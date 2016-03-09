Network Performance and Security

Network Performance Security: Testing and Analyzing Using Open Source and Low-Cost Tools gives mid-level IT engineers the practical tips and tricks they need to use the best open source or low cost tools available to harden their IT infrastructure. The book details how to use the tools and how to interpret them. Network Performance Security: Testing and Analyzing Using Open Source and Low-Cost Tools begins with an overview of best practices for testing security and performance across devices and the network. It then shows how to document assets—such as servers, switches, hypervisor hosts, routers, and firewalls—using publicly available tools for network inventory.

The book explores security zoning the network, with an emphasis on isolated entry points for various classes of access. It shows how to use open source tools to test network configurations for malware attacks, DDoS, botnet, rootkit and worm attacks, and concludes with tactics on how to prepare and execute a mediation schedule of the who, what, where, when, and how, when an attack hits.

Network security is a requirement for any modern IT infrastructure. Using Network Performance Security: Testing and Analyzing Using Open Source and Low-Cost Tools makes the network stronger by using a layered approach of practical advice and good testing practices.