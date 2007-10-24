Network Simulation Experiments Manual
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
(Lab 0) Introduction: Basics of OPNET IT Guru Academic Edition
(Lab 1) Ethernet: A Direct Link Network with Media Access Control
(Lab 2) Token Ring: A Shared-Media Network with Media Access Control
(Lab 3) Switched LANs: A Set of Local Area Networks Interconnected by Switches
(Lab 4) Network Design: Planning a Network with Different Users, Hosts, and Services
(Lab 5) ATM: A Connection-Oriented, Cell-Switching Technology
(Lab 6) RIP: Routing Information Protocol: A Routing Protocol Based on the Distance-Vector Algorithm
(Lab 7)OSPF: Open Shortest Path First: A Routing Protocol Based on the Link-State Algorithm
(Lab 8) Border Gateway Protocol (BGP): An Interdomain Routing Protocol
(Lab 9) TCP: Transmission Control Protocol: A Reliable, Connection-Oriented, Byte-Stream Service Queuing Disciplines (Lab 10) Queuing Disciplines: Order of Packet Transmission and Dropping (Lab 11) RSVP: Resource Reservation Protocol: Providing QoS by Reserving Resources in the Network (Lab 12) Firewalls and VPN: Network Security and Virtual Private Networks (Lab 13) Applications: Network Application Performance Analysis (Lab 14) Wireless Local Area Network: Medium Access Control for A Wirelessly Connected Stations (Lab 15) Mobile Wireless Network: A Wireless Local Area Network with Mobile Stations
Description
Network Simulation Experiments Manual, Second Edition, enables networking professional to visualize how networks work by providing free access to easy-to-install OPNET software. This software provides a virtual environment for modeling, analyzing, and predicting the performance of IT infrastructures, including applications, servers, and networking technologies.
The book also goes a step further by providing detailed experiments on core networking topologies for use in this simulation environment. Each experiment is also accompanied by review questions, a lab report, and exercises.
This book is recommended for graduate students and networking designers and professionals.
Key Features
- Useful experimentation for professionals in the workplace who are interested in learning and demonstrating the capability of evaluating different commercial networking products
- The experiments in this manual are closely tied to Peterson/Davie: Computer Networks, fourth edition (a best-selling Morgan Kaufmann title), making it a perfect companion book.
Readership
Networking designers and professionals; graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 197
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 24th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556765
About the Authors
Emad Aboelela Author
Dr. Emad Aboelela received his Ph.D in Computer Engineering from the University of Miami (Florida); M.Sc. and B.Sc in Computer Science and Automatic Control from the College of Engineering at Alexandria University (Egypt). Currently he is an Associate Professor at Taibah University, Saudi Arabia. He was a faculty member at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth for six years and at Southern Connecticut State University for two years. Dr. Aboelela is a senior member of both IEEE and ACM. He received the Distinguished Professor of the Year Award in 2009 and the Award of Academic Merit in 1998.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Taibah, Saudi Arabia
