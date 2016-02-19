Neural and Behavioral Specificity
Studies on the Development of Behavior and the Nervous System, Volume 3: Neural and Behavioral Specificity covers the fundamental concepts and principles of neural and behavioral specificity in various species, including fish, amphibians, birds, and mammals. This book is composed of five sections encompassing eight chapters.
The first section discusses the historical developments of neurobiological research; the role of visual experience in the functional development of the visual system; and the interrelationship between maturation and experience in development. The second section examines the developmental control of synaptogenesis and the precise neural cell connections. This section further addresses the main discrepancies in the evidence and interpretations of the retinotectal specificity based on the chemoaffinity theory. The third section discusses the role of visual experience in the development of the mammalian striate cortex, with particular emphasis on the incorporation of ontogenetic information into the developing nervous system. This topic is followed by an overview of the properties of kitten visual neurons and of some evidence for plasticity in the developing visual systems of frogs, monkeys, and man. The concluding sections cover the theories of innate species-specific behavioral development and the ontogeny of mammalian perceptual development.
Neurodevelopmental biologists and researchers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Dedication to C. Judson Herrick (1868-1960)
Section 1 Historical and Theoretical Aspects
Introduction
Innate and Experiential Factors in the Development of the Visual System: Historical Basis of Current Controversy
I. Introduction
II. Modern Philosophy
III. Psychology
IV. Sensory Physiology
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
The Roles of Experience in the Development of Behavior and the Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Experience
III. Roles of Experience in Development
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Section 2 Neurospecificity: Chemoaffinity Theory
Introduction
The Formation of Visual Neuronal Connections: An Appraisal of the Present Status of the Theory of "Neuronal Specificity"
I. Introduction
II. Development of the Chemoaffinity Theory
III. That Retinal Ganglion Cells Are Intrinsically Different from Each Other
IV. Acquisition of Retinal Polarity
V. Acquisition of Tectal Polarity
VI. Translation of Polarized Neuronal Arrays into Ordered Neuronal Connections
VII. Development of the Adult Pattern of Retinotectal Connections
VIII. Retinal Pigment Abnormalities and Anomalies of Visual Connections
IX. Experimental Perturbation of the Mammalian Visual System
X. Molecular Mechanisms Involved in Selective Synaptic Formation
XI. Intertectal Neuronal Connections: The Role of Visual Experience in Their Formation, Maintenance, and Modification
XII. Summary
References
Retinotectal Specificity: Chemoaffinity Theory
I. Introduction
II. Compound Eye Experiments
III. Determination of Positional Specificity
IV. Tectal Lesion Experiments
V. Retinal Lesions
VI. Pathway Patterning
VII. Tectal Gradients and Polarity
VIII. Plasticity in Mammals
IX. Conclusion
References
Section 3 Neurospecificity: Experience
Introduction
Receptive Field Organization in the Mammalian Cortex: The Role of Individual Experience in Development
I. Introduction
II. Initial Evidence
III. The Visually Naive Animal
IV. Effects of Abnormal Visual Experience
V. Experience-Dependent Processes and Their Functional Significance
VI. The Mechanisms of Experience-Sensitivity
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Development of Neuronal Responses in the Visual System of Cats
I. Introduction
II. Responses of Kitten Neurons
III. Monocular Deprivation
IV. Later Plasticity Studies on Kitten Cortical Neurons
V. Rabbits
VI. Frogs, Monkeys, and Humans
VII. Why a Critical Period?
References
Section 4 Behavioral Specificity
Introduction
Early Development of Species-Specific Auditory Perception in Birds
I. Introduction
II. Theories of Innate Behavioral Development
III. Development of Species Identification in Ducklings
IV. Bearing of the Present Findings on the Assumptions of Innate Behavioral Development Theory
References
Perceptual Development in Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Specific Visual Capacities and Sensory Experience
III. Auditory Perception
IV. Intermodal Consequences of Early Sensory Deprivation
V. Stimulus-Seeking Behavior
VI. Additional Considerations and Reflections
VII. Conclusions
References
Section 5 Epilogue
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
