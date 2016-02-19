Neural Communication and Control
1st Edition
Satellite Symposium of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Science, Debrecen, Hungary, 1980
Description
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 30: Neural Communication and Control is a collection of papers presented at the 1980 satellite symposium of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Science, held in Visegrá Hungary.
This volume is composed of 26 chapters and begins with a description of nervous elements and systems on the phylogenetic scale. The succeeding chapters review studies on the excitable membrane, the properties of a single neuron, of small and large neuronal ensembles and of systems of increasing complexity, considering physiological and anatomical aspects, as well as experimenting and modeling. Other chapters explore the whole-brain function based on a conscious experience. The remaining chapters examine the understanding the neural basis of cognitive experience through experiment on evaluative cognitive agency in "split-brain" patients.
This book is of value to physiologists, neurologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Opening Remarks
A Comparative Neurologist's View of Signals and Signs in the Nervous System
Macromolecular Dynamics and Information Transfer
Membrane Current Fluctuations and Neuronal Information Processing
Information Processing in Abnormally Discharging Neurons
Synaptic Interaction on Pyramidal Cells
Correlation Functions as Tools for Analysis
Firing Synchrony in a Neural Group: Putative Sensory Code
Neural Representation of Sensory Stimuli and Sensory Interpretation of Neural Activity
Optimal Design of Neuronal Networks
Analysis of Neural Networks
Significance of the Dendritic Pattern in the Function of the Neuron
Neural Circuits for Generating Rhythmic Movements
A Model for Interlimb Coordination in Vertebrate Locomotion
Topographic Organization: A View Based on Striped Frog Tecta
The Formation of Continuously Ordered Maps: Evidence from Compound Eyes in Xenopus
Neural Models of Visuomotor Integration in Amphibians
Complex Integrative Properties of the Cerebellar Purkinje Cell Suggest to Postulate an Asymmetric Organization in the Dendritic Input
Experimental Tests of Constructive Models of the Cerebellum
Multiple Overlapping Circuits Within Olfactory and Basal Forebrain Systems
Prenatal Formation of Synapses and Dendritic Spines in Guinea-Pig Cortex and their Postnatal Changes
A Selection of Facts and Conjectures About the Cerebral Cortex Inspired by the Theory of Cell Assemblies
Oculomotor and Cognitive Aspects of Visual Perception
Psychologically Determined Receptive Fields in Monocular and Binocular Texture Perception
Neural Basis of Cognitive Experience
General Discussion: Where are the Growing Points?
General Reflections on the Accomplishments of the Conference
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190198