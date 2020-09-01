Neural Regenerative Nanomedicine

Dr. Mehdi Razavi is Assistant Professor of Medicine, Materials Science and Engineering, and BiionixTM (Bionic Materials, Implants & Interfaces) Cluster at University of Central Florida (UCF) since September 2019. Prior to his current appointment, he was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Regenerative Medicine with the Interventional Regenerative Medicine and Imaging Laboratory at Stanford University School of Medicine from September 2016 to September 2019. Before that he was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Biomaterials with the Brunel Centre for Advanced Solidification Technology (BCAST) in Institute of Materials and Manufacturing and Brunel Institute for Bioengineering (BIB) at Brunel University London from May 2015 to August 2016. He was also a Research Scholar in Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering with the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Helmerich Advanced Technology Research Center (HRC), at Oklahoma State University from July 2013 to April 2014 and an Adjunct Faculty with the Dental Materials Research Center, at Isfahan University of Medical Sciences from September 2014. He holds a PhD in Biomaterials from Isfahan University of Technology, awarded in August 2014, MSc in Materials Engineering from Isfahan University of Technology, awarded in February 2011 and a BSc in Materials Engineering from Isfahan University of Technology, awarded in September 2008. As his research honors, Isfahan University of Technology awarded him “The Best PhD Thesis”; and in June 2019, Stanford University awarded him “Poster Winner” of the 100+ posters presented at Bio-X. His research interests are mainly on Biomaterials, Nanomedicine, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cells, Orthopedic Implants and Bone scaffolds, Drug/Gene Delivery Systems, Ultrasound Therapy, Cancer Nanotechnology, and Pancreatic Islet Transplantation. His work has resulted in the publication of over 62 peer-reviewed journal articles, 16 book chapters, 5 books, 5 patents pending or granted, and 24 conference proceedings/talks, of which 69 have been as a first author and 57 as a corresponding author. His publications have been cited for over 1540 times, with an h-index of 25, and i-10 index of 37. He also serves as the chief editor, a member of editorial boards and a scientific reviewer for over 128 different journals, conferences, books, grants and dissertations.