Neural Development, Volume 69
1st Edition
Table of Contents
· Flipping coins in the fly retina · Unraveling the Molecular Pathways that Regulate Early Telencephalon Development · Glia-neuron interactions in nervous system function and development · The novel roles of glial cells revisited: The contribution of radial glia and astrocytes to neurogenesis · Classical Embryological Studies and Modern Genetic Analysis of Midbrain and Cerebellum Development · Brain Development and Susceptibility to Damage; Ion Levels and Movements · Development and/or synapse formation from visual behavior screens · Chapter Critical period mechanisms in developing visual cortex · Brawn for Brains: The Role of MEF2 Proteins in the Developing Nervous System · Mechanisms of axon guidance in the developing nervous system
Description
Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
Neural Development, the most recent publication in the series, covers the most up-to-date discoveries and developments of the brain. This volume touches upon topics such as the fly retina, telencephalon development, glia-neuron interactions in the nervous system, midbrain and cerebellum development, synapse formation from visual behavior screens, the role of MEF2 proteins, and much more.
Key Features
- Over 35 tables and figures in full color with detailed illustrations
- Includes 10 riveting chapters of the most recent discoveries in neural development
- Discusses such topics as the role of glial cells, susceptibility of damage to the brain, the developing visual cortex and much more
Readership
Developmental biologists, cell biologists, neurologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 4th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917160
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121531690
About the Serial Editors
Gerald Schatten Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.