Neural Communication and Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080273518, 9781483190198

Neural Communication and Control

1st Edition

Satellite Symposium of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Science, Debrecen, Hungary, 1980

Editors: Gy. Székely E. Lábos S. Damjanovich
eBook ISBN: 9781483190198
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 350
Description

Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 30: Neural Communication and Control is a collection of papers presented at the 1980 satellite symposium of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Science, held in Visegrá Hungary.

This volume is composed of 26 chapters and begins with a description of nervous elements and systems on the phylogenetic scale. The succeeding chapters review studies on the excitable membrane, the properties of a single neuron, of small and large neuronal ensembles and of systems of increasing complexity, considering physiological and anatomical aspects, as well as experimenting and modeling. Other chapters explore the whole-brain function based on a conscious experience. The remaining chapters examine the understanding the neural basis of cognitive experience through experiment on evaluative cognitive agency in "split-brain" patients.

This book is of value to physiologists, neurologists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Opening Remarks

A Comparative Neurologist's View of Signals and Signs in the Nervous System

Macromolecular Dynamics and Information Transfer

Membrane Current Fluctuations and Neuronal Information Processing

Information Processing in Abnormally Discharging Neurons

Synaptic Interaction on Pyramidal Cells

Correlation Functions as Tools for Analysis

Firing Synchrony in a Neural Group: Putative Sensory Code

Neural Representation of Sensory Stimuli and Sensory Interpretation of Neural Activity

Optimal Design of Neuronal Networks

Analysis of Neural Networks

Significance of the Dendritic Pattern in the Function of the Neuron

Neural Circuits for Generating Rhythmic Movements

A Model for Interlimb Coordination in Vertebrate Locomotion

Topographic Organization: A View Based on Striped Frog Tecta

The Formation of Continuously Ordered Maps: Evidence from Compound Eyes in Xenopus

Neural Models of Visuomotor Integration in Amphibians

Complex Integrative Properties of the Cerebellar Purkinje Cell Suggest to Postulate an Asymmetric Organization in the Dendritic Input

Experimental Tests of Constructive Models of the Cerebellum

Multiple Overlapping Circuits Within Olfactory and Basal Forebrain Systems

Prenatal Formation of Synapses and Dendritic Spines in Guinea-Pig Cortex and their Postnatal Changes

A Selection of Facts and Conjectures About the Cerebral Cortex Inspired by the Theory of Cell Assemblies

Oculomotor and Cognitive Aspects of Visual Perception

Psychologically Determined Receptive Fields in Monocular and Binocular Texture Perception

Neural Basis of Cognitive Experience

General Discussion: Where are the Growing Points?

General Reflections on the Accomplishments of the Conference

Index

