Networking and Internetworking with Microcontrollers
1st Edition
Description
Sophisticated networking and communications capabilities that were previously the sole domain of mainframes, PCs, and workstations are now becoming mandatory in the realm of smaller embedded microcontrollers. However, documentation, standards, and design information is scattered among many sources and is difficult to find.
In this practical book, popular columnist and embedded designer Fred Eady is your guide and advisor. He pulls together all the necessary design background and details and shows you how to use today’s affordable microcontrollers for powerful communications and networking applications such as local area networks and embedded internet. Using working code examples and schematics, Eady steers you through the basics using two popular microcontroller families, PIC and Atmel.
Included are a wealth of detailed design examples for: · RS-232 firmware and hardware · Microcontroller USARTs · The I2C bus · Ethernet implementation · Embedded internet implementation · Wireless links
Sample source code is provided and thoroughly explained for all the application examples. The accompanying CD-ROM contains the example code as well as a searchable ebook version of the text, to help you get up to speed quickly. You could spend days or even weeks pulling together all the information that Eady has assembled in this one indispensable reference.
Key Features
- The only source that pulls together difficult-to-find design information, and teaches step-by-step how to use it to create powerful networking applications
- Includes fully functional examples of microcontroller hardware and firmware
- Companion cd-rom includes all schematics and code utilized in the book
Readership
embedded systems engineers and programmers; electronics technicians working in embedded systems; electrical/software engineering students; electronics hobbyists
Table of Contents
Preface A Quick Look at the Microcontrollers Atmel’s AVR Microchip’s PIC What’s on the CD-ROM? Chapter 1: The Essence of Microcontroller Networking—RS-232 Chapter 2: Implementing RS-232 with a Microcontroller Chapter 3: Writing RS-232 Microcontroller Routines in BASIC Chapter 4: Building Some RS-232 Communications Hardware Chapter 5: Using Microcontroller USARTs Some Interrupt-Driven USART Code Applying What We Know about RS-232 to the Atmel AVR Coding the AVR RS-232 Routines Chapter 6: I2C…The Other Serial Protocol Chapter 7: Ethernet Chapter 8: Writing the CS8900A-CQ Firmware Chapter 9: PINGing the Easy Ethernet CS8900A Chapter 10: UDP and the Easy Ethernet CS8900A Chapter 11: TCP and the Easy Ethernet CS8900A Chapter 12: Let’s Do It Again Chapter 13: Putting the Easy Ethernet AVR Online Chapter 14: Finale Obtaining Easy Ethernet Devices About the Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 4th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470115
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750676984
About the Author
Fred Eady
As an engineering consultant, Fred Eady has implemented communications networks for the space program and designed hardware and firmware for the medical, retail and public utility industries. He currently writes a monthly embedded design column for a popular electronics enthusiast magazine. Fred also composes monthly articles for a popular robotics magazine. Fred has been dabbling in electronics for over 30 years. His embedded design expertise spans the spectrum and includes Intel’s 8748 and 8051 microcontrollers, the entire Microchip PIC microcontroller family and the Atmel AVR microcontrollers. Fred recently retired from his consulting work and is focused on writing magazine columns and embedded design books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Systems Engineer, EDTP Electronics, FL, USA
Reviews
Networking and Internetworking with Microcontrollers (Newnes), has the most detailed explanation around regarding accessing Ethernet controllers in small systems. - Nuts & Volts, May 2004 "I found this book a practical, well-written and concise guide for networking and communication engineers. This book will be a useful addition to the personal as well as the academic research library." - E-Streams, February 2005 Vol. 8, No.2