Neuro-oncology, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 36-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: The Interface Between Neurology and Oncology
Epidemiology of Brain Tumors
Evolving Insights into the Molecular Neuropathology of Diffuse Gliomas in Adults
World Health Organization 2016 Classification of Central Nervous System Tumors
Neurologic and Medical Management of Brain Tumors
Grade II and III Oligodendroglioma and Astrocytoma
Understanding and Treating Glioblastoma
Benign Intracranial Tumors
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Pediatric Brain Tumors
Brain Metastases
Metastatic Complications of Cancer Involving the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems
Neurologic Complications of Radiation Therapy
Neurologic Complications of Systemic Anticancer Therapy
Neurocognitive Function in Adult Cancer Patients
Paraneoplastic Neurologic Syndromes
Description
This issue of Neurologic Clinics, edited by Drs. Patrick Y. Wen and Eudocia Quant Lee, will focus on Neuro-oncology. Topiocs include, but are not limited to, Epidemiology of brain tumors, Molecular pathogenesis of brain tumors, Changes in WHO classification of brain tumors, Neurologic and medical management of brain tumors, Grade 2 and 3 Gliomas, Glioblastoma, Benign brain tumors, Primary CNS lymphoma and neurologic complications of systemic lymphoma, Pediatric brain tumors, Brain metastases, Metastatic complications of cancer, Neurologic complications of radiation therapy, Neurologic complications of systemic anticancer therapies, Neurocognitive complaints in cancer patients, and Paraneoplastic syndromes.
