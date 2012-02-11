Neuro-Oncology Part I, Volume 104
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
Section 1 Basic principles
1. Epidemiology of primary central nervous system tumors
2. Molecular biology of brain tumors
3. Angiogenesis and invasion in cancer
4. Immunology of brain tumors
5. Blood–brain barrier and brain edema
6. Stem cells in gliomas
Section 2 Diagnostic tools
7. Diagnostic neuropathology of tumors of the central nervous system
8. Neuroimaging
9. Functional imaging in brain surgery
10. Imaging brain tumors with PET, SPECT, and ultrasonography
11. CSF and laboratory analysis (tumor markers)
12. Electrophysiology and intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring
13. Evaluation and monitoring of peripheral nerve function
14. Evaluation of cognitive functions and quality of life
Section 3 Principles of therapy
15. Principles of brain tumor surgery
16. Radiotherapy
17. Chemotherapy with cytotoxic and cytostatic agents in brain cancer
18. Molecularly targeted therapy in neuro-oncology
19. Inhibiting angiogenesis in malignant gliomas
20. Immunotherapy of brain tumors
21. Gene therapy
22. Chemotherapy for brain tumors with polymer drug delivery
23. Convection-enhanced delivery of therapeutic agents into the brain
24. Management of cognitive deficits and mood disturbance
25. Steroids and brain tumors
26. Seizure control in brain tumors
27. Cancer pain management and palliative care
28. Clinical trials in neuro-oncology
Index
Description
Handbook of Clinical Neurology: Neuro-Oncology, Part I summarizes the present state of scientific and clinical knowledge in the field of neuro-oncology, including information related to diagnostic techniques such as imaging, along with immunology, molecular biology, and clinical aspects of tumors. Management and new therapeutic strategies for tumors, including gene therapy and molecularly targeted treatments, are also covered.
Divided into eight sections encompassing 61 chapters, the book begins with an overview of the basic principles of tumors, including the epidemiology of primary central nervous system tumors, angiogenesis and invasion in cancer, the link between blood-brain barrier and brain edema, and the role of stem cells in gliomas. It proceeds with a discussion of diagnostic tools such as neuroimaging, the principles of tumor therapy such as radiotherapy and immunotherapy, and clinical trials in neuro-oncology. The reader is also introduced to specific tumor types such as low-grade gliomas, anaplastic astrocytomas, and medulloblastoma and primitive neuroectodermal tumors, along with rare brain tumors like neurofibromatosis and other genetic syndromes. Furthermore, the book explains the neurological complications of systemic cancer and complications from treatments.
This volume will appeal to clinicians and neuroscientists as well as researchers who want to gain a better understanding of the clinical features and management of the neurological manifestations of tumors.
Key Features
- An invaluable resource that includes critical, in-depth insights into recent developments in neuro-oncology
- A fresh perspective on molecular biology, immunology, and other clinical aspects of tumors of the nervous system
- Extensive coverage of tumor management and new therapeutic strategies, including gene therapy and molecularly targeted treatments
- New tactics and therapies that will aid clinicians in their quest to provide optimal care for their neuro-oncological patients
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 11th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444534958
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444521385
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Wolfgang Grisold Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Department, Neurologic Department and LBI for Neuro-Oncology, Kaiser Franz Josef Hospital, Vienna, Austria
Riccardo Soffietti Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neuroscience, Neuro-Oncology, University of Torino, Italy.