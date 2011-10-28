Network Coding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123809186, 9780123809193

Network Coding

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

Editors: Muriel Medard Alex Sprintson
eBook ISBN: 9780123809193
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123809186
Paperback ISBN: 9780323164153
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 2011
Page Count: 352
Description

Network coding is a field of information and coding theory and is a method of attaining maximum information flow in a network. This book is an ideal introduction for the communications and network engineer, working in research and development, who needs an intuitive introduction to network coding and to the increased performance and reliability it offers in many applications.

This book is an ideal introduction for the research and development communications and network engineer who needs an intuitive introduction to the theory and wishes to understand the increased performance and reliability it offers over a number of applications.

Key Features

  • A clear and intuitive introduction to network coding, avoiding difficult mathematics, which does not require a background in information theory.
  • Emphasis on how network coding techniques can be implemented, using a wide range of applications in communications and network engineering
  • Detailed coverage on content distribution networks, peer-to-peer networks, overlay networks, streaming and multimedia applications, storage networks, network security and military networks, reliable communication, wireless networks, delay-tolerant and disruption-tolerant networks, cellular and ad hoc networks (including LTE and WiMAX), and connections with data compression and compressed sensing
  • Edited and contributed by the world’s leading experts

Readership

R&D Communications and network engineers, University researchers in communications and network engineering.

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

About the Editors

List of Contributors

List of Figures

List of Tables

Chapter 1. An Introduction to Network Coding

1. The Butterfly Networks

2. Graphs and Networks

3. The Single-Source Multicast Problem

4. Construction of Network Codes for Multicasting

5. Coding versus Routing

6. Noncoherent Network Coding

7. On Alphabets and Nonlinearity

8. Conclusions

Chapter 2. Harnessing Network Coding in Wireless Systems

1. Introduction

2. Network Coding Background: The Practitioner's Perspective

3. Applications of Network Coding in Wireless Networks

4. Conclusion

Chapter 3. Network Coding for Content Distribution and Multimedia Streaming in Peer-to-Peer Networks

1. P2P Content Distribution with Network Coding

2. P2P Multimedia Streaming with Network Coding

3. Conclusion

Chapter 4. Network Coding in the Real World

1. Introduction: It's not Rocket Science

2. Network Coding for Mobile Phones

3. System Components and Design Choices

4. Practical Problems

5. A Binary Deterministic Approach

6. Random Linear Network Coding (RLNC)

7. Speeding up RLNC through Optimizations

8. Speeding up RLNC through Design

9. A Mobile Phone Application with Network Coding

10. Pitfalls and Parameters

Chapter 5. Network Coding and User Cooperation for Streaming and Download Services in LTE Networks

1. Introduction

2. Raptor Codes in eMBMS

3. Packet Erasure Pattern

4. User Cooperation for Erasure Recovery

5. Network Coding Applied in User Cooperation

6. Simulation Results

7. Conclusion

Chapter 6. CONCERTO

1. Introduction

2. CONCERTO Overview

3. Network Coding

4. Subgraph Construction

5. Network Coding Transport Protocols

6. Network Coding Benefits

7. Field Experiment Infrastructure

8. Experimental Results and Analysis

9. Conclusion and Future Work

Chapter 7. Secure Network Coding

1. Introduction

2. Model

3. Eavesdropping Security

4. Jamming Security

5. Secret Transmission in the Presence of Eavesdropping and Jamming Adversaries

6. Some Other Variants

7. Discussion

Chapter 8. Network Coding and Data Compression

1. Introduction

2. Model and Notation

3. Rate Region Properties for General Joint Source-Network Coding

4. Capacity Results for Lossless Multicast

5. Practical Approaches

Chapter 9. Scaling Laws with Network Coding

1. Introduction and Basic Setup

2. Wireless Broadcast over Lossy Links

3. Coding in Large-Scale Mobile ad hoc Networks

4. Conclusion

Chapter 10. Network Coding in Disruption Tolerant Networks

1. Introduction

2. Background on Disruption Tolerant Networks and Random Linear Coding

3. Design Space

4. Coding Benefits for Broadcast Communication

5. Coding Benefits for Unicast Applications

6. Open Issues

7. Summary and Conclusions

Index

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123809193
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123809186
Paperback ISBN:
9780323164153

About the Editor

Muriel Medard

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Dept., MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA.

Alex Sprintson

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Computing and Electrical Engineering, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA

Reviews

"Computer scientists, electrical engineers, and related professionals provide a tutorial introduction and survey of practical applications of network coding in various areas of networking and distributed computing. They write for researchers, practitioners, and graduate students who have a general background in networking but no prior exposure to network coding techniques or applications of network coding. The topics include harnessing network coding in wireless systems, network coding in the real world, network coding and user cooperation for streaming and download services in long term evolution networks, bounds and algorithms for secret and reliable communications, and network coding in disruption tolerant networks. Academic Press is an imprint of Elsevier."--Reference and Research Book News, October 2012

Ratings and Reviews

