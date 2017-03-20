Networks of Invasion: Empirical Evidence and Case Studies, Volume 57

Chapter One: Parasites and Biological Invasions: Predicting Ecological Alterations at Levels From Individual Hosts to Whole Networks

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Overview of Parasites and Network Analyses

3 Infectious Food Webs: Including Parasites in Trophic Networks

4 Parasites as Alien Species

5 How Exotic Parasites Alter Networks: Parasite–Host Interactions and Consequences

6 Integrating Biological Invasions Into Infectious Food Webs

7 Qualitative vs Quantitative Approaches

8 Conclusions and Forward Look

Appendix Data for the Case Study of Enemy Release in Invasive Cichlid Fish

Chapter Two: Novel and Disrupted Trophic Links Following Invasion in Freshwater Ecosystems

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 What Are the Impacts of Invasive Species on Trophic Links in Freshwater Ecosystems?

3 What Influences the Impacts of Invaders on Freshwater Food Webs?

4 What Are the Available Methods to Quantify the Impacts of Invaders on Trophic Links?

5 Conclusions and Implications

Chapter Three: Importance of Microorganisms to Macroorganisms Invasions: Is the Essential Invisible to the Eye? (The Little Prince, A. de Saint-Exupéry, 1943)

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Impact of Microorganism Losses on Biological Invasions

3 Effects of Microorganisms Hosted by the Alien Species

4 Effects of Microorganisms Hosted by Native Species

5 Anthropic Use of Microorganisms

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

Chapter Four: Massively Introduced Managed Species and Their Consequences for Plant–Pollinator Interactions

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 First Part: Impacts of MIMS in Plant and Pollinator Communities

3 Second Part: MIMS in Plant–Pollinator Networks

4 Conclusion

Acknowledgements

Chapter Five: Invasions of Host-Associated Microbiome Networks

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Ecological and Evolutionary Concepts Applied to Microbiome Networks: In the Face of Invaders

3 Quantifying Invasions of the Microbiome: Data, Modelling and Theory

4 Unique Features of WH Communities

5 Experimental Tests of Microbiome Invasibility

6 Types of Invaders

7 Actively Acquired Invasions

8 Perspectives and Conclusions

Acknowledgements

Advances in Ecological Research Volume 1–57