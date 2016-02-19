Neural Mechanisms of Goal-Directed Behavior and Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126889802, 9780323143769

Neural Mechanisms of Goal-Directed Behavior and Learning

1st Edition

Editors: Richard Thompson
eBook ISBN: 9780323143769
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 660
Description

Neural Mechanisms of Goal-Directed Behavior and Learning provides information pertinent to the neuronal mechanisms of motivation and learning. This book focuses on the theoretical frameworks within which researchers analyze specific problems.

Organized into six parts encompassing 39 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the problem of goal-directed behavior that occupies a central position in psychology. This text then examines the behavioral investigations that are directed at delineating the role of contiguity and determining the possible mechanisms of reinforcement in classical defense and reward conditioning. Other chapters consider the homeostatic regulation of various functions, such as nutrition, temperature, respiration, blood pressure, and fluid and electrolyte balance. This book discusses as well the effects of experimental treatments on memory. The final chapter deals with the relationship between perception and memory.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists and scientists. Graduate students in behavioral neuroscience will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Part I Theory and Experimental Issues in the Psychobiology of Motivation and Learning

Chapter 1 Introductory Remarks to the Soviet-American Symposium on Neurophysiological Mechanisms of Goal-Directed Behavior

Chapter 2 Reflex Mechanisms of Motivational Behavior

Chapter 3 Pavlovian Mechanisms of Goal-Directed Behavior

Chapter 4 Different Ways in Which Learning Is Involved in Homeostasis

Chapter 5 Central and Peripheral Catecholamine Function in Learning and Memory Processes

Chapter 6 A Neurophysiological Model of Purposive Behavior

Part II Motivation and Recovery of Function

Chapter 7 A Comparison of Instinct and Motivation with Emphasis on Their Difference

Chapter 8 Motor Subsystems in Motivated Behavior

Chapter 9 Synaptic Growth as a Plasticity Mechanism in the Brain

Chapter 10 The Basal Ganglia and Psychomotor Behavior

Chapter 11 Basal Ganglia Dopaminergic Control of Sensorimotor Functions Related to Motivated Behavior

Chapter 12 Hierarchical Organization of Physiological Subsystems in Elementary Food-Acquisition Behavior

Chapter 13 Independence of Behavioral and Autonomic Thermoregulatory Responses

Part III Neuronal Processes of Learning

Chapter 14 Goal as a System-Forming Factor in Behavior and Learning

Chapter 15 Brain Mechanisms of Learning

Chapter 16 Neurophysiological Studies of Learning in Association with the Pupillary Dilation Conditioned Reflex

Chapter 17 Mechanisms of Classical Conditioning of Spinal Reflexes

Chapter 18 Analysis of Neuron Activity in the Rabbit's Olfactory Bulb during Food-Acquisition Behavior

Chapter 19 The Functional Neuroanatomy of a Conditioned Response

Chapter 20 Unit Activity in Cingulate Cortex and Anteroventral Thalamus during Acquisition and Overtraining of Discriminative Avoidance Behavior in Rabbits

Part IV Perception and Information Processing

Chapter 21 Image, Information, and Episodic Modes of Central Processing

Chapter 22 A Study of Neuron Systems Activity in Learning

Chapter 23 The Activity of Neuronal Networks in Cognitive Function

Chapter 24 Activity of Visual Cortex Neurons in Systems Processes of Behavioral Act Interchange

Chapter 25 Brain Mechanisms of Attention and Perception

Chapter 26 Behavioral Modulation of Visual Responses of Neurons in Monkey Superior Colliculus and Cerebral Cortex

Part V Hormonal, Pharmacological, and Developmental Factors

Chapter 27 Limbic System Contributions to Goal-Directed Behavior

Chapter 28 A Psychopharmacological Approach to Memory Processing

Chapter 29 A Case Study in the Neuroendocrine Control of Goal-Directed Behavior: The Interaction Between Angiotensin II and Prostaglandin E1 in the Control of Water Intake

Chapter 30 Goal-Directed Behavior in Ontogenesis

Chapter 31 The Ontogenesis of Suckling, A Goal-Directed Behavior

Chapter 32 Infantile Forgetting of Acquired Information

Chapter 33 An Animal Model of “Cooperation” Learning

Part VI Human Psychophysiology, Information Processing, and Language

Chapter 34 The Specific Role of Heart Rate in Sensorimotor Integration

Chapter 35 Control of Reflex Blink Excitability

Chapter 36 Modification of Goal-Directed Behavior in Discourse

Chapter 37 Neurophysiological Mechanisms of Processing Speech Information in Man

Chapter 38 Spatial Synchronization of Brain Electrical Activity Related to Cognitive Information Processing

Chapter 39 A Mathematical Model for Human Visual Information, Perception, and Storage

Appendix A Individual and General Discussions

Appendix B General Discussion

Index




Details

No. of pages:
660
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323143769

About the Editor

Richard Thompson

Richard B. Thompson is Associate Professor at Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, U.S.A.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA

