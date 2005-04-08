Network Security
1st Edition
A Practical Approach
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: In the Beginning 1.0 Introduction 1.1 Defining Security 1.2 The Two Views of Network Security 1.3 The Organizational Security Process 1.4 Preparing a Security policy 1.5 Security Audits 1.6 Summary
Chapter 2: Basic Security Architecture 2.0 Introduction 2.1 Secure Network Layouts 2.2 Firewalls 2.3 Hands On: Setting File and Directory Permissions 2.4 Summary
Chapter 3: Physical Security 3.0 Introduction 3.1 Dealing with Theft and Vandalism 3.2 Protecting the System Console 3.3 Managing System Failure 3.4 Hands on: Providing Physical Security 3.5 Summary
Chapter 4: Information Gathering 4.0 Introduction 4.1 Social Engineering 4.2 Using Published Information 4.3 Port Scanning 4.4 Network Mapping 4.5 Hands On 4.6 Summary
Chapter 5: Gaining and Keeping Root Access 5.0 Introduction 5.1 Root Kits 5.2 Brute Force Entry Attacks and Intrusion Detection 5.3 Buffer overflow Attacks 5.4 Hands On 5.5 Summary
Chapter 6: Spoofing 6.0 Introduction 6.1 TCP spoofing 6.2 DNS spoofing 6.3 IP (and E-Mail) spoofing 6.4 Web spoofing 6.5 Hands On 6.6 Summary
Chapter 7: Denial of Service Attacks 7.0 Introduction 7.1 Single source DoS Attacks 7.2 Distributed DoS Attacks 7.3 Hands On 7.4 Summary
Chapter 8: Malware 8.0 Introduction 8.1 A Bit of Malware History 8.2 Types of Malware Based on Propagation Methods 8.3 Hands On 8.4 Summary
Chapter 9: User and Password Security 9.0 Introduction 9.1 Password Policy 9.2 Strong Passwords 9.3 Password File Security 9.4 Password Audits 9.5 Enhancing Password Security with Tokens 9.6 Hands On: Password Management Software 9.7 Summary
Chapter 10: Remote Access 10.0 Introduction 10.1 Remote Access Vulnerabilities 10.2 VPNs 10.3 Remote User Authentication 10.4 Hands On: OS VPN Support 10.5 Summary
Chapter 11: Wireless Security 11.0 Introduction 11.1 Wireless Standards 11.2 Wireless Network Vulnerabilities 11.3 Wireless Security Provisions 11.4 Hands On: Securing Your 802.11x Wireless Network 11.5 Summary
Chapter 12: Encryption 12.0 Introduction 12.1 To Encrypt or Not to Encrypt 12.2 Single Key Encryption Schemes 12.3 Two-Key Encryption Schemes 12.4 Combining Single- and Two-Key Encryption 12.5 Ensuring Message Integrity 12.6 Message Authentication and Digital Certificates 12.7 Composition and Purpose of PKI 12.8 Hands On 12.9 Summary
Appendix A: The TCP/IP Protocol Stack 13.0 Introduction 13.1 The Operation of a Protocol Stack 13.2 The Application Layer 13.3 The Transport Layer 13.4 The Internet Layer 13.5 The Logical Link Control Layer 13.6 The MAC Layer 13.7 The Physical Layer
Appendix B: TCP and UDP Ports 14.0 Well-Known Ports 14.1 Registered Ports 14.2 Port List References
Appendix C: Security Update Sites 15.0 Professional Security Update Sites 15.1 Other Sites of Interest
Glossary Index
Description
Network Security is a comprehensive resource written for anyone who plans or implements network security measures, including managers and practitioners. It offers a valuable dual perspective on security: how your network looks to hackers who want to get inside, and how you need to approach it on the inside to keep them at bay.
You get all the hands-on technical advice you need to succeed, but also higher-level administrative guidance for developing an effective security policy. There may be no such thing as absolute security, but, as the author clearly demonstrates, there is a huge difference between the protection offered by routine reliance on third-party products and what you can achieve by actively making informed decisions. You’ll learn to do just that with this book’s assessments of the risks, rewards, and trade-offs related implementing security measures.
Key Features
- Helps you see through a hacker's eyes so you can make your network more secure.
- Provides technical advice that can be applied in any environment, on any platform, including help with intrusion detection systems, firewalls, encryption, anti-virus software, and digital certificates.
- Emphasizes a wide range of administrative considerations, including security policies, user management, and control of services and devices.
- Covers techniques for enhancing the physical security of your systems and network.
- Explains how hackers use information-gathering to find and exploit security flaws.
- Examines the most effective ways to prevent hackers from gaining root access to a server.
- Addresses Denial of Service attacks, "malware," and spoofing.
- Includes appendices covering the TCP/IP protocol stack, well-known ports, and reliable sources for security warnings and updates.
Readership
Security practitioners, managers, and administrators working in IT and networking departments.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2005
- Published:
- 8th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455372
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123116338
About the Authors
Jan Harrington Author
Jan L. Harrington, author of more than 35 books on a variety of technical subjects, has been writing about databases since 1984. She retired in 2013 from her position as professor and chair of the Department of Computing Technology at Marist College, where she taught database design and management, data communications, computer architecture, and the impact of technology on society for 25 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Department Chair, Computer Science, Marist College, Hyde Park, NY, USA