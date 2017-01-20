Networks of Invasion: A Synthesis of Concepts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128043387, 9780128043318

Networks of Invasion: A Synthesis of Concepts, Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: David Bohan Alex Dumbrell François Massol
eBook ISBN: 9780128043318
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128043387
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th January 2017
Page Count: 380
Table of Contents

Chapter One: Impacts of Invasive Species on Food Webs: A Review of Empirical Data

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Definitions and Limits
  • 3 Local Effects: Effect of Invaders at One or Two Steps of Distance
  • 4 Global Effects: Invasions at Food Web Scale
  • 5 How Does a Network Perspective Influence the Management of Invasive Species?
  • 6 Conclusion
  • Acknowledgements

Chapter Two: The Effects of Invasive Species on the Decline in Species Richness: A Global Meta-Analysis

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Methods
  • 3 Results
  • 4 Discussion
  • Acknowledgements

Chapter Three: Invasions Toolkit: Current Methods for Tracking the Spread and Impact of Invasive Species

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Detecting and Monitoring Spatiotemporal Changes of Invaders and Invaded Communities at Different Scales
  • 3 Identifying and Monitoring Ecological Interactions of and With Invasive Species
  • 4 Measuring the Impact of Biological Invasions on Ecosystem Functions
  • 5 Using Empirical Data for Improving Our Predictive Capability Through Modelling and Machine-Learning Approaches
  • 6 Perspectives and Challenges Ahead
  • Acknowledgements

Chapter Four: Island Biogeography of Food Webs

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Island Biogeography of Food Webs
  • 3 Effects of Mainland Food Web Properties on Community Assembly
  • 4 Discussion
  • Acknowledgements
  • Appendix Breadth-First Directing of the Links in the Generated Network

Chapter Five: Robustness Trade-Offs in Model Food Webs: Invasion Probability Decreases While Invasion Consequences Increase With Connectance

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Methods
  • 3 Results
  • 4 Discussion
  • Acknowledgements

Chapter Six: 14 Questions for Invasion in Ecological Networks

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Structural Considerations for Invasion in Ecological Networks
  • 3 Functional Considerations for Invasion in Ecological Networks
  • 4 Evolutionary Considerations for Invasion in Ecological Networks
  • 5 Dynamical Considerations for Invasion in Ecological Networks
  • 6 Future Directions for Research in Invasion Networks
  • 7 Conclusion

Description

Networks of Invasion bridges a conceptual gap between ecological network studies and invasion biology studies. This book contains chapters detailing pressing concerns regarding invasive species in food webs, but also extends the idea of networks of invasion to other systems, such as mutualistic networks or even the human microbiome.

Chapters describe the tools, models, and empirical methods adapted for tackling invasions in ecological networks.

Key Features

  • Contains chapters detailing pressing concerns regarding invasive species in food webs
  • Deals with topical and important reviews on the physiology, populations, and communities of plants and animals

Readership

Environmentalists, ecologists at undergraduate through to research level, social scientists and economists

About the Serial Volume Editors

David Bohan Serial Volume Editor

Dave Bohan is an agricultural ecologist with an interest in predator-prey regulation interactions. Dave uses a model system of a carabid beetle predator and two agriculturally important prey; slugs and weed seeds. He has shown that carabids find and consume slug prey, within fields, and that this leads to regulation of slug populations and interesting spatial ‘waves’ in slug and carabid density. The carabids also intercept weed seeds shed by weed plants before they enter the soil, and thus carabids can regulate the long-term store of seeds in the seedbank on national scales. What is interesting about this system is that it contains two important regulation ecosystem services delivered by one group of service providers, the carabids. This system therefore integrates, in miniature, many of the problems of interaction between services.

Dave has most recently begun to work with networks. He developed, with colleagues, a learning methodology to build networks from sample date. This has produced the largest, replicated network in agriculture. One of his particular interests is how behaviours and dynamics at the species level, as studied using the carabid-slug-weed system, build across species and their interactions to the dynamics of networks at the ecosystem level.

Affiliations and Expertise

UMR 1347 Agroecologie, Dijon, France

Alex Dumbrell Serial Volume Editor

Dr Alex Dumbrell works at the School of Biological Sciences, University of Essex, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Essex, UK

François Massol

François Massol Serial Volume Editor

François Massol is a researcher at the CNRS in the team “Evolution & Ecology” of the unit “Evolution, Ecology and Paleontology” at the University of Lille. He graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique (2002) and then obtained a PhD in ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Montpellier (2008). After a post-doc at the University of Texas, he became a permanent researcher at the CNRS in Montpellier (2012) and then Lille (2014). His research covers the study of spatial dynamics of interspecific interactions and of diversification at intra- and inter-specific levels, mostly from a theoretical viewpoint. More generally, he is interested in evolutionary ecology questions pertaining to species interaction networks, spatially structured ecological systems, and the diversity and stability of these systems. He also regularly participates in interdisciplinary projects with researchers from mathematics, computer science, physics and social sciences, in particular on questions related to modeling and statistically analyzing contact and interaction networks.

Affiliations and Expertise

Université des Sciences et Technologies de Lille 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France

