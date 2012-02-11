Neuro-Oncology Part I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521385, 9780444534958

Neuro-Oncology Part I, Volume 104

1st Edition

Editors: Wolfgang Grisold Riccardo Soffietti
eBook ISBN: 9780444534958
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521385
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th February 2012
Page Count: 488
Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Contributors

Section 1 Basic principles

1. Epidemiology of primary central nervous system tumors

2. Molecular biology of brain tumors

3. Angiogenesis and invasion in cancer

4. Immunology of brain tumors

5. Blood–brain barrier and brain edema

6. Stem cells in gliomas

Section 2 Diagnostic tools

7. Diagnostic neuropathology of tumors of the central nervous system

8. Neuroimaging

9. Functional imaging in brain surgery

10. Imaging brain tumors with PET, SPECT, and ultrasonography

11. CSF and laboratory analysis (tumor markers)

12. Electrophysiology and intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring

13. Evaluation and monitoring of peripheral nerve function

14. Evaluation of cognitive functions and quality of life

Section 3 Principles of therapy

15. Principles of brain tumor surgery

16. Radiotherapy

17. Chemotherapy with cytotoxic and cytostatic agents in brain cancer

18. Molecularly targeted therapy in neuro-oncology

19. Inhibiting angiogenesis in malignant gliomas

20. Immunotherapy of brain tumors

21. Gene therapy

22. Chemotherapy for brain tumors with polymer drug delivery

23. Convection-enhanced delivery of therapeutic agents into the brain

24. Management of cognitive deficits and mood disturbance

25. Steroids and brain tumors

26. Seizure control in brain tumors

27. Cancer pain management and palliative care

28. Clinical trials in neuro-oncology

Index




Description

Handbook of Clinical Neurology: Neuro-Oncology, Part I summarizes the present state of scientific and clinical knowledge in the field of neuro-oncology, including information related to diagnostic techniques such as imaging, along with immunology, molecular biology, and clinical aspects of tumors. Management and new therapeutic strategies for tumors, including gene therapy and molecularly targeted treatments, are also covered.

Divided into eight sections encompassing 61 chapters, the book begins with an overview of the basic principles of tumors, including the epidemiology of primary central nervous system tumors, angiogenesis and invasion in cancer, the link between blood-brain barrier and brain edema, and the role of stem cells in gliomas. It proceeds with a discussion of diagnostic tools such as neuroimaging, the principles of tumor therapy such as radiotherapy and immunotherapy, and clinical trials in neuro-oncology. The reader is also introduced to specific tumor types such as low-grade gliomas, anaplastic astrocytomas, and medulloblastoma and primitive neuroectodermal tumors, along with rare brain tumors like neurofibromatosis and other genetic syndromes. Furthermore, the book explains the neurological complications of systemic cancer and complications from treatments.

This volume will appeal to clinicians and neuroscientists as well as researchers who want to gain a better understanding of the clinical features and management of the neurological manifestations of tumors.

Key Features

  • An invaluable resource that includes critical, in-depth insights into recent developments in neuro-oncology
  • A fresh perspective on molecular biology, immunology, and other clinical aspects of tumors of the nervous system
  • Extensive coverage of tumor management and new therapeutic strategies, including gene therapy and molecularly targeted treatments
  • New tactics and therapies that will aid clinicians in their quest to provide optimal care for their neuro-oncological patients

About the Editors

Wolfgang Grisold Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Department, Neurologic Department and LBI for Neuro-Oncology, Kaiser Franz Josef Hospital, Vienna, Austria

Riccardo Soffietti Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neuroscience, Neuro-Oncology, University of Torino, Italy.

