Network Coding
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Description
Network coding is a field of information and coding theory and is a method of attaining maximum information flow in a network. This book is an ideal introduction for the communications and network engineer, working in research and development, who needs an intuitive introduction to network coding and to the increased performance and reliability it offers in many applications.
Key Features
- A clear and intuitive introduction to network coding, avoiding difficult mathematics, which does not require a background in information theory.
- Emphasis on how network coding techniques can be implemented, using a wide range of applications in communications and network engineering
- Detailed coverage on content distribution networks, peer-to-peer networks, overlay networks, streaming and multimedia applications, storage networks, network security and military networks, reliable communication, wireless networks, delay-tolerant and disruption-tolerant networks, cellular and ad hoc networks (including LTE and WiMAX), and connections with data compression and compressed sensing
- Edited and contributed by the world’s leading experts
Readership
R&D Communications and network engineers, University researchers in communications and network engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
About the Editors
List of Contributors
List of Figures
List of Tables
Chapter 1. An Introduction to Network Coding
1. The Butterfly Networks
2. Graphs and Networks
3. The Single-Source Multicast Problem
4. Construction of Network Codes for Multicasting
5. Coding versus Routing
6. Noncoherent Network Coding
7. On Alphabets and Nonlinearity
8. Conclusions
Chapter 2. Harnessing Network Coding in Wireless Systems
1. Introduction
2. Network Coding Background: The Practitioner's Perspective
3. Applications of Network Coding in Wireless Networks
4. Conclusion
Chapter 3. Network Coding for Content Distribution and Multimedia Streaming in Peer-to-Peer Networks
1. P2P Content Distribution with Network Coding
2. P2P Multimedia Streaming with Network Coding
3. Conclusion
Chapter 4. Network Coding in the Real World
1. Introduction: It's not Rocket Science
2. Network Coding for Mobile Phones
3. System Components and Design Choices
4. Practical Problems
5. A Binary Deterministic Approach
6. Random Linear Network Coding (RLNC)
7. Speeding up RLNC through Optimizations
8. Speeding up RLNC through Design
9. A Mobile Phone Application with Network Coding
10. Pitfalls and Parameters
Chapter 5. Network Coding and User Cooperation for Streaming and Download Services in LTE Networks
1. Introduction
2. Raptor Codes in eMBMS
3. Packet Erasure Pattern
4. User Cooperation for Erasure Recovery
5. Network Coding Applied in User Cooperation
6. Simulation Results
7. Conclusion
Chapter 6. CONCERTO
1. Introduction
2. CONCERTO Overview
3. Network Coding
4. Subgraph Construction
5. Network Coding Transport Protocols
6. Network Coding Benefits
7. Field Experiment Infrastructure
8. Experimental Results and Analysis
9. Conclusion and Future Work
Chapter 7. Secure Network Coding
1. Introduction
2. Model
3. Eavesdropping Security
4. Jamming Security
5. Secret Transmission in the Presence of Eavesdropping and Jamming Adversaries
6. Some Other Variants
7. Discussion
Chapter 8. Network Coding and Data Compression
1. Introduction
2. Model and Notation
3. Rate Region Properties for General Joint Source-Network Coding
4. Capacity Results for Lossless Multicast
5. Practical Approaches
Chapter 9. Scaling Laws with Network Coding
1. Introduction and Basic Setup
2. Wireless Broadcast over Lossy Links
3. Coding in Large-Scale Mobile ad hoc Networks
4. Conclusion
Chapter 10. Network Coding in Disruption Tolerant Networks
1. Introduction
2. Background on Disruption Tolerant Networks and Random Linear Coding
3. Design Space
4. Coding Benefits for Broadcast Communication
5. Coding Benefits for Unicast Applications
6. Open Issues
7. Summary and Conclusions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 28th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123809193
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123809186
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323164153
About the Editor
Muriel Medard
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Dept., MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA.
Alex Sprintson
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Computing and Electrical Engineering, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA
Reviews
"Computer scientists, electrical engineers, and related professionals provide a tutorial introduction and survey of practical applications of network coding in various areas of networking and distributed computing. They write for researchers, practitioners, and graduate students who have a general background in networking but no prior exposure to network coding techniques or applications of network coding. The topics include harnessing network coding in wireless systems, network coding in the real world, network coding and user cooperation for streaming and download services in long term evolution networks, bounds and algorithms for secret and reliable communications, and network coding in disruption tolerant networks. Academic Press is an imprint of Elsevier."--Reference and Research Book News, October 2012