Neuro-ophthalmology, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 28-3

Neuro-ophthalmology has been an established subspecialty in neurology for over 30 years. This issue of Neurologic Clinics contains the following articles: Ocular Motor Cranial Neuropathy (Volpe); Papilledema (Wall); Transient Monocular Visual Loss (Ahmed/Foroozan); Multiple Sclerosis (Galetta); Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (Bonelli/Arnold); Optic Neuritis (Eggenberger); Pupil Disorders (Kawasaki);Giant Cell Arteritis (Falardeau); Functional Visual Loss (Newman); Orbital Disease (McCulley); Thyroid Eye Disease (Cockerham); Vascular Neuro-ophthalmology (Biousse); Neuroimaging (Costello); and Optic Atrophy (Golnik).