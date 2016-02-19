Neural Modeling and Neural Networks
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of contributors. Anatomical bases of neural network modeling (J. Szentágothai). Models of visuomotor coordination in frog and monkey (M.A. Arbib). Analysis of single-unit activity in the cerebral cortex (M. Abeles). Single neuron dynamics: an introduction (L.F. Abbott). An introduction to neural oscillators (B. Ermentrout). Mechanisms resposnsible for epilepsy in hippocampal slices predispose the brain to collective oscillations (R.D. Traub, J.G.R. Jefferys). Diffusion models of single neurones' activity (L.M. Ricciardi). Noise and chaos in neural systems (P. Érdi). Qualitative overview of population neurodynamics (W.J. Freeman). Toward a kinetic theory of cortical-like neural fields (F. Ventriglia). Psychology, neurobiology and modeling: the science of hebbian reverberations (D.J. Amit). Pattern recognition with neural networks (K. Fukushima). Bibliography. Subject index.
Description
Research in neural modeling and neural networks has escalated dramatically in the last decade, acquiring along the way terms and concepts, such as learning, memory, perception, recognition, which are the basis of neuropsychology. Nevertheless, for many, neural modeling remains controversial in its purported ability to describe brain activity. The difficulties in "modeling" are various, but arise principally in identifying those elements that are fundamental for the expression (and description) of superior neural activity. This is complicated by our incomplete knowledge of neural structures and functions, at the cellular and population levels. The first step towards enhanced appreciation of the value of neural modeling and neural networks is to be aware of what has been achieved in this multidisciplinary field of research. This book sets out to create such awareness. Leading experts develop in twelve chapters the key topics of neural structures and functions, dynamics of single neurons, oscillations in groups of neurons, randomness and chaos in neural activity, (statistical) dynamics of neural networks, learning, memory and pattern recognition.
Readership
For all those with an interest in neural modeling and neural networks, including biomathematicians, neurophysiologists and neurobiologists.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1994
- Published:
- 28th January 1994
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287904
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
F. Ventriglia Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Neurodynamics Department, Istituto di Cibernetica CNR, Arco Felice, Italy