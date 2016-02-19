Neural Mechanisms of Goal-Directed Behavior and Learning
1st Edition
Description
Neural Mechanisms of Goal-Directed Behavior and Learning provides information pertinent to the neuronal mechanisms of motivation and learning. This book focuses on the theoretical frameworks within which researchers analyze specific problems.
Organized into six parts encompassing 39 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the problem of goal-directed behavior that occupies a central position in psychology. This text then examines the behavioral investigations that are directed at delineating the role of contiguity and determining the possible mechanisms of reinforcement in classical defense and reward conditioning. Other chapters consider the homeostatic regulation of various functions, such as nutrition, temperature, respiration, blood pressure, and fluid and electrolyte balance. This book discusses as well the effects of experimental treatments on memory. The final chapter deals with the relationship between perception and memory.
This book is a valuable resource for psychologists and scientists. Graduate students in behavioral neuroscience will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I Theory and Experimental Issues in the Psychobiology of Motivation and Learning
Chapter 1 Introductory Remarks to the Soviet-American Symposium on Neurophysiological Mechanisms of Goal-Directed Behavior
Chapter 2 Reflex Mechanisms of Motivational Behavior
Chapter 3 Pavlovian Mechanisms of Goal-Directed Behavior
Chapter 4 Different Ways in Which Learning Is Involved in Homeostasis
Chapter 5 Central and Peripheral Catecholamine Function in Learning and Memory Processes
Chapter 6 A Neurophysiological Model of Purposive Behavior
Part II Motivation and Recovery of Function
Chapter 7 A Comparison of Instinct and Motivation with Emphasis on Their Difference
Chapter 8 Motor Subsystems in Motivated Behavior
Chapter 9 Synaptic Growth as a Plasticity Mechanism in the Brain
Chapter 10 The Basal Ganglia and Psychomotor Behavior
Chapter 11 Basal Ganglia Dopaminergic Control of Sensorimotor Functions Related to Motivated Behavior
Chapter 12 Hierarchical Organization of Physiological Subsystems in Elementary Food-Acquisition Behavior
Chapter 13 Independence of Behavioral and Autonomic Thermoregulatory Responses
Part III Neuronal Processes of Learning
Chapter 14 Goal as a System-Forming Factor in Behavior and Learning
Chapter 15 Brain Mechanisms of Learning
Chapter 16 Neurophysiological Studies of Learning in Association with the Pupillary Dilation Conditioned Reflex
Chapter 17 Mechanisms of Classical Conditioning of Spinal Reflexes
Chapter 18 Analysis of Neuron Activity in the Rabbit's Olfactory Bulb during Food-Acquisition Behavior
Chapter 19 The Functional Neuroanatomy of a Conditioned Response
Chapter 20 Unit Activity in Cingulate Cortex and Anteroventral Thalamus during Acquisition and Overtraining of Discriminative Avoidance Behavior in Rabbits
Part IV Perception and Information Processing
Chapter 21 Image, Information, and Episodic Modes of Central Processing
Chapter 22 A Study of Neuron Systems Activity in Learning
Chapter 23 The Activity of Neuronal Networks in Cognitive Function
Chapter 24 Activity of Visual Cortex Neurons in Systems Processes of Behavioral Act Interchange
Chapter 25 Brain Mechanisms of Attention and Perception
Chapter 26 Behavioral Modulation of Visual Responses of Neurons in Monkey Superior Colliculus and Cerebral Cortex
Part V Hormonal, Pharmacological, and Developmental Factors
Chapter 27 Limbic System Contributions to Goal-Directed Behavior
Chapter 28 A Psychopharmacological Approach to Memory Processing
Chapter 29 A Case Study in the Neuroendocrine Control of Goal-Directed Behavior: The Interaction Between Angiotensin II and Prostaglandin E1 in the Control of Water Intake
Chapter 30 Goal-Directed Behavior in Ontogenesis
Chapter 31 The Ontogenesis of Suckling, A Goal-Directed Behavior
Chapter 32 Infantile Forgetting of Acquired Information
Chapter 33 An Animal Model of “Cooperation” Learning
Part VI Human Psychophysiology, Information Processing, and Language
Chapter 34 The Specific Role of Heart Rate in Sensorimotor Integration
Chapter 35 Control of Reflex Blink Excitability
Chapter 36 Modification of Goal-Directed Behavior in Discourse
Chapter 37 Neurophysiological Mechanisms of Processing Speech Information in Man
Chapter 38 Spatial Synchronization of Brain Electrical Activity Related to Cognitive Information Processing
Chapter 39 A Mathematical Model for Human Visual Information, Perception, and Storage
Appendix A Individual and General Discussions
Appendix B General Discussion
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143769
About the Editor
Richard Thompson
Richard B. Thompson is Associate Professor at Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, U.S.A.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA