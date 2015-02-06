Neural Regeneration provides an overview of cutting-edge knowledge on a broad spectrum of neural regeneration, including:

Neural regeneration in lower vertebrates Neural regeneration in the peripheral nervous system Neural regeneration in the central nervous system Transplantation-mediated neural regeneration Clinical and translational research on neural regeneration

The contributors to this book are experts in their fields and work at distinguished institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and China.

Nervous system injuries, including peripheral nerve injuries, brain and spinal cord injuries, and stroke affect millions of people worldwide every year. As a result of this high incidence of neurological injuries, neural regeneration and repair is becoming a rapidly growing field dedicated to the new discoveries to promote structural and functional recoveries based on neural regeneration. The ultimate goal is to translate the most optimal regenerative strategies to treatments of human nervous system injuries.

This valuable reference book is useful for students, postdoctors, and basic and clinical scientists who are interested in neural regeneration research.