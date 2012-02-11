Neuro-Oncology, Part II, Volume 105

Handbook of Clinical Neurology: Neuro-Oncology, Part II provides an overview of the most recent developments in the field of neuro-oncology, including new diagnostic imaging techniques, along with immunology, molecular biology, and clinical aspects of different types of tumors. It also considers management and new therapeutic strategies for tumors, such as gene therapy, radiation therapy, and molecularly targeted treatments.

Divided into five sections encompassing 33 chapters, the book begins with a description of specific tumor types such as low-grade gliomas, anaplastic astrocytomas, and medulloblastoma and primitive neuroectodermal tumors, along with rare brain tumors like neurofibromatosis and other genetic syndromes. It then discusses tumors at special sites, from brainstem tumors to peripheral nerve tumors, tumors of the meninges, and optic, hypothalamic, and thalamic tumors. It also explains the neurological complications of systemic cancer and the adverse effects of some treatments.

Clinicians and neuroscientists, as well as researchers who read this book, will gain a better understanding of the clinical features and management of the neurological manifestations of tumors.