Neuro-Oncology, Part II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444535023, 9780444535030

Neuro-Oncology, Part II, Volume 105

1st Edition

Authors: Wolfgang Grisold Riccardo Soffietti
eBook ISBN: 9780444535030
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444535023
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th February 2012
Page Count: 572
Table of Contents

Series Page

Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series

Foreword

Preface

List of contributors

Chapter 29: Low-grade gliomas

Chapter 30: Anaplastic astrocytomas

Chapter 31: Anaplastic oligodendroglial tumors

Chapter 32: Glioblastoma

Chapter 33: Gliomatosis cerebri

Chapter 34: Primary central nervous system lymphoma

Chapter 35: Medulloblastoma and primitive neuroectodermal tumors

Chapter 36: Ependymomas, neuronal and mixed neuronal–glial tumors, dysembroblastic neuroepithelial tumors, pleomorphic xanthoastrocytomas, and pilocytic astrocytomas

Chapter 37: Neurofibromatosis and other genetic syndromes

Chapter 38: Brainstem tumors

Chapter 39: Optic, hypothalamic, and thalamic tumors

Chapter 40: Pineal parenchymal tumors, embryonal tumors, and germ cell tumors

Chapter 41: Tumors of the cerebellopontine angle

Chapter 42: Tumors of the meninges

Chapter 43: The management of skull base tumors

Chapter 44: Peripheral nerve tumors

Chapter 45: General oncology and neurological complications

Chapter 46: Neurological complications of solid tumors

Chapter 47: Neurological complications of leukemia and lymphoma

Chapter 48: Neurological complications in plasma cell dyscrasias

Chapter 49: Brain metastases

Chapter 50: Neoplastic meningitis

Chapter 51: Spinal cord involvement

Chapter 52: Neuromuscular complications

Chapter 53: Neurovascular complications of solid tumors and hematological neoplasms

Chapter 54: Infectious, metabolic, and endocrine complications

Chapter 55: Central nervous system paraneoplastic disease

Chapter 56: Paraneoplastic disorders of the peripheral nervous system

Chapter 57: Complications of chemotherapy in neuro-oncology

Chapter 58: Complications of radiotherapy to the central nervous system

Chapter 59: Neurological complications of chemotherapy to the central nervous system

Chapter 60: Neurological complications of chemotherapy to the peripheral nervous system

Chapter 61: General and neurological complications of targeted therapy

Index

Description

Handbook of Clinical Neurology: Neuro-Oncology, Part II provides an overview of the most recent developments in the field of neuro-oncology, including new diagnostic imaging techniques, along with immunology, molecular biology, and clinical aspects of different types of tumors. It also considers management and new therapeutic strategies for tumors, such as gene therapy, radiation therapy, and molecularly targeted treatments.

Divided into five sections encompassing 33 chapters, the book begins with a description of specific tumor types such as low-grade gliomas, anaplastic astrocytomas, and medulloblastoma and primitive neuroectodermal tumors, along with rare brain tumors like neurofibromatosis and other genetic syndromes. It then discusses tumors at special sites, from brainstem tumors to peripheral nerve tumors, tumors of the meninges, and optic, hypothalamic, and thalamic tumors. It also explains the neurological complications of systemic cancer and the adverse effects of some treatments.

Clinicians and neuroscientists, as well as researchers who read this book, will gain a better understanding of the clinical features and management of the neurological manifestations of tumors.

Key Features

  • Unique perspectives on advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of tumors of the nervous system
  • An in-depth exploration of new strategies, including diagnostics, and gene and molecularly targeted therapies
  • A state-of-the-art reference that summarizes the clinical features and management of the many neurological manifestations of tumors of the nervous system

Details

No. of pages:
572
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Reviews

"…an unparalleled reputation as the world's most comprehensive source of information in neurology...Describes the advances which have occurred in clinical neurology and the neurosciences, their impact on the understanding of neurological disorders and on patient care."--Doody.com, April 24, 2013

About the Authors

Wolfgang Grisold Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Department, Neurologic Department and LBI for Neuro-Oncology, Kaiser Franz Josef Hospital, Vienna, Austria

Riccardo Soffietti Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Division of Neuro-Oncology

