Neural Regenerative Nanomedicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128202234

Neural Regenerative Nanomedicine

1st Edition

Editors: Mehdi Razavi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128202234
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 220
Description

Regenerative medicine focuses on using stem cell biology to advance medical therapies for devastating disorders. The complex, delicate structures that make up the nervous system - the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves - are susceptible to various types of injury ranging from trauma to neurodegenerative diseases that cause progressive deterioration: Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease), multiple sclerosis and multiple system atrophy. Unfortunately, because of the complexity of the brain and spinal cord, little spontaneous regeneration, repair or healing occurs. Therefore, brain damage, paralysis from spinal cord injury and peripheral nerve damage are often permanent and incapacitating.

Neural Regenerative Nanomedicine presents novel, significant, and interdisciplinary theoretical and experimental results related to nanoscience and nanotechnology in the neural regeneration. Innovative, paradigm-shifting strategies are required to advance treatment of neurological injury. The Neural Regenerative Medicine research is at the forefront of healing the nervous system. This research is multifaceted, ranging from basic science discovery to clinical applications. Content in this text includes basic, translational, and clinical research addressing neural repair and regeneration.

Key Features

  • A multidisciplinary book providing broad coverage in all research areas focused on the applications of nanotechnology in neural regeneration
  • Useful for physician-scientists with the expertise of neurology and regenerative medicine, bioengineers or materials engineers with the expertise of biomaterials and nanoengineering, stem cell biologists, and chemists
  • A reference for many disciplines, including: bioengineering, biomaterials, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, neural regenerative medicine and nanomedicine

Readership

Basic and clinical researchers focused on the application of neural regenerative medicine, including bioengineers and neuroscientists

Table of Contents

1. Advances and Challenges toward Neural Regenerative Medicine
Parisa Dehghani, Ali Zarrabi , and Vahid Jahed
2. Nanobiomaterials for Neural Regenerative Medicine
Yasemin Budama Kilinc
3. Nanoscaffolds for Neural Regenerative Medicine
Francesco Gentile
4. Drug Delivery Nanosystems for Neural Regenerative Medicine
Serda Kecel Gunduz
5. Nanotechnology in Gene Delivery for Neural Regenerative Medicine
Mona Shahlaei, Maryam Saeidifar, Shaahin Mohammadzadeh Asl
6. Nanoengineering of Stem Cells for Neural Regenerative Medicine
Ebru Altuntas
7. Electroceuticals for Neural Regenerative Nanomedicine
Jeremy Crook
8. Nanotoxicity in Neural Regenerative Medicine
Rabia Cakir Koc
9. Neural Regenerative Nanomedicine: Current therapies and future directions
Fatemeh Khatami

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128202234

About the Editor

Mehdi Razavi

Dr. Mehdi Razavi is Assistant Professor of Medicine, Materials Science and Engineering, and BiionixTM (Bionic Materials, Implants & Interfaces) Cluster at University of Central Florida (UCF) since September 2019. Prior to his current appointment, he was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Regenerative Medicine with the Interventional Regenerative Medicine and Imaging Laboratory at Stanford University School of Medicine from September 2016 to September 2019. Before that he was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Biomaterials with the Brunel Centre for Advanced Solidification Technology (BCAST) in Institute of Materials and Manufacturing and Brunel Institute for Bioengineering (BIB) at Brunel University London from May 2015 to August 2016. He was also a Research Scholar in Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering with the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Helmerich Advanced Technology Research Center (HRC), at Oklahoma State University from July 2013 to April 2014 and an Adjunct Faculty with the Dental Materials Research Center, at Isfahan University of Medical Sciences from September 2014. He holds a PhD in Biomaterials from Isfahan University of Technology, awarded in August 2014, MSc in Materials Engineering from Isfahan University of Technology, awarded in February 2011 and a BSc in Materials Engineering from Isfahan University of Technology, awarded in September 2008. As his research honors, Isfahan University of Technology awarded him “The Best PhD Thesis”; and in June 2019, Stanford University awarded him “Poster Winner” of the 100+ posters presented at Bio-X. His research interests are mainly on Biomaterials, Nanomedicine, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cells, Orthopedic Implants and Bone scaffolds, Drug/Gene Delivery Systems, Ultrasound Therapy, Cancer Nanotechnology, and Pancreatic Islet Transplantation. His work has resulted in the publication of over 62 peer-reviewed journal articles, 16 book chapters, 5 books, 5 patents pending or granted, and 24 conference proceedings/talks, of which 69 have been as a first author and 57 as a corresponding author. His publications have been cited for over 1540 times, with an h-index of 25, and i-10 index of 37. He also serves as the chief editor, a member of editorial boards and a scientific reviewer for over 128 different journals, conferences, books, grants and dissertations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, BiionixTM (Bionic Materials, Implants and Interfaces) Cluster, Department of Internal Medicine, College of Medicine, Assistant Professor by courtesy, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Central Florida, USA

Ratings and Reviews

