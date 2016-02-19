Neural Control of Circulation presents an in-depth view of specialized areas in the neural regulation of the circulatory system that have been the subject of intensive research, the historical basis and theory from which those investigations evolved, and directions for future studies. Special emphasis is placed on critical evaluation of the experimental data in each field of research. This volume is comprised of seven chapters and begins with a synthesis of a large number of studies undertaken using conscious animals, particularly those that focuses on the behavioral and cerebral control of cardiovascular function. The second chapter explores the role of the brain stem and cerebellum in cardiovascular control. Next, specific research areas concerning bulbospinal control of sympathetic nerve discharge are discussed. This is followed by a chapter devoted to the nucleus tractus solitarii and experimental neurogenic hypertension. A concept in potential hypertensive mechanisms involving long-term transsynaptic regulation of adrenal medullary function is also described, and the neural control of the circulation during hypoxia is considered. Finally, aspects of central nervous system pharmacology and regulation of circulation are examined. This book is designed for individuals who are interested in the cardiovascular system and its function, and should also prove useful to students and researchers in physiology and individuals in other ancillary areas of bioscience.