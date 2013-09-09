Network and System Security

John Vacca is an information technology consultant, researcher, professional writer, Editor, reviewer, and internationally-known best-selling author based in Pomeroy, Ohio. Since 1982, John has authored/edited 79 books (some of his most recent books include):

He has written more than 600 articles in the areas of advanced storage, computer security and aerospace technology (copies of articles and books are available upon request).

John was also a configuration management specialist, computer specialist, and the computer security official (CSO) for NASA's space station program (Freedom) and the International Space Station Program, from 1988 until his retirement from NASA in 1995.

In addition, John is also an independent online book reviewer. Finally, John was one of the security consultants for the MGM movie titled: "AntiTrust," which was released on January 12, 2001. A detailed copy of Johns author bio can be viewed at URL: http://www.johnvacca.com. John can be reached at: john2164@windstream.net.