Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 30: Neural Communication and Control is a collection of papers presented at the 1980 satellite symposium of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Science, held in Visegrá Hungary.

This volume is composed of 26 chapters and begins with a description of nervous elements and systems on the phylogenetic scale. The succeeding chapters review studies on the excitable membrane, the properties of a single neuron, of small and large neuronal ensembles and of systems of increasing complexity, considering physiological and anatomical aspects, as well as experimenting and modeling. Other chapters explore the whole-brain function based on a conscious experience. The remaining chapters examine the understanding the neural basis of cognitive experience through experiment on evaluative cognitive agency in "split-brain" patients.

This book is of value to physiologists, neurologists, and researchers.