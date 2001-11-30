Networking Explained - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781555582524, 9780080512594

Networking Explained

2nd Edition

Authors: Michael Gallo William M. Hancock, PhD, CISSP, CISM
eBook ISBN: 9780080512594
Paperback ISBN: 9781555582524
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 30th November 2001
Page Count: 656
Description

Networking Explained 2e offers a comprehensive overview of computer networking, with new chapters and sections to cover the latest developments in the field, including voice and data wireless networking, multimedia networking, and network convergence.

Gallo and Hancock provide a sophisticated introduction to their subject in a clear, readable format. These two top networking experts answer hundreds of questions about hardware, software, standards, and future directions in network technology.

Key Features

  • Wireless networks
  • Convergence of voice and data
  • Multimedia networking

Readership

Computer professionals entering the networking field; managers and administrators with network responsibilities

Table of Contents

Updated material reflects the changes in technology and includes such things as: the new specs for 10 Gigabit Ethernet; the concept of a public key infrastructure (PKI); the emerging home networking infrastructure standards; the results of the new advanced encryption standard (AES) that will replace DES. Increased coverage of selected topics within current chapters includes descriptions of specific flow control protocols in Chapter 5 (e.g., Stop-and-Wait, Sliding Window); coverage of UDP and TCP in Chapter 3; coverage of DSL service in Chapter 15; description of the RSA algorithm in Chapter 16; larger glossary. New chapters include voice and data wireless networking, multimedia networking, and network convergence New appendix on X.25.5. Chapter Titles: Fundamental Concepts of Computer Networks and Networking; Network Topologies, Architectures, and the OSI Model; The Internet and TCP/IP; Physical Layer Concepts; Data Link Layer Concepts and IEEE Standards; Network Hardware Components (Layers 1 and 2); WANs, Internetworking, and Network Layer Concepts and Components; Ethernet, Ethernet, and More Ethernet; Token Ring; Fiber Distributed Data Interface (FDDI); Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN); Frame Relay; Switched Multimegabit Data Service (SMDS); Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM); Dialup and Home Networking; Network Security Issues; Network Convergence; Wireless Networking

Details

About the Author

Michael Gallo

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Florida Institute of Technology; co-founder of a successful Internet service provider

William M. Hancock, PhD, CISSP, CISM

William M. Hancock, PhD, CISSP, CISM, is VP of Security and Chief Security Officer of Cable & Wireless, one of the largest telecom and hosting companies in the world. He has over 30 years of experience in networking, security and related technologies and is the author of many books and articles on security, networking and technology strategy.

Affiliations and Expertise

VP of Security and Chief Security Officer, Cable & Wireless, one of the largest telecom and hosting companies in the world.

Reviews

"The charm of Networking Explained is the way it is structured as a sequence of questions and answers...Overall, it is a good example of a book that can be used as quick reference, as well as a compass for finding the way to the right 'deeper' topic." --IEEE Signal Processing Magazine

