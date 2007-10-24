Network Simulation Experiments Manual, Second Edition, enables networking professional to visualize how networks work by providing free access to easy-to-install OPNET software. This software provides a virtual environment for modeling, analyzing, and predicting the performance of IT infrastructures, including applications, servers, and networking technologies.

The book also goes a step further by providing detailed experiments on core networking topologies for use in this simulation environment. Each experiment is also accompanied by review questions, a lab report, and exercises.

This book is recommended for graduate students and networking designers and professionals.