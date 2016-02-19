Neural Control of Circulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123608505, 9780323160506

Neural Control of Circulation

1st Edition

Editors: Maysie Hurnes
eBook ISBN: 9780323160506
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 188
Description

Neural Control of Circulation presents an in-depth view of specialized areas in the neural regulation of the circulatory system that have been the subject of intensive research, the historical basis and theory from which those investigations evolved, and directions for future studies. Special emphasis is placed on critical evaluation of the experimental data in each field of research. This volume is comprised of seven chapters and begins with a synthesis of a large number of studies undertaken using conscious animals, particularly those that focuses on the behavioral and cerebral control of cardiovascular function. The second chapter explores the role of the brain stem and cerebellum in cardiovascular control. Next, specific research areas concerning bulbospinal control of sympathetic nerve discharge are discussed. This is followed by a chapter devoted to the nucleus tractus solitarii and experimental neurogenic hypertension. A concept in potential hypertensive mechanisms involving long-term transsynaptic regulation of adrenal medullary function is also described, and the neural control of the circulation during hypoxia is considered. Finally, aspects of central nervous system pharmacology and regulation of circulation are examined. This book is designed for individuals who are interested in the cardiovascular system and its function, and should also prove useful to students and researchers in physiology and individuals in other ancillary areas of bioscience.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Behavioral and Cerebral Control of Cardiovascular Function

I. Introduction

II. The Awake, Behaviorally Controlled Primate Preparation

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

2. Brain Stem and Cerebellar Mechanisms of Cardiovascular Control

I. Introduction

II. The Brain as a Governing Force in Cardiovascular Control

III. Functional Anatomy and General Organization of the Lower Brain Stem

IV. Functional Anatomy and General Organization of the Cerebellum

V. Cerebellar Influences on Central Cardiovascular Control

VI. Neurotransmitters Potentially Involved in Central Cardiovascular Regulation

VII. Summary

References

3. Bulbospinal Control of Sympathetic Nerve Discharge

I. Introduction

II. Historical Overview

III. Current Research Topics

IV. Perspective for the Future

References

4. The Nucleus Tractus Solitarii (NTS) and Experimental Neurogenic Hypertension

I. The Brain and Hypertension

II. NTS Hypertension

III. Liability of Arterial Pressure Produced by Impairment of the Adrenergic Innervation of NTS

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

5. The Molecular Mechanisms for the Long-term Transsynaptic Regulation of Adrenal Medullary Function

I. Introduction

II. Mechanisms for Long-term Transsynaptic Regulation

III. Conclusions

References

6. Neural Control of the Circulation during Hypoxia

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Initiating Factors

IV. Cardiovascular Adjustments

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

7. Pharmacological Aspects of Neural Control of the Circulation

I. Introduction

II. Sympathetic Vasodilation in the Defense Reaction

III. Depressor Pathway Involving the Anterior Hypothalamus

IV. Neuropharmacology

V. Conclusions

References

Index

About the Editor

Maysie Hurnes

