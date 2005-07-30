Network Security Evaluation Using the NSA IEM - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597490351, 9780080489438

Network Security Evaluation Using the NSA IEM

1st Edition

Authors: Russ Rogers Ed Fuller Greg Miles Bryan Cunningham
eBook ISBN: 9780080489438
Paperback ISBN: 9781597490351
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 30th July 2005
Page Count: 450
Description

Network Security Evaluation provides a methodology for conducting technical security evaluations of all the critical components of a target network. The book describes how the methodology evolved and how to define the proper scope of an evaluation, including the consideration of legal issues that may arise during the evaluation. More detailed information is given in later chapters about the core technical processes that need to occur to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the network’s security posture.

Ten baseline areas for evaluation are covered in detail. The tools and examples detailed within this book include both Freeware and Commercial tools that provide a detailed analysis of security vulnerabilities on the target network. The book ends with guidance on the creation of customer roadmaps to better security and recommendations on the format and delivery of the final report.

Key Features

  • There is no other book currently on the market that covers the National Security Agency's recommended methodology for conducting technical security evaluations
  • The authors are well known in the industry for their work in developing and deploying network security evaluations using the NSA IEM
  • The authors also developed the NSA's training class on this methodology

If a network is secure enough for the NSA, it is probably secure enough for you! Here is the only book on the market that teaches security professionals how to test the security of their own networks using assessment techniques developed by the NSA.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction to the IEM Chapter 2: Before You Start Evaluating Chapter 3: Setting Expectations Chapter 4: Scoping the Evaluation Chapter 5: Legal Planning Chapter 6: The Technical Evaluation Plan (TEP) Chapter 7: Starting your On-Site Efforts Chapter 8: Enumeration Activities Chapter 9: Collecting the majority of vulnerabilities Chapter 10: Fine Tuning the Evaluation Chapter 11: On-Site Closing Meeting Chapter 12: Evaluation Analysis Chapter 13: Creating Measurements and Trending Results Chapter 14: Trending Metrics Chapter 15: Final Reporting Chapter 16: IEM Summary [Russ] Appendix A: Table of example tools for each of the 10 baseline activities Appendix B: Sample TEP layout

About the Author

Russ Rogers

Russ Rogers (CISSP, CISM, IAM, IEM, Hon. Sc.D.), author of the popular "Hacking a Terror Network: The Silent Threat of Covert Channels" (Syngress, ISBN: 978-1-928994-98-5), co-author of multiple books, including the best-selling "Stealing the Network: How to Own a Continent" (Syngress, ISBN: 978-1-931836-05-0) and "Network Security Evaluation Using the NSA IEM" (Syngress, ISBN: 978-1-59749-035-1), and former editor-in-chief of The Security Journal, is currently a penetration tester for a federal agency and the co-founder and chief executive officer of Peak Security, Inc., a veteran-owned small business based in Colorado Springs, CO. Russ has been involved in information technology since 1980 and has spent the past 20 years working as both an IT and InfoSec consultant. Russ has worked with the U.S. Air Force (USAF), National Security Agency (NSA), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), and other federal agencies. He is a globally renowned security expert, speaker, and author who has presented at conferences around the world in Amsterdam, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Abu Dhabi, and cities all over the United States. Russ has an honorary doctorate of science in information technology from the University of Advancing Technology, a master's degree in computer systems management from the University of Maryland, a bachelor of science degree in computer information systems from the University of Maryland, and an associate's degree in applied communications technology from the Community College of the Air Force. He is a member of ISSA and (ISC)2® (CISSP). Russ also teaches at and fills the role of professor of network security for the University of Advancing Technology (www.uat.edu).

Ed Fuller

Information Systems Management from the University of Maryland, University College

Greg Miles

Greg Miles,(Ph.D., CISSP#24431, CISM#0300338, IAM, IEM)is the President, and Chief Financial Officer of Security Horizon, Inc. Security Horizon is a Global, Veteran-Owned Small Business headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Bryan Cunningham

Corporate information and homeland security consultant

