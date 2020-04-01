Neural Circuit and Cognitive Development
2nd Edition
Comprehensive Developmental Neuroscience
Description
The genetic, molecular, and cellular mechanisms of neural development are essential for understanding evolution and disorders of neural systems. Recent advances in genetic, molecular, and cellular methods have generated a massive increase in new information, but there is a paucity of comprehensive and up-to-date syntheses, references, and historical perspectives on this important subject. The Comprehensive Developmental Neuroscience series is designed to fill this gap, offering the most thorough coverage of this field on the market today and addressing all aspects of how the nervous system and its components develop.
Neural Circuit and Cognitive Development provides a much-needed update to underscore the latest research in this rapidly evolving field, with new section editors discussing the technological advances that are enabling the pursuit of new research on brain development. This volume is devoted mainly to anatomical and functional development of neural circuits and neural systems and cognitive development. Understanding the critical role these changes play in neurodevelopment provides the ability to explore and elucidate the underlying causes of neurodevelopmental disorders and their effect on cognition.
Key Features
- Series offers ~180 chapters for ~3600 full color pages addressing ways in which the nervous system and its components develop
- Features leading experts in various subfields as Section Editors and article Authors
- All articles peer reviewed by Section Editors to ensure accuracy, thoroughness, and scholarship
- Volume sections include coverage of mechanisms that control the assembly of neural circuits in specific regions of the nervous system and multiple aspects of cognitive development
Readership
Neuroscience, developmental biology researchers, including stem cells, aging and diseases. Translational neuroscience researchers
Table of Contents
I: Circuit Development
1. The Form and Functions of Neural Circuits in the Olfactory Bulb
G. Lepousez, P.-M. Lledo
2. Functional Circuit Development in the Auditory System
D.B. Polley, A.H. Seidl, Y. Wang, J.T. Sanchez
3. Development of the Superior Colliculus/Optic Tectum
B.E. Stein, T.R. Stanford
4. Multisensory Circuits
A.J. King
5. Cerebellar Circuits
M. Kano, M. Watanabe
6. Dendritic Spines
D. Muller, I. Nikonenko
7. Cortical Columns
Z. Molnár
8. Neonatal Cortical Rhythms
R. Khazipov, M. Colonnese, M. Minlebaev
9. Spike Timing-Dependent Plasticity
D.E. Shulz, D.E. Feldman
10. Methods to traces circuits
Hongkui Zeng
11. Visual cortex connections
Clay Reid/Michael Stryker
12. Somatosensory cortex connections
Karel Svoboda
13. Auditory cortex connections
Christoph Schreiner
14. Motor cortex connections
Jeffrey Macklis
15. Motor circuits
Silva Arber
16. Prefrontal cortex connections
Vikaas Sohal
17. Corpus callosum/intracortical connections
Linda Richards
18. Striatal (Basal Ganglia) Connections
Bernardo Sabatini
19. Thalamic Connections
Sonia Garel
20. Hippocampal connections
David Amaral
21. Tectal connections
Evan Feinberg
22. Tegmental connections (substantia nigra)
TBD
23. Cerebellar connections
Constantino Sotelo
24. Hindbrain connections
Alain Chedotal
II: Cognitive Development
25. Introduction to Cognitive Development from a Neuroscience Perspective
H. Tager-Flusberg
26. Theories in Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience
M.H. Johnson
27. Structural Brain Development: Birth Through Adolescence
J.B. Colby, E.D. O'Hare, J.E. Bramen, E.R. Sowell
28. Statistical Learning Mechanisms in Infancy
J. Lany, J.R. Saffran
29. Development of the Visual System
S.P. Johnson
30. The Development of Visuospatial Processing
J. Stiles, N. Akshoomoff, F. Haist
31. Memory Development
P.J. Bauer
32. Early Development of Speech and Language: Cognitive, Behavioral, and Neural Systems
H. Tager-Flusberg, A.M. Seery
33. The Neural Architecture and Developmental Course of Face Processing
G. Righi, C.A. Nelson III
34. Developmental Neuroscience of Social Perception
A. Voos, C. Cordeaux, J. Tirrell, K. Pelphrey
35. Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience of Theory of Mind
H. Gweon, R. Saxe
36. A Neuroscience Perspective on Empathy and Its Development
J. Decety, K.J. Michalska
37. Developing Attention and Self-Regulation in Infancy and Childhood
M.I. Posner, M.K. Rothbart, M.R. Rueda
38. The Neural Correlates of Cognitive Control and the Development of Social Behavior
A. Lahat, N.A. Fox
39. Executive Function: Development, Individual Differences, and Clinical Insights
C. Hughes
40. The Effects of Stress on Early Brain and Behavioral Development
M.R. Gunnar, E.P. Davis
41. Sex Differences in Brain and Behavioral Development
A.M. Beltz, J.E.O. Blakemore, S.A. Berenbaum
42. Molecular Mechanisms of vocal learning and spoken language
Erich Jarvis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 950
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128144114
About the Editor-in-Chief
John Rubenstein
Dr. Rubenstein is a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. He also serves as a Nina Ireland Distinguished Professor in Child Psychiatry at the Nina Ireland Laboratory of Developmental Neurobiology. His research focuses on the regulatory genes that orchestrate development of the forebrain. Dr. Rubenstein's lab has demonstrated the role of specific genes in regulating neuronal specification, differentiation, migration and axon growth during embryonic development and on through adult life. His work may help to explain some of the mechanisms underlying human neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, USA
Pasko Rakic
Dr. Rakic is currently at the Yale School of Medicine, Department of Neuroscience, where his main research interest is in the development and evolution of the human brain. After obtaining his MD from the University of Belgrade School of Medicine, his research career began in 1962 with a Fulbright Fellowship at Harvard University after which he obtained his graduate degrees in Developmental Biology and Genetics. He held a faculty position at Harvard Medical School for 8 years prior to moving to Yale University, where he founded and served as Chair of the Department of Neurobiology for 37 years, and also founder and director of the Kavli Institute for Neuroscience. In 2015, he returned to work full-time on his research projects, funded by US Public Health Services and various private foundations. He is well known for his studies of the development and evolution of the brain, in particular his discovery of basic cellular and molecular mechanisms of proliferation and migration of neurons in the cerebral cortex. He was president of the Society for Neuroscience and popularized this field with numerous lectures given in over 35 counties. In 2008, Rakic shared the inaugural Kavli Prize in Neuroscience with Thomas Jessell and Stan Grillner. He is currently the Dorys McConell Duberg Professor of Neuroscience and serves on Advisory Boards and Scientific Councils of a number of Institutions and Research Foundations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University, USA
About the Editor
Bin Chen
Dr. Chen is Professor of Molecular, Cell, and Developmental Biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Research in her laboratory focuses on the cellular and molecular mechanisms that underlie the generation of diverse cell types in the brain, and the assembly of these cell types into functional neural circuits. Dr. Chen completed her graduate study with Dr. Sidney Strickland at Stony Brook University-SUNY, and her post-doctoral training in the laboratory of Dr. Susan McConnell at Stanford University. She has 22 years of experience in genetics and developmental neurobiology research. Her laboratory has been funded by the March of Dimes Foundation, California Institute of Regenerative Medicine, and National Institute of Health.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
Kenneth Kwan
Dr. Kwan is Assistant Professor of Human Genetics and Research Assistant Professor in the Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience Institute at the University of Michigan Medical School. Research in his laboratory is aimed at the molecular and cellular mechanisms that underlie normal neural circuit assembly in the cerebral cortex and their dysregulation in human neurodevelopmental disorders, in particular autism spectrum disorder, fragile X syndrome, and schizophrenia. Dr. Kwan completed his graduate and post-doctoral training in the laboratory of Dr. Nenad Sestan at Yale School of Medicine. He has 14 years of experience in developmental neurobiology research and his worked has been recognized by awards from the Brain Research Foundation, March of Dimes Foundation, Simons Foundation, and Cajal Club.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan, USA