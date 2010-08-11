Neuro-ophthalmology, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724677

Neuro-ophthalmology, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 28-3

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Lee Paul Brazis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724677
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th August 2010
Description

Neuro-ophthalmology has been an established subspecialty in neurology for over 30 years. This issue of Neurologic Clinics contains the following articles: Ocular Motor Cranial Neuropathy (Volpe); Papilledema (Wall); Transient Monocular Visual Loss (Ahmed/Foroozan); Multiple Sclerosis (Galetta); Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (Bonelli/Arnold); Optic Neuritis (Eggenberger); Pupil Disorders (Kawasaki);Giant Cell Arteritis (Falardeau); Functional Visual Loss (Newman); Orbital Disease (McCulley); Thyroid Eye Disease (Cockerham); Vascular Neuro-ophthalmology (Biousse); Neuroimaging (Costello); and Optic Atrophy (Golnik).

About the Authors

Andrew Lee Author

Paul Brazis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology

