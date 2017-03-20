Networks of Invasion: Empirical Evidence and Case Studies, Volume 57
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Parasites and Biological Invasions: Predicting Ecological Alterations at Levels From Individual Hosts to Whole Networks
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Overview of Parasites and Network Analyses
- 3 Infectious Food Webs: Including Parasites in Trophic Networks
- 4 Parasites as Alien Species
- 5 How Exotic Parasites Alter Networks: Parasite–Host Interactions and Consequences
- 6 Integrating Biological Invasions Into Infectious Food Webs
- 7 Qualitative vs Quantitative Approaches
- 8 Conclusions and Forward Look
- Appendix Data for the Case Study of Enemy Release in Invasive Cichlid Fish
Chapter Two: Novel and Disrupted Trophic Links Following Invasion in Freshwater Ecosystems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 What Are the Impacts of Invasive Species on Trophic Links in Freshwater Ecosystems?
- 3 What Influences the Impacts of Invaders on Freshwater Food Webs?
- 4 What Are the Available Methods to Quantify the Impacts of Invaders on Trophic Links?
- 5 Conclusions and Implications
Chapter Three: Importance of Microorganisms to Macroorganisms Invasions: Is the Essential Invisible to the Eye? (The Little Prince, A. de Saint-Exupéry, 1943)
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Impact of Microorganism Losses on Biological Invasions
- 3 Effects of Microorganisms Hosted by the Alien Species
- 4 Effects of Microorganisms Hosted by Native Species
- 5 Anthropic Use of Microorganisms
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
Chapter Four: Massively Introduced Managed Species and Their Consequences for Plant–Pollinator Interactions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 First Part: Impacts of MIMS in Plant and Pollinator Communities
- 3 Second Part: MIMS in Plant–Pollinator Networks
- 4 Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
Chapter Five: Invasions of Host-Associated Microbiome Networks
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ecological and Evolutionary Concepts Applied to Microbiome Networks: In the Face of Invaders
- 3 Quantifying Invasions of the Microbiome: Data, Modelling and Theory
- 4 Unique Features of WH Communities
- 5 Experimental Tests of Microbiome Invasibility
- 6 Types of Invaders
- 7 Actively Acquired Invasions
- 8 Perspectives and Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
Advances in Ecological Research Volume 1–57
Description
Networks of Invasion: Networks of Invasion: Empirical Evidence and Case Studies, Volume 57 bridges a conceptual gap between ecological network studies and invasion biology studies. This book contains chapters detailing pressing concerns regarding invasive species in food webs, but also extends the idea of networks of invasion to other systems, such as mutualistic networks or even the human microbiome. Chapters describe the tools, models and empirical methods adapted for tackling invasions in ecological networks, including sections on parasites and biological invasions, invasions in freshwater systems, and those in host-associated microbiome networks.
In addition, the book provides interesting discussions on the importance of microorganisms and their relationship to macroorganisms.
Key Features
- Contains chapters detailing pressing concerns regarding invasive species in food webs
- Describes the tools, models and empirical methods adapted for tackling invasions in ecological networks
- Deals with topical and important reviews on the physiology, populations and communities of plants and animals
Readership
Environmentalists, ecologists at undergraduate through to research level, social scientists and economists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128133293
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128133286
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Bohan Serial Volume Editor
Dave Bohan is an agricultural ecologist with an interest in predator-prey regulation interactions. Dave uses a model system of a carabid beetle predator and two agriculturally important prey; slugs and weed seeds. He has shown that carabids find and consume slug prey, within fields, and that this leads to regulation of slug populations and interesting spatial ‘waves’ in slug and carabid density. The carabids also intercept weed seeds shed by weed plants before they enter the soil, and thus carabids can regulate the long-term store of seeds in the seedbank on national scales. What is interesting about this system is that it contains two important regulation ecosystem services delivered by one group of service providers, the carabids. This system therefore integrates, in miniature, many of the problems of interaction between services.
Dave has most recently begun to work with networks. He developed, with colleagues, a learning methodology to build networks from sample date. This has produced the largest, replicated network in agriculture. One of his particular interests is how behaviours and dynamics at the species level, as studied using the carabid-slug-weed system, build across species and their interactions to the dynamics of networks at the ecosystem level.
Affiliations and Expertise
UMR 1347 Agroecologie, Dijon, France
Alex Dumbrell Serial Volume Editor
Dr Alex Dumbrell works at the School of Biological Sciences, University of Essex, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Essex, UK
François Massol Serial Volume Editor
François Massol is a researcher at the CNRS in the team “Evolution & Ecology” of the unit “Evolution, Ecology and Paleontology” at the University of Lille. He graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique (2002) and then obtained a PhD in ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Montpellier (2008). After a post-doc at the University of Texas, he became a permanent researcher at the CNRS in Montpellier (2012) and then Lille (2014). His research covers the study of spatial dynamics of interspecific interactions and of diversification at intra- and inter-specific levels, mostly from a theoretical viewpoint. More generally, he is interested in evolutionary ecology questions pertaining to species interaction networks, spatially structured ecological systems, and the diversity and stability of these systems. He also regularly participates in interdisciplinary projects with researchers from mathematics, computer science, physics and social sciences, in particular on questions related to modeling and statistically analyzing contact and interaction networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Université des Sciences et Technologies de Lille 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France