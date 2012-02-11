Neuro-Oncology, Part II, Volume 105
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series
Chapter 29: Low-grade gliomas
Chapter 30: Anaplastic astrocytomas
Chapter 31: Anaplastic oligodendroglial tumors
Chapter 32: Glioblastoma
Chapter 33: Gliomatosis cerebri
Chapter 34: Primary central nervous system lymphoma
Chapter 35: Medulloblastoma and primitive neuroectodermal tumors
Chapter 36: Ependymomas, neuronal and mixed neuronal–glial tumors, dysembroblastic neuroepithelial tumors, pleomorphic xanthoastrocytomas, and pilocytic astrocytomas
Chapter 37: Neurofibromatosis and other genetic syndromes
Chapter 38: Brainstem tumors
Chapter 39: Optic, hypothalamic, and thalamic tumors
Chapter 40: Pineal parenchymal tumors, embryonal tumors, and germ cell tumors
Chapter 41: Tumors of the cerebellopontine angle
Chapter 42: Tumors of the meninges
Chapter 43: The management of skull base tumors
Chapter 44: Peripheral nerve tumors
Chapter 45: General oncology and neurological complications
Chapter 46: Neurological complications of solid tumors
Chapter 47: Neurological complications of leukemia and lymphoma
Chapter 48: Neurological complications in plasma cell dyscrasias
Chapter 49: Brain metastases
Chapter 50: Neoplastic meningitis
Chapter 51: Spinal cord involvement
Chapter 52: Neuromuscular complications
Chapter 53: Neurovascular complications of solid tumors and hematological neoplasms
Chapter 54: Infectious, metabolic, and endocrine complications
Chapter 55: Central nervous system paraneoplastic disease
Chapter 56: Paraneoplastic disorders of the peripheral nervous system
Chapter 57: Complications of chemotherapy in neuro-oncology
Chapter 58: Complications of radiotherapy to the central nervous system
Chapter 59: Neurological complications of chemotherapy to the central nervous system
Chapter 60: Neurological complications of chemotherapy to the peripheral nervous system
Chapter 61: General and neurological complications of targeted therapy
Handbook of Clinical Neurology: Neuro-Oncology, Part II provides an overview of the most recent developments in the field of neuro-oncology, including new diagnostic imaging techniques, along with immunology, molecular biology, and clinical aspects of different types of tumors. It also considers management and new therapeutic strategies for tumors, such as gene therapy, radiation therapy, and molecularly targeted treatments.
Divided into five sections encompassing 33 chapters, the book begins with a description of specific tumor types such as low-grade gliomas, anaplastic astrocytomas, and medulloblastoma and primitive neuroectodermal tumors, along with rare brain tumors like neurofibromatosis and other genetic syndromes. It then discusses tumors at special sites, from brainstem tumors to peripheral nerve tumors, tumors of the meninges, and optic, hypothalamic, and thalamic tumors. It also explains the neurological complications of systemic cancer and the adverse effects of some treatments.
Clinicians and neuroscientists, as well as researchers who read this book, will gain a better understanding of the clinical features and management of the neurological manifestations of tumors.
- Unique perspectives on advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of tumors of the nervous system
- An in-depth exploration of new strategies, including diagnostics, and gene and molecularly targeted therapies
- A state-of-the-art reference that summarizes the clinical features and management of the many neurological manifestations of tumors of the nervous system
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 11th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444535030
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444535023
"…an unparalleled reputation as the world's most comprehensive source of information in neurology...Describes the advances which have occurred in clinical neurology and the neurosciences, their impact on the understanding of neurological disorders and on patient care."--Doody.com, April 24, 2013
Wolfgang Grisold Author
Head of Department, Neurologic Department and LBI for Neuro-Oncology, Kaiser Franz Josef Hospital, Vienna, Austria
Riccardo Soffietti Author
Head, Division of Neuro-Oncology