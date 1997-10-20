Neural Networks and Pattern Recognition

Preface. Contributors. J.L. Johnson, H. Ranganath, G. Kuntimad, and H.J. Caulfield,Pulse-Coupled Neural Networks.H. Li and J. Wang,A Neural Network Model for Optical Flow Computation.F. Unal and N. Tepedelenlioglu,Temporal Pattern Matching Using an Artificial Neural Network.J. Dayhoff, P. Palmadesso, F. Richards, and D.-T. Lin, Patterns of Dynamic Activity and Timing in Neural Network Processing. J. Ghosh, H.-J. Chang, and K. Liano, A Macroscopic Model of Oscillation in Ensembles of Inhibitory and Excitatory Neurons. P. Tito, B. Horne, C.L. Giles, and P. Collingwood, Finite State Machines and Recurrent Neural Networks--Automata and Dynamical Systems Approaches. R. Anderson, Biased Random-Walk Learning: A Neurobiological Correlate to Trial-and-Error. A. Nigrin, Using SONNET 1 to Segment Continuous Sequences of Items. K. Venkatesh, A. Pandya, and S. Hsu,On the Use of High Level Petri Nets in the Modeling of Biological Neural Networks. J. Principe, S. Celebi, B. de Vries, and J. Harris, Locally Recurrent Networks: The Gamma Operator, Properties, and Extensions.Preface. Contributors. J.L. Johnson, H. Ranganath, G. Kuntimad, and H.J. Caulfield, Pulse-Coupled Neural Networks: Introduction. Basic Model. Multiple Pulses. Multiple Receptive Field Inputs. Time Evolution of Two Cells. Space to Time. LinkingWaves and Time Scales. Groups. Invariances. Segmentation. Adaptation. Time to Space. Implementations. Integration into Systems. Concluding Remarks. References. H. Li and J. Wang, A Neural Network Model for Optical Flow Computation: Introduction. Theoretical Background. Discussion on the Reformulation. Choosing Regularization Parameters. A Recurrent Neural Network Model. Experiments. Comparison to Other Work. Summary and Discussion. References. F. Unal and N. Tepedelenlioglu, TemporalPattern Matching Using an Artificial Neural Network: Introduction. Solving Optimization Problems Using the Hopfield Network. Dynamic Time Warping Using Hopfield Network. Computer Simulation Results. Conclusions. References. J. Dayhoff, P. Palmadesso, F. Richards, and D.-T. Lin, Patterns of Dynamic Activity and Timing in Neural Network Processing: Introduction. Dynamic Networks. Chaotic Attractors and Attractor Locking. Developing Multiple Attractors. Attractor Basins and Dynamic Binary Networks. Time Delay Mechanisms and Attractor Training. Timing of Action Potentials in Impulse Trains. Discussion. Acknowledgments. References. J. Ghosh, H.-J. Chang, and K. Liano, A Macroscopic Model of Oscillation in Ensembles of Inhibitory and Excitatory Neurons: Introduction. A Macroscopic Model for Cell Assemblies. Interactions Between Two Neural Groups. Stability of Equilibrium States. Oscillation Frequency Estimation. Experimental Validation. Conclusion. Appendix. References. P. Tito, B. Horne, C.L. Giles, and P. Collingwood, Finite State Machines and Recurrent Neural Networks--Automata and Dynamical Systems Approaches: Introduction. State Machines. Dynamical Systems. Recurrent Neural Network. RNN as a State Machine. RNN as a Collection of Dynamical Systems. RNN with Two State Neurons. Experiments--Learning Loops of FSM. Discussion. References. R. Anderson, Biased Random-Walk Learning: A Neurobiological Correlate to Trial-and-Error: Introduction. Hebb's Rule. Theoretical Learning Rules. Biological Evidence. Conclusions. Acknowledgments. References and Bibliography. A. Nigrin, Using SONNET 1 to Segment Continuous Sequences of Items: Introduction. Learning Isolated and Embedded Spatial Patterns. Storing Items with Decreasing Activity. The LTM Invariance Principle. Using Rehearsal to Process Arbitrarily Long Lists. Implementing the LTM Invariance Principle with an On-Center Off-Surround Circuit. Resetting Items Once They can be Classified. Properties of a Classifying System. Simulations. Discussion. K. Venkatesh, A. Pandya, and S. Hsu, On the Use of High Level Petri Nets in the Modeling of Biological Neural Networks: Introduction. Fundamentals of PNs. Modeling of Biological Neural Systems with High Level PNs. New/Modified Elements Added to HPNs to Model BNNs. Example of a BNN: The Olfactory Bulb. Conclusions. References. J. Principe, S. Celebi, B. de Vries, and J. Harris, Locally Recurrent Networks: The Gamma Operator, Properties, and Extensions: Introduction. Linear Finite Dimensional Memory Structures. The Gamma Neural Network. Applications of the Gamma Memory. Interpretations of the Gamma Memory. Laguerre and Gamma II Memories. Analog VLSI Implementations of the Gamma Filter. Conclusions. References.