Neural Engineering Techniques for Autism Spectrum Disorder - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128228227

Neural Engineering Techniques for Autism Spectrum Disorder

1st Edition

Volume 1: Imaging and Signal Analysis

Authors: Ayman S. El-Baz Jasjit Suri
Paperback ISBN: 9780128228227
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 232
Description

Neural Engineering for Autism Spectrum Disorder, Volume 1: Imaging and Signal Analysis Techniques presents the latest advances in neural engineering and biomedical engineering applied to clinical diagnosis and treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Advances in the role of neuroimaging, magnetic resonance spectroscopy, sMRI, fMRI, DTI, and video analysis of sensory-motor and social behaviors and suitable data analytics useful for clinical diagnosis and research applications for Autism Spectrum Disorder are covered, including relevant case studies. The application of brain signal evaluation, EEG analytics, fuzzy model, and temporal fractal analysis of rest state BOLD signals and brain signals are presented for detection and estimation of the degree of ASD. Neural Engineering for Autism Spectrum Disorder is presented in two volumes. Volume 1: Imaging and Signal Analysis Techniques includes two Parts: Autism and Medical Imaging, and Autism and Signal Analysis. Volume 2: Diagnosis and Treatment includes two Parts: Autism and Clinical Analysis: Diagnosis, Autism and Clinical Analysis: Treatment.

Key Features

  • Presents applications of Neural Engineering techniques for diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
  • Includes in-depth technical coverage of imaging and signal analysis techniques, including coverage of functional MRI,neuroimaging, magnetic resonance spectroscopy, sMRI, fMRI, DTI, video analysis, and neuroanatomy of autism
  • Covers Signal Analysis for detection and estimation of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), including brain signal analysis, EEG analytics, fuzzy model, and temporal fractal analysis for rest state BOLD signals for ASD
  • Written by engineers to help engineers, computer scientists, researchers, and clinicians understand the technology and applications of Neural Engineering for detection and diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Readership

Biomedical Engineers and researchers in neural engineering, medical imaging, and neural networks. Students, researchers and clinicians in autism, and a variety of other specialties

Table of Contents

Part 1: Autism and Medical Imaging
1. Functional MRI and Autism spectrum disorders
2. Neuroimaging in autism spectrum disorders
3. Magnetic resonance spectroscopy for Autism
4. Neuroanatomy of autism
5. sMRI, fMRI, and DTI for ASD
6. Video analysis of sensory-motor and social behaviors for autism individuals

Part 2: Autism and Signals Analysis
7. Brain signal evaluation of children with ASD
8. EEG Analytics for Early Detection of Autism Spectrum Disorder
9. Fuzzy Model for Detection and Estimation of the Degree of ASD
10. Temporal fractal analysis of the rest state BOLD signal for ASD patients
11. Fractal analysis of brain signals for ASD

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128228227

About the Author

Ayman S. El-Baz

Dr. Ayman El-Baz is a Professor, University Scholar, and Chair of the Bioengineering Department at the University of Louisville, KY. Dr. El-Baz earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering in 1997 and 2001, respectively. He earned his doctoral degree in electrical engineering from the University of Louisville in 2006. In 2009, Dr. El-Baz was named a Coulter Fellow for his contributions to the field of biomedical translational research. He has 15 years of hands-on experience in the fields of bio-imaging modeling and non-invasive computer-assisted diagnosis systems. He has authored or coauthored more than 450 publications including 105 journals, 15 books, 50 book chapters, 175 refereed-conference papers, 100 abstracts, and 15 US patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University Scholar and Chair, Bioengineering Department, University of Louisville, KY, USA

Jasjit Suri

Dr. Jasjit Suri, PhD, MBA, Fellow AIMBE is an innovator, visionary, scientist, and internationally known world leader. Dr. Suri received the Director General’s Gold medal in 1980 and the Fellow of American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, awarded by the National Academy of Sciences, Washington DC, in 2004. He has published over 650 peer-reviewed articles and has over 100 innovations and trademarks. He has author or co-authored over 45 books. He is currently Chairman of Global Biomedical Technologies, Inc., Roseville, CA, and is on the board of AtheroPoint, Roseville, CA, a company dedicated to atherosclerosis imaging for early screening for stroke and cardiovascular monitoring. He has held positions as a chairman of IEEE Denver section and advisor board member to healthcare industries and several universities in USA and abroad.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman of Global Biomedical Technologies, Inc.; Board Member, AtheroPoint, Roseville, CA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

