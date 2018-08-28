Neuro-oncology, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323614023, 9780323614030

Neuro-oncology, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 36-3

1st Edition

Authors: Patrick Y Wen Eudocia Quant Lee
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323614023
eBook ISBN: 9780323614030
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface: The Interface Between Neurology and Oncology

Epidemiology of Brain Tumors

Evolving Insights into the Molecular Neuropathology of Diffuse Gliomas in Adults

World Health Organization 2016 Classification of Central Nervous System Tumors

Neurologic and Medical Management of Brain Tumors

Grade II and III Oligodendroglioma and Astrocytoma

Understanding and Treating Glioblastoma

Benign Intracranial Tumors

Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Pediatric Brain Tumors

Brain Metastases

Metastatic Complications of Cancer Involving the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems 　

Neurologic Complications of Radiation Therapy

Neurologic Complications of Systemic Anticancer Therapy

Neurocognitive Function in Adult Cancer Patients

Paraneoplastic Neurologic Syndromes

Description

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, edited by Drs. Patrick Y. Wen and Eudocia Quant Lee, will focus on Neuro-oncology. Topiocs include, but are not limited to, Epidemiology of brain tumors, Molecular pathogenesis of brain tumors, Changes in WHO classification of brain tumors, Neurologic and medical management of brain tumors, Grade 2 and 3 Gliomas, Glioblastoma, Benign brain tumors, Primary CNS lymphoma and neurologic complications of systemic lymphoma, Pediatric brain tumors, Brain metastases, Metastatic complications of cancer, Neurologic complications of radiation therapy, Neurologic complications of systemic anticancer therapies, Neurocognitive complaints in cancer patients, and Paraneoplastic syndromes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323614023
eBook ISBN:
9780323614030

About the Authors

Patrick Y Wen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Director

Eudocia Quant Lee Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.