Networking Explained
2nd Edition
Description
Networking Explained 2e offers a comprehensive overview of computer networking, with new chapters and sections to cover the latest developments in the field, including voice and data wireless networking, multimedia networking, and network convergence.
Gallo and Hancock provide a sophisticated introduction to their subject in a clear, readable format. These two top networking experts answer hundreds of questions about hardware, software, standards, and future directions in network technology.
Key Features
- Wireless networks
- Convergence of voice and data
- Multimedia networking
Readership
Computer professionals entering the networking field; managers and administrators with network responsibilities
Table of Contents
Updated material reflects the changes in technology and includes such things as: the new specs for 10 Gigabit Ethernet; the concept of a public key infrastructure (PKI); the emerging home networking infrastructure standards; the results of the new advanced encryption standard (AES) that will replace DES. Increased coverage of selected topics within current chapters includes descriptions of specific flow control protocols in Chapter 5 (e.g., Stop-and-Wait, Sliding Window); coverage of UDP and TCP in Chapter 3; coverage of DSL service in Chapter 15; description of the RSA algorithm in Chapter 16; larger glossary. New chapters include voice and data wireless networking, multimedia networking, and network convergence New appendix on X.25.5. Chapter Titles: Fundamental Concepts of Computer Networks and Networking; Network Topologies, Architectures, and the OSI Model; The Internet and TCP/IP; Physical Layer Concepts; Data Link Layer Concepts and IEEE Standards; Network Hardware Components (Layers 1 and 2); WANs, Internetworking, and Network Layer Concepts and Components; Ethernet, Ethernet, and More Ethernet; Token Ring; Fiber Distributed Data Interface (FDDI); Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN); Frame Relay; Switched Multimegabit Data Service (SMDS); Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM); Dialup and Home Networking; Network Security Issues; Network Convergence; Wireless Networking
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2001
- Published:
- 30th November 2001
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080512594
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582524
About the Author
Michael Gallo
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Florida Institute of Technology; co-founder of a successful Internet service provider
William M. Hancock, PhD, CISSP, CISM
William M. Hancock, PhD, CISSP, CISM, is VP of Security and Chief Security Officer of Cable & Wireless, one of the largest telecom and hosting companies in the world. He has over 30 years of experience in networking, security and related technologies and is the author of many books and articles on security, networking and technology strategy.
Affiliations and Expertise
VP of Security and Chief Security Officer, Cable & Wireless, one of the largest telecom and hosting companies in the world.
Reviews
"The charm of Networking Explained is the way it is structured as a sequence of questions and answers...Overall, it is a good example of a book that can be used as quick reference, as well as a compass for finding the way to the right 'deeper' topic." --IEEE Signal Processing Magazine