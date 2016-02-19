Neural Models of Plasticity
1st Edition
Experimental and Theoretical Approaches
Description
Neural Models of Plasticity: Experimental and Theoretical Approaches is an outgrowth of a conference that was held at Woods Hole, Massachusetts, in the spring of 1987. The purpose of that conference was to review recent developments in both areas and to foster communication between those researchers pursuing theoretical approaches and those pursuing more empirical approaches. Contributions have been solicited from individuals who represent both ends of the spectrum of approaches as well as those using a combination of the two. These indicate that our knowledge of the plastic capabilities of the nervous system is accelerating rapidly due to rapid advances in the understanding of basic subcellular and molecular mechanisms of plasticity, and because of the computational capabilities and plastic properties that emerge from neural networks and assemblies.
The book contains 19 chapters and opens with a study on the role of the neuromodulator in associative learning of the marine mollusk Hermissend. Subsequent chapters examine topics such as learning and memory in Aplysia; the Hebb rule for synaptic plasticity; olfactory processing and associative memory in the mollusk Limax maximus; simulation of a classically conditioned response; and the neural substrates of memory, focusing on the role of the hippocampus.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Associative Learning, Memory, and Neuromodulation in Hermissenda
Introduction
Organization of the Central Nervous System
Conditioning Procedure
Associative and Nonassociative Contributions to Phototactic Suppression
Neuromodulation: Possible Contribution to Conditioning
Short- and Long-Term Plasticity
Discussion and Conclusions
References
2 Developmental Assembly of Multiple Components of Learning and Memory in Aplysia
Introduction
Different Forms of Learning in Aplysia Emerge According to Different Developmental Timetables
Cellular Analogs of Learning Have the Same Developmental Timetables as Their Respective Behavioral Forms of Learning
Analysis of Nondecremented Responses Prior to the Emergence of Sensitization Reveals a Novel Inhibitory Process
Sensitization Emerges Simultaneously in Different Response Systems in Aplysia
Widespread Proliferation of Central Neurons Occurs in the Same Developmental Stage as the Emergence of Sensitization
Concluding Remarks
References
3 Turtles All the Way Down: Some Molecular Mechanisms Underlying Long-Term Sensitization in Aplysia
Molecular Components Underlying Sensitization
Long-Term Sensitization Is Accompanied by a Decrease in Regulatory Subunits
A Molecular Mechanism for Enhanced Protein Phosphorylation
The Mechanism by Which R Subunits Are Diminished
Role of Synthesizing New Proteins for Long-Term Memory: The Mechanism behind the Other Mechanisms
Turtles All the Way Down: An Indian Story
References
4 Mathematical Model of Cellular and Molecular Processes Contributing to Associative and Nonassociative Learning in Aplysia
Introduction
Subcellular Model for Associative and Nonassociative Learning
Simulation and Predictions of the Model
Discussion
References
5 A Simple Circuit Model for Higher-Order Features of Classical Conditioning
Behavioral and Cellular Studies of Learning in Aplysia
A Quantitative Model for Conditioning
Simulations of Basic Features of Conditioning
Simulations of Higher-Order Features of Conditioning
Discussion
References
6 The Hebb Rule for Synaptic Plasticity: Algorithms and Implementations
Introduction
Levels of Analysis
Implementations of the Hebb Rule
Conditioning
Conclusions
References
7. Classical Conditioning Phenomena Predicted by a Drive-Reinforcement Model of Neuronal Function
Introduction
The Neuronal Model
Predictions of the Model
Experimental Tests
Summary
References
Appendix: Parameter Specifications for the Computer Simulations of the Neuronal Models
8. Olfactory Processing and Associative Memory: Cellular and Modeling Studies
Introduction
Feeding Command Neurons
The LIMAX Model
Behavioral Aspects of the LIMAX Model
Challenges to Umax from LIMAX
Challenges to LIMAX from Umax
Future Directions
References
9. Neural Circuit for Classical Conditioning of the Eyelid Closure Response
Introduction
The Dorsal Accessory Olive-Climbing Fiber System—The Essential US Reinforcing (Teaching) Pathway
The Nature of Reinforcement in Classical Conditioning and the Role of Climbing Fibers
References
10 Long-Term Depression: Possible Cellular Mechanism for Learning Mediated by the Cerebellum
Introduction
Specification of LTD
Involvement of Glutamate Receptors in LTD
Involvement of Ca2+ Inflow in LTD
Role of LTD in the Vestibulo-Ocular Reflex
Discussion
References
11 Simulation of a Classically Conditioned Response: A Cerebellar Neural Network Implementation of the Sutton-Barto-Desmond Model
Introduction
The Model
Neural Implementation in Cerebellum
References
12 Memory and the Hippocampus
Introduction
Human Amnesia
Amnesia Can Result from Hippocampal Damage
The Neuropsychological Data
The Neurophysiological Data
The Neuroanatomical Data: Topography of Sensory Inputs to Hippocampus and Intrinsic Hippocampal Connections
Memory and the Hippocampus: Conclusions
References
13 Functions of Neuronal Networks in the Hippocampus and Neocortex in Memory
Functions of the Primate Hippocampus in Memory
Computational Theory of the Hippocampus
Systems-Level Theory of Hippocampal Function
Theoretical Significance of Backprojections in the Neocortex
References
14 Long-Term Potentiation in Two Synaptic Systems of the Hippocampal Brain Slice
Introduction
Hippocampal Circuitry and the Brain Slice
LTP Induction and Expression in Hippocampal Brain Slices
LTP in the Mossy-Fiber Synapses of the Hippocampus
LTP in the Schaffer Collateral/Commissural Synapses of the Hippocampus
Two Forms of Hippocampal LTP Based on Receptor-Mediated Controls
Summary and Conclusions
References
15 The Role of Norepinephrine in Long-Term Potentiation at Mossy-Fiber Synapses in the Hippocampus
Introduction
Characteristics of Mossy-Fiber Synapses
Norepinephrine in Hippocampus
Norepinephrine and Mossy-Fiber LTP
Membrane Mechanisms of Norepinephrine
Conclusions
References
16 Some Possible Functions of Simple Cortical Networks Suggested by Computer Modeling
Introduction 329
Network Operating Rules Deduced from Physiological Experiments
Synaptic Modification Rules
Simulations of a Cortical Layer
References
17 Neural Architecture and Biophysics for Sequence Recognition
Introduction
The Recognition Problem
Model Circuitry Styled on Neurobiology
What the Model Implies for Neurobiology
References
18 Local Synaptic and Electrical Interactions in Hippocampus: Experimental Data and Computer Simulations
Introduction
Results
Discussion
Conclusion
References
19 Models of Calcium Regulation in Neurons
Introduction
Calcium-Dependent Currents and Electrical Activity
Presynaptic Calcium and Transmitter Release
Conclusion
References
Index
