Network Models - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444892928, 9780444536983

Network Models, Volume 7

1st Edition

Series Editors: M.O. Ball T.L. Magnanti B.L. Monma George Nemhauser
eBook ISBN: 9780444536983
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444892928
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th May 1995
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
213.59
181.55
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444536983
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444892928

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

M.O. Ball Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland

T.L. Magnanti Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

massachusetts institute of technology

B.L. Monma Series Editor

George Nemhauser Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Industrial & Systems Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.