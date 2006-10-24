Network Security Assessment: From Vulnerability to Patch - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597491013, 9780080512532

Network Security Assessment: From Vulnerability to Patch

1st Edition

Authors: Steve Manzuik Ken Pfeil Andrew Gold
eBook ISBN: 9780080512532
Paperback ISBN: 9781597491013
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 24th October 2006
Page Count: 500
eBook format help

Description

This book will take readers from the discovery of vulnerabilities and the creation of the corresponding exploits, through a complete security assessment, all the way through deploying patches against these vulnerabilities to protect their networks.

This is unique in that it details both the management and technical skill and tools required to develop an effective vulnerability management system. Business case studies and real world vulnerabilities are used through the book. It starts by introducing the reader to the concepts of a vulnerability management system. Readers will be provided detailed timelines of exploit development, vendors’ time to patch, and corporate path installations. Next, the differences between security assessment s and penetration tests will be clearly explained along with best practices for conducting both. Next, several case studies from different industries will illustrate the effectiveness of varying vulnerability assessment methodologies. The next several chapters will define the steps of a vulnerability assessment including: defining objectives, identifying and classifying assets, defining rules of engagement, scanning hosts, and identifying operating systems and applications. The next several chapters provide detailed instructions and examples for differentiating vulnerabilities from configuration problems, validating vulnerabilities through penetration testing. The last section of the book provides best practices for vulnerability management and remediation.

Key Features

  • Unique coverage detailing both the management and technical skill and tools required to develop an effective vulnerability management system

  • Vulnerability management is rated the #2 most pressing concern for security professionals in a poll conducted by Information Security Magazine

  • Covers in the detail the vulnerability management lifecycle from discovery through patch.

Readership

The target audience for this book consists of information security professionals and system administrators responsible for the security of their networks. Networks of any and all types are now being exploited by malicious hackers, which means this book is relevant for all IT professionals regardless off what type of network they are running.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Windows of Vulnerability Chapter 2. Vulnerability Assessment 101 Chapter 3. Vulnerability Assessment Methodologies Chapter 4. Vulnerability Assessment tools Chapter 5. Vulnerability Assessment Step 1 Chapter 6. Vulnerability Assessment Step 2 Chapter 7. Identifying Vulnerabilities Chapter 8. Going further Chapter 9. Vulnerability Management Chapter 10. Vulnerability Management Methodologies Chapter 11. Vulnerability Management Tools Chapter 12. Vulnerability Remediation Chapter 13. Regulatory Compliance Chapter 14.Tying it All Together

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080512532
Paperback ISBN:
9781597491013

About the Author

Steve Manzuik

Ken Pfeil

Andrew Gold

Ratings and Reviews

