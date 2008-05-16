Network Security: Know It All
1st Edition
Description
Network Security: Know It All explains the basics, describes the protocols, and discusses advanced topics, by the best and brightest experts in the field of network security.
Assembled from the works of leading researchers and practitioners, this best-of-the-best collection of chapters on network security and survivability is a valuable and handy resource. It consolidates content from the field’s leading experts while creating a one-stop-shopping opportunity for readers to access the information only otherwise available from disparate sources.
Key Features
Chapters contributed by recognized experts in the field cover theory and practice of network security technology, allowing the reader to develop a new level of knowledge and technical expertise.
Up-to-date coverage of network security issues facilitates learning and lets the reader remain current and fully informed from multiple viewpoints.
Presents methods of analysis and problem-solving techniques, enhancing the reader’s grasp of the material and ability to implement practical solutions.
Examples illustrate core security concepts for enhanced comprehension
Readership
Researchers, scientists, engineers, practitioners, government employees, and graduate students working or studying in the area of network security
Table of Contents
Ch 1 Network Security Overview-- reprint Ch 8 from Peterson/Davie, Computer Networks 4e (2007) -- 45pp
Ch 2 Network Attacks-- by Joshi-- reprinted from Qian, Information Assurance (2007)-- 20 pp
Ch 3 Security and Privacy Architecture-- reprint Ch 9 from McCabe, Network Analysis, Archit. & Design/3e (2007)-- 20 pp
Ch 4 Concepts in IP Security-- reprint Ch 14 from Farrel, Internet Protocols (2004)-- 40 pp
Ch 5 Security in Wireless Systems-- reprint Ch 13 from Garg, Wireless Communication & Networking (2007)-- 35pp Ch 6 Mobile Security and Privacy-- reprint Ch 9 from Zheng, Smart Phone & Next Gen Mobile Computing (2006) -- 70 pp
Ch 7 Network Security Algorithms- reprint Ch 17 from Varghese, Network Algorithmics (2005)-- 15 pp Ch 8 Optical Network Survivability-- reprint Ch 10 from Ramaswami, Optical Networks/2e (2002)-- 50 pp Ch 9 Secure and Resiliant Routing-- by Medhi, reprinted from Qian, Information Assurance (2007)-- 40 pp Ch 10 Practical IPv6 Security Solutions-- reprint Ch 23 from Loshin, IPv6 2e (2004)-- 45pp
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 16th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560151
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123744630
About the Author
James Joshi
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, University of Pittsburgh, PA, USA