Neuro-ophthalmology, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 28-3
1st Edition
Authors: Andrew Lee Paul Brazis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724677
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th August 2010
Description
Neuro-ophthalmology has been an established subspecialty in neurology for over 30 years. This issue of Neurologic Clinics contains the following articles: Ocular Motor Cranial Neuropathy (Volpe); Papilledema (Wall); Transient Monocular Visual Loss (Ahmed/Foroozan); Multiple Sclerosis (Galetta); Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (Bonelli/Arnold); Optic Neuritis (Eggenberger); Pupil Disorders (Kawasaki);Giant Cell Arteritis (Falardeau); Functional Visual Loss (Newman); Orbital Disease (McCulley); Thyroid Eye Disease (Cockerham); Vascular Neuro-ophthalmology (Biousse); Neuroimaging (Costello); and Optic Atrophy (Golnik).
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 11th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724677
About the Authors
Andrew Lee Author
Paul Brazis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.