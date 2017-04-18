Network Functions and Plasticity
1st Edition
Perspectives from Studying Neuronal Electrical Coupling in Microcircuits
Description
Network Functions and Plasticity: Perspectives from Studying Neuronal Electrical Coupling in Microcircuits focuses on the specific roles of electrical coupling in tractable, well-defined circuits, highlighting current research that offers novel insights for electrical coupling‘s roles in sensory and motor functions, neural computations, decision-making, regulation of network activity, circuit development, and learning and memory.
Bringing together a diverse group of international experts and their contributions using a variety of approaches to study different invertebrate and vertebrate model systems with a focus on the role of electrical coupling/gap junctions in microcircuits, this book presents a timely contribution for students and researchers alike.
Key Features
- Provides an easy-to-read introduction on neural circuits of the model system
- Focuses on the specific roles of electrical coupling in tractable, well-defined circuits
- Includes recent discoveries and findings that are presented in the context of historical background
- Outlines outstanding issues and future research in the field
Readership
Researchers, clinicians, post-doctoral fellows, and graduate students in neuroscience, as well as those in biological sciences and psychology
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Electrical Coupling in Caenorhabditis elegans Mechanosensory Circuits
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Nose Touch Circuit
- 3. Simplified Mathematical Model of the Nose Touch Circuit
- 4. Lateral Facilitation
- 5. Inhibition by Shunting
- 6. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Outstanding Questions/Future Directions
Chapter 2. Neural Circuits Underlying Escape Behavior in Drosophila: Focus on Electrical Signaling
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Drosophila Giant Fiber System
- 3. Electrical Transmission in the GFS: Molecules and Mechanisms
- 4. Chemical Transmission in the GFS: Transmitters and Receptors
- 5. The GF Circuit Is Responsible for Short-Mode Escape
- 6. Summary
- Questions Arising
Chapter 3. Gap Junctions Underlying Labile Memory
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Gap Junctions Between APL and DPM Neurons for Labile Memory
- 3. Dual Role of APL Neuron in ITM Through Gap-Junctional and Octopaminergic Chemical Neurotransmission
- 4. Nonspiking APL and DPM Neural Network
- 5. Labile Memory Circuit of Persistent Activity
- 6. Summary and Implication
- Outstanding Issues and Future Research
Chapter 4. The Role of Electrical Coupling in Rhythm Generation in Small Networks
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Rhythmogenesis
- 3. Synchronized Oscillations
- 4. Pattern Generation
- 5. Neuromodulation
- 6. Summary
- Outstanding Issues and Future Directions
Chapter 5. Network Functions of Electrical Coupling Present in Multiple and Specific Sites in Behavior-Generating Circuits
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Feeding Neural Circuit in Aplysia
- 3. Other Neural Circuits in Gastropod Molluscs
- 4. Summary
- Future Directions
Chapter 6. Electrical Synapses and Learning–Induced Plasticity in Motor Rhythmogenesis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Electrical Synapses in the Organization of Behavioral Actions
- 3. Plasticity of Electrical Synapses
- 4. Implication of Electrical Synapses in Learning, Memory, and Motor Rhythmogenesis in Mammals
- 5. Role of Electrical Synapses in the Induction of Compulsive-Like Behavior in Aplysia
- 6. Conclusion
- Outstanding Questions
Chapter 7. Electrical Synapses and Neuroendocrine Cell Function
- 1. Neuroendocrine Cells
- 2. Gap Junctions and Electrical Coupling in Neuroendocrine Cells
- 3. The X-Organ-Sinus Gland Complex of Crustacea
- 4. The Prothoracic Gland and Intrinsic Neurosecretory Cells of the Corpora Cardiaca From Insecta
- 5. The Beta Cells of the Vertebrate Pancreas
- 6. The Chromaffin Cells of the Vertebrate Adrenal Medulla
- 7. The Magnocellular Neuroendocrine Cells of the Mammalian Hypothalamus
- 8. The Bag Cell Neurons of Aplysia and Caudodorsal Cells of Lymnaea
- 9. The Influence of the Extent and Strength of Electrical Coupling on Neuroendocrine Cell Function
- 10. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8. Electrical Synapses in Fishes: Their Relevance to Synaptic Transmission
- 1. Introduction: The Discovery of Electrical Transmission
- 2. Supramedullary Neurons in the Puffer Fish: The First Evidence of Electrical Coupling Between Vertebrate Neurons
- 3. Electric Fishes: Contribution of Electrical Synapses to Synchronized Neuronal Activity
- 4. Club Endings in Goldfish: Electrical and Chemical Synapses Can Interact
- 5. Retina: Modulation of Electrical Transmission and the Identification of Neuronal Connexins
- 6. Zebrafish: Connexin Diversity and Common Developmental Steps for Chemical and Electrical Synapses
- 7. Conclusions
Chapter 9. Dynamic Properties of Electrically Coupled Retinal Networks
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Overview of the Synaptic Architecture of the Retina
- 3. Gap Junction Coupling Differentially Modifies Receptive Field Size in Different Retinal Cell Types
- 4. Gap Junctions Are Required for Nighttime Vision
- 5. Gap Junctions Promote Spontaneous Activity During Retinal Degeneration
- 6. Electrical Synapses Are Important for Signaling Visual Motion
- 7. Fast Gap Junction Signals Drive Fine-Scale Correlated Spike Output
- 8. Summary and Future Directions
Chapter 10. Circadian and Light-Adaptive Control of Electrical Synaptic Plasticity in the Vertebrate Retina
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Photoreceptors
- 3. Horizontal Cells
- 4. Amacrine Cells
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Outstanding Questions
Chapter 11. Electrical Coupling in the Generation of Vertebrate Motor Rhythms
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Electric Fish
- 3. Chewing
- 4. Gap Junctions in the Spinal Cord and Locomotor Rhythmogenesis
- 5. Involvement of Electrical Coupling in the Neural Control of Breathing
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Outstanding Issues and Future Research
Chapter 12. Implications of Electrical Synapse Plasticity in the Inferior Olive
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Electrical Coupling in the IO and Movement
- 3. Electrical Coupling and Subthreshold Oscillations in the IO
- 4. Enhancing STOs by Upregulating Electrical Coupling by NMDA Receptor Activation
- 5. A Hypothesis of Strengthening Plasticity of Electrical Synapses During the Learning of Motor Synergies
- Outstanding Questions
Chapter 13. Gap Junctions Between Pyramidal Cells Account for a Variety of Very Fast Network Oscillations (>80Hz) in Cortical Structures
- 1. Where Did the Idea of Axonal Gap Junctions Come From?
- 2. If Axonal Gap Junctions Exist, How Might They Account for VFO?
- 3. Physiological Evidence for Axonal Gap Junctions
- 4. Anatomical Evidence for Axonal Gap Junctions
- 5. Predictions of the Axonal Gap Junction Model of VFO, and Specifically of Ripples
- 6. What Might the Gap Junction Protein Be?
- 7. Clinical Implications
Chapter 14. Lineage-Dependent Electrical Synapse Formation in the Mammalian Neocortex
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Composition of Electrical Synapses in the Mammalian Neocortex
- 3. Lineage-Dependent Specificity of Electrical Synapses in the Mouse Neocortex
- 4. Progressive Development of Electrical Synapses Between Sister Excitatory Neurons
- 5. Mechanisms Underlying Lineage-Dependent Electrical Synapse Formation
- 6. Significance of Lineage-Dependent Electrical Synapses in Neocortical Microcircuit Assembly
- 7. Conclusions
- Outstanding Questions
About the Editor
Jian Jing
Jian Jing obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1998. He has been performing circuitry studies with molluscan model systems for over two decades at University of Illinois, the Mount Sinai School of Medicine at New York, and now at Nanjing University in China. Dr. Jing has published extensively in high-profile journals such as J. Neurosci., Current Biology, J. Biol. Chem. He successfully organized a 2013 Society for Neuroscience mini-symposium (with 6 speakers) on the subject, which is the basis for the proposed book.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Life Sciences, Nanjing University, Jiangsu, China and Department of Neuroscience, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, NY, USA