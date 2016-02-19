Neural Control of Circulation
1st Edition
Description
Neural Control of Circulation presents an in-depth view of specialized areas in the neural regulation of the circulatory system that have been the subject of intensive research, the historical basis and theory from which those investigations evolved, and directions for future studies. Special emphasis is placed on critical evaluation of the experimental data in each field of research. This volume is comprised of seven chapters and begins with a synthesis of a large number of studies undertaken using conscious animals, particularly those that focuses on the behavioral and cerebral control of cardiovascular function. The second chapter explores the role of the brain stem and cerebellum in cardiovascular control. Next, specific research areas concerning bulbospinal control of sympathetic nerve discharge are discussed. This is followed by a chapter devoted to the nucleus tractus solitarii and experimental neurogenic hypertension. A concept in potential hypertensive mechanisms involving long-term transsynaptic regulation of adrenal medullary function is also described, and the neural control of the circulation during hypoxia is considered. Finally, aspects of central nervous system pharmacology and regulation of circulation are examined. This book is designed for individuals who are interested in the cardiovascular system and its function, and should also prove useful to students and researchers in physiology and individuals in other ancillary areas of bioscience.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Behavioral and Cerebral Control of Cardiovascular Function
I. Introduction
II. The Awake, Behaviorally Controlled Primate Preparation
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
2. Brain Stem and Cerebellar Mechanisms of Cardiovascular Control
I. Introduction
II. The Brain as a Governing Force in Cardiovascular Control
III. Functional Anatomy and General Organization of the Lower Brain Stem
IV. Functional Anatomy and General Organization of the Cerebellum
V. Cerebellar Influences on Central Cardiovascular Control
VI. Neurotransmitters Potentially Involved in Central Cardiovascular Regulation
VII. Summary
References
3. Bulbospinal Control of Sympathetic Nerve Discharge
I. Introduction
II. Historical Overview
III. Current Research Topics
IV. Perspective for the Future
References
4. The Nucleus Tractus Solitarii (NTS) and Experimental Neurogenic Hypertension
I. The Brain and Hypertension
II. NTS Hypertension
III. Liability of Arterial Pressure Produced by Impairment of the Adrenergic Innervation of NTS
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
5. The Molecular Mechanisms for the Long-term Transsynaptic Regulation of Adrenal Medullary Function
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms for Long-term Transsynaptic Regulation
III. Conclusions
References
6. Neural Control of the Circulation during Hypoxia
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Initiating Factors
IV. Cardiovascular Adjustments
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
7. Pharmacological Aspects of Neural Control of the Circulation
I. Introduction
II. Sympathetic Vasodilation in the Defense Reaction
III. Depressor Pathway Involving the Anterior Hypothalamus
IV. Neuropharmacology
V. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160506