatment of patients with dizziness and disequilibrium. The section on Neuro-otologic Disorders is the largest portion of the volume and addresses every major diagnostic category in the field.
Key Features
- Synthesizes widely dispersed information on the anatomy and physiology of neuro-otologic conditions into one comprehensive resource
- Features input from renowned international authors in basic science, otology, and neuroscience
- Presents the latest assessment of the techniques needed to diagnose and treat patients with dizziness, vertigo, and imbalance
- Provides the reader with an updated, in-depth review of the clinically relevant science and the clinical approach to those disorders of the peripheral and central vestibular system
Readership
Researchers, clinicians and advanced students in the fields of neuro-otology, otolaryngology, neurology, clinical neuroscience
Details
432
- 432
English
- English
© Elsevier 2016
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 20th September 2016
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780444634474
- 9780444634474
9780444634375
- 9780444634375
About the Series Volume Editors
Joseph M. Furman Series Volume Editor
Joseph Furman is a Professor in the Departments of Otolaryngology, Neurology, Bioengineering, and Physical Therapy at the University of Pittsburgh and director of the division of balance disorders at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. His education includes an M.D. and a Ph.D. in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania, a residency in neurology at UCLA, and a fellowship in non-surgical otology at the University of Toronto. Dr. Furman’s area of expertise is vestibular function and balance disorders. Dr. Furman is a board certified neurologist, a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and a member of the American Neurological Association. Dr. Furman’s clinical activities include the evaluation of patients with dizziness and disequilibrium and consultation neurology. Dr. Furman’s research interests include balance in older persons, development of new tests of semicircular canal function, and functional imaging in balance disorders. Dr. Furman is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Vestibular Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Otolaryngology, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Thomas Lempert Series Volume Editor
Thomas Lempert is Professor of Neurology at Charité University Hospital and Head of Neurology at Schlosspark-Klinik in Berlin, Germany. He spent most of his professional life at Charité University Hospital as a general neurologist and neuro-otologist. He learnt to treat dizzy patients and made his first steps in vestibular research at the University Hospital in Munich (Prof. Thomas Brandt) and later at the MRC Movement and Balance Unit in London (Prof. Adolfo Bronstein and Prof. Michael Gresty). He heads the Vestibular Migraine Group of the Classification Committee of the International Bárány Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Facharzt für Neurologie, Schlosspark-Klinik, Berlin, Germany