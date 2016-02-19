Neural Modeling and Neural Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080422770, 9781483287904

Neural Modeling and Neural Networks

1st Edition

Editors: F. Ventriglia
eBook ISBN: 9781483287904
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 28th January 1994
Table of Contents

List of contributors. Anatomical bases of neural network modeling (J. Szentágothai). Models of visuomotor coordination in frog and monkey (M.A. Arbib). Analysis of single-unit activity in the cerebral cortex (M. Abeles). Single neuron dynamics: an introduction (L.F. Abbott). An introduction to neural oscillators (B. Ermentrout). Mechanisms resposnsible for epilepsy in hippocampal slices predispose the brain to collective oscillations (R.D. Traub, J.G.R. Jefferys). Diffusion models of single neurones' activity (L.M. Ricciardi). Noise and chaos in neural systems (P. Érdi). Qualitative overview of population neurodynamics (W.J. Freeman). Toward a kinetic theory of cortical-like neural fields (F. Ventriglia). Psychology, neurobiology and modeling: the science of hebbian reverberations (D.J. Amit). Pattern recognition with neural networks (K. Fukushima). Bibliography. Subject index.

Description

Research in neural modeling and neural networks has escalated dramatically in the last decade, acquiring along the way terms and concepts, such as learning, memory, perception, recognition, which are the basis of neuropsychology. Nevertheless, for many, neural modeling remains controversial in its purported ability to describe brain activity. The difficulties in "modeling" are various, but arise principally in identifying those elements that are fundamental for the expression (and description) of superior neural activity. This is complicated by our incomplete knowledge of neural structures and functions, at the cellular and population levels. The first step towards enhanced appreciation of the value of neural modeling and neural networks is to be aware of what has been achieved in this multidisciplinary field of research. This book sets out to create such awareness. Leading experts develop in twelve chapters the key topics of neural structures and functions, dynamics of single neurons, oscillations in groups of neurons, randomness and chaos in neural activity, (statistical) dynamics of neural networks, learning, memory and pattern recognition.

Readership

For all those with an interest in neural modeling and neural networks, including biomathematicians, neurophysiologists and neurobiologists.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287904

About the Editors

F. Ventriglia Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Neurodynamics Department, Istituto di Cibernetica CNR, Arco Felice, Italy

