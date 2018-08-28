Neuro-oncology, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 36-3

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, edited by Drs. Patrick Y. Wen and Eudocia Quant Lee, will focus on Neuro-oncology. Topiocs include, but are not limited to, Epidemiology of brain tumors, Molecular pathogenesis of brain tumors, Changes in WHO classification of brain tumors, Neurologic and medical management of brain tumors, Grade 2 and 3 Gliomas, Glioblastoma, Benign brain tumors, Primary CNS lymphoma and neurologic complications of systemic lymphoma, Pediatric brain tumors, Brain metastases, Metastatic complications of cancer, Neurologic complications of radiation therapy, Neurologic complications of systemic anticancer therapies, Neurocognitive complaints in cancer patients, and Paraneoplastic syndromes.