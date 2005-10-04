Neural Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531690, 9780080917160

Neural Development, Volume 69

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080917160
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531690
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th October 2005
Page Count: 392

Table of Contents

· Flipping coins in the fly retina · Unraveling the Molecular Pathways that Regulate Early Telencephalon Development · Glia-neuron interactions in nervous system function and development · The novel roles of glial cells revisited: The contribution of radial glia and astrocytes to neurogenesis · Classical Embryological Studies and Modern Genetic Analysis of Midbrain and Cerebellum Development · Brain Development and Susceptibility to Damage; Ion Levels and Movements · Development and/or synapse formation from visual behavior screens · Chapter Critical period mechanisms in developing visual cortex · Brawn for Brains: The Role of MEF2 Proteins in the Developing Nervous System · Mechanisms of axon guidance in the developing nervous system

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

Neural Development, the most recent publication in the series, covers the most up-to-date discoveries and developments of the brain. This volume touches upon topics such as the fly retina, telencephalon development, glia-neuron interactions in the nervous system, midbrain and cerebellum development, synapse formation from visual behavior screens, the role of MEF2 proteins, and much more.

Key Features

  • Over 35 tables and figures in full color with detailed illustrations
  • Includes 10 riveting chapters of the most recent discoveries in neural development
  • Discusses such topics as the role of glial cells, susceptibility of damage to the brain, the developing visual cortex and much more

Readership

Developmental biologists, cell biologists, neurologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists

About the Serial Editors

Gerald Schatten Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

