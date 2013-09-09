Network and System Security
2nd Edition
Description
Network and System Security provides focused coverage of network and system security technologies. It explores practical solutions to a wide range of network and systems security issues. Chapters are authored by leading experts in the field and address the immediate and long-term challenges in the authors’ respective areas of expertise. Coverage includes building a secure organization, cryptography, system intrusion, UNIX and Linux security, Internet security, intranet security, LAN security; wireless network security, cellular network security, RFID security, and more.
Key Features
- Chapters contributed by leaders in the field covering foundational and practical aspects of system and network security, providing a new level of technical expertise not found elsewhere
- Comprehensive and updated coverage of the subject area allows the reader to put current technologies to work
- Presents methods of analysis and problem solving techniques, enhancing the reader’s grasp of the material and ability to implement practical solutions
Readership
Network and security IT practitioners, as well as other security technologists working with or interested in network and systems security. Job titles include network administrator, System administrator, system analyst, etc.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Detecting System Intrusions
1 Introduction
2 Monitoring Key Files in the System
3 Security Objectives
4 0day Attacks
5 Good Known State
6 Rootkits
7 Low Hanging Fruit
8 Antivirus Software
9 Homegrown Intrusion Detection
10 Full-Packet Capture Devices
11 Out-of-Band Attack Vectors
12 Security Awareness Training
13 Data Correlation
14 SIEM
15 Other Weird Stuff on the System
16 Detection
17 Network-Based Detection of System Intrusions (DSIs)
18 Summary
Chapter 2. Preventing System Intrusions
1 So, What is an Intrusion?
2 Sobering Numbers
3 Know Your Enemy: Hackers versus Crackers
4 Motives
5 The Crackers’ Tools of the Trade
6 Bots
7 Symptoms of Intrusions
8 What Can You Do?
9 Security Policies
10 Risk Analysis
11 Tools of Your Trade
12 Controlling User Access
13 Intrusion Prevention Capabilities
14 Summary
Chapter 3. Guarding Against Network Intrusions
1 Traditional Reconnaissance and Attacks
2 Malicious Software
3 Defense in Depth
4 Preventive Measures
5 Intrusion Monitoring and Detection
6 Reactive Measures
7 Network-Based Intrusion Protection
8 Summary
Chapter 4. Securing Cloud Computing Systems
1 Cloud Computing Essentials: Examining the Cloud Layers
2 Software as a Service (SaaS): Managing Risks in the Cloud
3 Platform as a Service (PaaS): Securing the Platform
4 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
5 Leveraging Provider-Specific Security Options
6 Achieving Security in a Private Cloud
7 Meeting Compliance Requirements
8 Preparing for Disaster Recovery
9 Summary
Chapter 5. Unix and Linux Security
1 Unix and Security
2 Basic Unix Security Overview
3 Achieving Unix Security
4 Protecting User Accounts and Strengthening Authentication
5 Limiting Superuser Privileges
6 Securing Local and Network File Systems
7 Network Configuration
8 Improving the Security of Linux and Unix Systems
9 Additional Resources
10 Summary
Chapter 6. Eliminating the Security Weakness of Linux and Unix Operating Systems
1 Introduction to Linux and Unix
2 Hardening Linux and Unix
3 Proactive Defense for Linux and Unix
4 Summary
Chapter 7. Internet Security
1 Internet Protocol Architecture
2 An Internet Threat Model
3 Defending against Attacks on the internet
4 Internet Security Checklist
5 Summary
Chapter 8. Intranet Security
1 Smartphones and Tablets in the Intranet
2 Security Considerations
3 Plugging the Gaps: NAC and Access Control
4 Measuring Risk: Audits
5 Guardian at the Gate: Authentication and Encryption
6 Wireless Network Security
7 Shielding the Wire: Network Protection
8 Weakest Link in Security: User Training
9 Documenting the Network: Change Management
10 Rehearse the Inevitable: Disaster Recovery
11 Controlling Hazards: Physical and Environmental Protection
12 Know Your Users: Personnel Security
13 Protecting Data Flow: Information and System Integrity
14 Security Assessments
15 Risk Assessments
16 Intranet Security Implementation Process Checklist
17 Summary
Chapter 9. Local Area Network Security
1 Identify Network Threats
2 Establish Network Access Controls
3 Risk Assessment
4 Listing Network Resources
5 Threats
6 Security Policies
7 The Incident-Handling Process
8 Secure Design Through Network Access Controls
9 IDS Defined
10 NIDS: Scope and Limitations
11 A Practical Illustration of NIDS
12 Firewalls
13 Dynamic NAT Configuration
14 The Perimeter
15 Access List Details
16 Types of Firewalls
17 Packet Filtering: IP Filtering Routers
18 Application-Layer Firewalls: Proxy Servers
19 Stateful Inspection Firewalls
20 NIDS Complements Firewalls
21 Monitor and Analyze System Activities
22 Signature Analysis
23 Statistical Analysis
24 Signature Algorithms
25 Local Area Network Security Countermeasures Implementation Checklist
26 Summary
Chapter 10. Wireless Network Security
1 Cellular Networks
2 Wireless Ad Hoc Networks
3 Security Protocols
4 WEP
5 Secure Routing
6 ARAN
7 SLSP
8 Key Establishment
9 ING
10 Management Countermeasures
11 Summary
Chapter 11. Cellular Network Security
1 Introduction
2 Overview of Cellular Networks
3 The State of the Art of Cellular Network Security
4 Cellular Network Attack Taxonomy
5 Cellular Network Vulnerability Analysis
6 Summary
Chapter 12. RFID Security
1 RFID Introduction
2 RFID Challenges
3 RFID Protections
4 Summary
Chapter 13. Optical Wireless Security
1 Optical Wireless Systems Overview
2 Deployment Architectures
3 High Bandwidth
4 Low Cost
5 Implementation
6 Surface Area
7 Summary
Index
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2014
- Published:
- 9th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124166950
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124166899
About the Editor
John Vacca
John Vacca is an information technology consultant, researcher, professional writer, Editor, reviewer, and internationally-known best-selling author based in Pomeroy, Ohio. Since 1982, John has authored/edited 79 books (some of his most recent books include):
- Security in the Private Cloud (Publisher: CRC Press (an imprint of Taylor & Francis Group, LLC) (September 1, 2016))
- Cloud Computing Security: Foundations and Challenges (Publisher: CRC Press (an imprint of Taylor & Francis Group, LLC) (August 19, 2016))
- Handbook of Sensor Networking: Advanced Technologies and Applications (Publisher: CRC Press (an imprint of Taylor & Francis Group, LLC) (January 14, 2015))
- Network and System Security, Second Edition, 2E (Publisher: Syngress (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (September 23, 2013))
- Cyber Security and IT Infrastructure Protection (Publisher: Syngress (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (September 23, 2013))
- Managing Information Security, Second Edition, 2E (Publisher: Syngress (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (September 23, 2013))
- Computer and Information Security Handbook, 2E (Publisher: Morgan Kaufmann (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (May 31, 2013))
- Identity Theft (Cybersafety) (Publisher: Chelsea House Pub (April 1, 2012))
- System Forensics, Investigation, And Response (Publisher: Jones & Bartlett Learning (September 24, 2010))
- Managing Information Security (Publisher: Syngress (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (March 29, 2010))
- Network and Systems Security (Publisher: Syngress (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (March 29, 2010))
- Computer and Information Security Handbook, 1E (Publisher: Morgan Kaufmann (an imprint of Elsevier Inc.) (June 2, 2009))
- Biometric Technologies and Verification Systems (Publisher: Elsevier Science & Technology Books (March 16, 2007))
- Practical Internet Security (Hardcover): (Publisher: Springer (October 18, 2006))
- Optical Networking Best Practices Handbook (Hardcover): (Publisher: Wiley-Interscience (November 28, 2006))
- Guide to Wireless Network Security (Publisher: Springer (August 19, 2006))
He has written more than 600 articles in the areas of advanced storage, computer security and aerospace technology (copies of articles and books are available upon request).
John was also a configuration management specialist, computer specialist, and the computer security official (CSO) for NASA's space station program (Freedom) and the International Space Station Program, from 1988 until his retirement from NASA in 1995.
In addition, John is also an independent online book reviewer. Finally, John was one of the security consultants for the MGM movie titled: "AntiTrust," which was released on January 12, 2001. A detailed copy of Johns author bio can be viewed at URL: http://www.johnvacca.com. John can be reached at: john2164@windstream.net.
Affiliations and Expertise
TechWrite, USA