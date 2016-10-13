Network Storage
1st Edition
Tools and Technologies for Storing Your Company’s Data
Description
Network Storage: Tools and Technologies for Storing Your Company’s Data explains the changes occurring in storage, what they mean, and how to negotiate the minefields of conflicting technologies that litter the storage arena, all in an effort to help IT managers create a solid foundation for coming decades.
The book begins with an overview of the current state of storage and its evolution from the network perspective, looking closely at the different protocols and connection schemes and how they differentiate in use case and operational behavior. The book explores the software changes that are motivating this evolution, ranging from data management, to in-stream processing and storage in virtual systems, and changes in the decades-old OS stack.
It explores Software-Defined Storage as a way to construct storage networks, the impact of Big Data, high-performance computing, and the cloud on storage networking. As networks and data integrity are intertwined, the book looks at how data is split up and moved to the various appliances holding that dataset and its impact.
Because data security is often neglected, users will find a comprehensive discussion on security issues that offers remedies that can be applied. The book concludes with a look at technologies on the horizon that will impact storage and its networks, such as NVDIMMs, The Hybrid Memory Cube, VSANs, and NAND Killers.
Key Features
- Puts all the new developments in storage networking in a clear perspective for near-term and long-term planning
- Offers a complete overview of storage networking, serving as a go-to resource for creating a coherent implementation plan
- Provides the details needed to understand the area, and clears a path through the confusion and hype that surrounds such a radical revolution of the industry
Readership
IT managers and administrators, network system sales and marketing staff, network system integrators and support staff, Networking students, faculty, and researchers
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgment
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Why Storage Matters
- Chapter 2. Storage From 30,000 Feet
- What Is Computer Storage?
- Storage Today
- Storage in 3Years
- The Distant Future: 2019 and Beyond
- Chapter 3. Network Infrastructure Today
- Storage Area Networks in Transition
- Filer (NAS—Network-Attached Storage)
- Scaling to Infinity—Object Storage
- Hard Drives
- The Solid-State Revolution
- RDMA—the Impact of All-Flash and Hybrid Arrays
- Optimizing the Datacenter
- Q&A
- Chapter 4. Storage Software
- Traditional Solutions
- Pools, Lakes, and Oceans
- Compression, Deduplication, and All That
- Open-Source Software
- Virtualization Tools
- The Operating System Storage Stack
- Chapter 5. Software-Defined Storage
- Prelude
- Software-Defined Storage
- A Completely New Approach
- Who are the Players?
- “Lego” Storage
- Connecting the Pieces
- Unified Storage Appliances
- Agility and Flexibility
- The Implications of SDS to the Datacenter
- SDS and the Cloud
- The Current State of SDS
- The Future of the Storage Industry
- Chapter 6. Today’s Hot Issues
- NAS Versus SAN Versus Object Storage
- Ethernet and the End of the SAN
- Commoditization and the Storage Network
- Chapter 7. Tuning the Network
- Getting up to Speed
- Tuning for Fast Systems
- The New Storage Tiers
- Caching Data
- SSD and the File System
- What Tuning Could Mean in 5-Years’ Time
- Chapter 8. Big Data
- Addressing Big-Data Bottlenecks
- Chapter 9. High-Performance Computing
- Major Scientific Experiments
- Big Simulations
- Surveillance Systems
- The Trading Floor
- High-Performance Computing Clouds
- Video Editing
- Oil and Gas
- Chapter 10. The Cloud
- What Is the Cloud?
- Cloud Hardware
- The Future of Cloud Hardware
- Cloud Software
- The Changing Datacenter Density, Cooling, and Power
- Using Cloud Storage
- Hybrid Clouds
- Hardware of the Cloud Over the Next Decade
- Software of the Cloud Over the Next Decade
- Chapter 11. Data Integrity
- RAID and Its Problems
- Replication
- Erasure Coding
- Disaster Protection in the Cloud
- Chapter 12. Data Security
- Losing Your Data
- Protecting Cloud Data
- Hybrid Clouds and Data Governance
- Encryption
- Information Rights Management
- Chapter 13. On the Horizon
- Solid-State Replaces Spinning Rust
- NVDIMMs: Changing the Balance of Storage
- The Hybrid Memory Cube
- Virtual SANs
- Internet of Things
- Chapter 14. Just Over the Horizon
- NAND Killers
- Graphene
- Further Out
- Conclusion
- A Brief History of Storage Networking
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2017
- Published:
- 13th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128038659
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128038635
About the Author
James O'Reilly
James O’Reilly is a world renowned information technology writer, executive, and inventor. Jim is currently a consultant specializing in storage systems, virtualization, infrastructure software, and cloud hardware. He is a former Vice President of the Personal Computer Division of Memorex-Telex, General Manager of the Peripherals Division of NCR, and Vice President of Engineering for Germane Systems. He is a well-known and respected author of more than 400 articles for such publications as Information Week, EBN, Control Engineering, UBM and TechTarget, and Jim wrote the original industry standard for the floppy disk, and created the first working SCSI chip, the first NAS server, and the first storage blades.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Volanto, USA