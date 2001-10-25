NetWare Administration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080491936

NetWare Administration

1st Edition

NetWare 4.0-6.0

Authors: Mark Foust
eBook ISBN: 9780080491936
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 25th October 2001
Page Count: 792
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
45.99
39.09
75.95
64.56
57.95
49.26
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

NetWare Administration contains information from a consultant's or administrator's viewpoint. There are no other NetWare books like it. The author went right to the meat—the NetWare client starts Chapter 1. This book provides tips, tricks, high-level explanations and Foust's hardcore experience in the field for Novell. He includes information that his clients had to pay $10,000 a week to receive, including practical coverage of NDS, upgrading to 6.0, and thousands of detailed instructions to accomplish virtually any enterprise-wide task. This book has more specific information than any you have ever seen on NetWare. It covers NetWare 4.x through 5.x up to NetWare 6 (due out end of this year).

Key Features

Covers new features in v. 6.0 Great for troubleshooting client problems Learn how to re-design your NDS tree

Readership

System administrators and consultants

Table of Contents

The NetWare Client; The NetWare Server; NDS Management; NetWare and IP; Installing a NetWare Server; Upgrading a NetWare Server; Other Novell Products; NetWare Security; The Consultant's Toolbox; Appendices: Tables and Reference Information

Details

No. of pages:
792
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080491936

About the Author

Mark Foust

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.