Network Security: Know It All - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123744630, 9780080560151

Network Security: Know It All

1st Edition

Authors: James Joshi
eBook ISBN: 9780080560151
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744630
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 16th May 2008
Page Count: 368
Description

Network Security: Know It All explains the basics, describes the protocols, and discusses advanced topics, by the best and brightest experts in the field of network security.

Assembled from the works of leading researchers and practitioners, this best-of-the-best collection of chapters on network security and survivability is a valuable and handy resource. It consolidates content from the field’s leading experts while creating a one-stop-shopping opportunity for readers to access the information only otherwise available from disparate sources.

Key Features

  • Chapters contributed by recognized experts in the field cover theory and practice of network security technology, allowing the reader to develop a new level of knowledge and technical expertise.

  • Up-to-date coverage of network security issues facilitates learning and lets the reader remain current and fully informed from multiple viewpoints.

  • Presents methods of analysis and problem-solving techniques, enhancing the reader’s grasp of the material and ability to implement practical solutions.

  • Examples illustrate core security concepts for enhanced comprehension

Readership

Researchers, scientists, engineers, practitioners, government employees, and graduate students working or studying in the area of network security

Table of Contents

Ch 1 Network Security Overview-- reprint Ch 8 from Peterson/Davie, Computer Networks 4e (2007) -- 45pp Ch 2 Network Attacks-- by Joshi-- reprinted from Qian, Information Assurance (2007)-- 20 pp Ch 3 Security and Privacy Architecture-- reprint Ch 9 from McCabe, Network Analysis, Archit. & Design/3e (2007)-- 20 pp Ch 4 Concepts in IP Security-- reprint Ch 14 from Farrel, Internet Protocols (2004)-- 40 pp
Ch 5 Security in Wireless Systems-- reprint Ch 13 from Garg, Wireless Communication & Networking (2007)-- 35pp Ch 6 Mobile Security and Privacy-- reprint Ch 9 from Zheng, Smart Phone & Next Gen Mobile Computing (2006) -- 70 pp
Ch 7 Network Security Algorithms- reprint Ch 17 from Varghese, Network Algorithmics (2005)-- 15 pp Ch 8 Optical Network Survivability-- reprint Ch 10 from Ramaswami, Optical Networks/2e (2002)-- 50 pp Ch 9 Secure and Resiliant Routing-- by Medhi, reprinted from Qian, Information Assurance (2007)-- 40 pp Ch 10 Practical IPv6 Security Solutions-- reprint Ch 23 from Loshin, IPv6 2e (2004)-- 45pp

About the Author

James Joshi

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, University of Pittsburgh, PA, USA

