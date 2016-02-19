Neural Dynamics of Adaptive Sensory-Motor Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444879295, 9780080866840

Neural Dynamics of Adaptive Sensory-Motor Control, Volume 30

1st Edition

Ballistic Eye Movements

Series Editors: Stephen Grossberg Michael Kuperstein
eBook ISBN: 9780080866840
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 335
335
English
© North Holland 1986
North Holland
9780080866840

Stephen Grossberg Series Editor

Boston University, USA

Michael Kuperstein Series Editor

Department of Biology, Wetlesley College, Wellesley, Massachusetts U. S. A.

