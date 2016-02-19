Studies on the Development of Behavior and the Nervous System, Volume 3: Neural and Behavioral Specificity covers the fundamental concepts and principles of neural and behavioral specificity in various species, including fish, amphibians, birds, and mammals. This book is composed of five sections encompassing eight chapters. The first section discusses the historical developments of neurobiological research; the role of visual experience in the functional development of the visual system; and the interrelationship between maturation and experience in development. The second section examines the developmental control of synaptogenesis and the precise neural cell connections. This section further addresses the main discrepancies in the evidence and interpretations of the retinotectal specificity based on the chemoaffinity theory. The third section discusses the role of visual experience in the development of the mammalian striate cortex, with particular emphasis on the incorporation of ontogenetic information into the developing nervous system. This topic is followed by an overview of the properties of kitten visual neurons and of some evidence for plasticity in the developing visual systems of frogs, monkeys, and man. The concluding sections cover the theories of innate species-specific behavioral development and the ontogeny of mammalian perceptual development. Neurodevelopmental biologists and researchers will find this book invaluable.

Section 1 Historical and Theoretical Aspects

Introduction

Innate and Experiential Factors in the Development of the Visual System: Historical Basis of Current Controversy

I. Introduction

II. Modern Philosophy

III. Psychology

IV. Sensory Physiology

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

The Roles of Experience in the Development of Behavior and the Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Experience

III. Roles of Experience in Development

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Section 2 Neurospecificity: Chemoaffinity Theory

Introduction

The Formation of Visual Neuronal Connections: An Appraisal of the Present Status of the Theory of "Neuronal Specificity"

I. Introduction

II. Development of the Chemoaffinity Theory

III. That Retinal Ganglion Cells Are Intrinsically Different from Each Other

IV. Acquisition of Retinal Polarity

V. Acquisition of Tectal Polarity

VI. Translation of Polarized Neuronal Arrays into Ordered Neuronal Connections

VII. Development of the Adult Pattern of Retinotectal Connections

VIII. Retinal Pigment Abnormalities and Anomalies of Visual Connections

IX. Experimental Perturbation of the Mammalian Visual System

X. Molecular Mechanisms Involved in Selective Synaptic Formation

XI. Intertectal Neuronal Connections: The Role of Visual Experience in Their Formation, Maintenance, and Modification

XII. Summary

References

Retinotectal Specificity: Chemoaffinity Theory

I. Introduction

II. Compound Eye Experiments

III. Determination of Positional Specificity

IV. Tectal Lesion Experiments

V. Retinal Lesions

VI. Pathway Patterning

VII. Tectal Gradients and Polarity

VIII. Plasticity in Mammals

IX. Conclusion

References

Section 3 Neurospecificity: Experience

Introduction

Receptive Field Organization in the Mammalian Cortex: The Role of Individual Experience in Development

I. Introduction

II. Initial Evidence

III. The Visually Naive Animal

IV. Effects of Abnormal Visual Experience

V. Experience-Dependent Processes and Their Functional Significance

VI. The Mechanisms of Experience-Sensitivity

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Development of Neuronal Responses in the Visual System of Cats

I. Introduction

II. Responses of Kitten Neurons

III. Monocular Deprivation

IV. Later Plasticity Studies on Kitten Cortical Neurons

V. Rabbits

VI. Frogs, Monkeys, and Humans

VII. Why a Critical Period?

References

Section 4 Behavioral Specificity

Introduction

Early Development of Species-Specific Auditory Perception in Birds

I. Introduction

II. Theories of Innate Behavioral Development

III. Development of Species Identification in Ducklings

IV. Bearing of the Present Findings on the Assumptions of Innate Behavioral Development Theory

References

Perceptual Development in Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Specific Visual Capacities and Sensory Experience

III. Auditory Perception

IV. Intermodal Consequences of Early Sensory Deprivation

V. Stimulus-Seeking Behavior

VI. Additional Considerations and Reflections

VII. Conclusions

References

Section 5 Epilogue

