Network Storage: Tools and Technologies for Storing Your Company’s Data explains the changes occurring in storage, what they mean, and how to negotiate the minefields of conflicting technologies that litter the storage arena, all in an effort to help IT managers create a solid foundation for coming decades.

The book begins with an overview of the current state of storage and its evolution from the network perspective, looking closely at the different protocols and connection schemes and how they differentiate in use case and operational behavior. The book explores the software changes that are motivating this evolution, ranging from data management, to in-stream processing and storage in virtual systems, and changes in the decades-old OS stack.

It explores Software-Defined Storage as a way to construct storage networks, the impact of Big Data, high-performance computing, and the cloud on storage networking. As networks and data integrity are intertwined, the book looks at how data is split up and moved to the various appliances holding that dataset and its impact.

Because data security is often neglected, users will find a comprehensive discussion on security issues that offers remedies that can be applied. The book concludes with a look at technologies on the horizon that will impact storage and its networks, such as NVDIMMs, The Hybrid Memory Cube, VSANs, and NAND Killers.