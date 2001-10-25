NetWare Administration
1st Edition
NetWare 4.0-6.0
Description
NetWare Administration contains information from a consultant's or administrator's viewpoint. There are no other NetWare books like it. The author went right to the meat—the NetWare client starts Chapter 1. This book provides tips, tricks, high-level explanations and Foust's hardcore experience in the field for Novell. He includes information that his clients had to pay $10,000 a week to receive, including practical coverage of NDS, upgrading to 6.0, and thousands of detailed instructions to accomplish virtually any enterprise-wide task. This book has more specific information than any you have ever seen on NetWare. It covers NetWare 4.x through 5.x up to NetWare 6 (due out end of this year).
Key Features
Covers new features in v. 6.0 Great for troubleshooting client problems Learn how to re-design your NDS tree
Readership
System administrators and consultants
Table of Contents
The NetWare Client; The NetWare Server; NDS Management; NetWare and IP; Installing a NetWare Server; Upgrading a NetWare Server; Other Novell Products; NetWare Security; The Consultant's Toolbox; Appendices: Tables and Reference Information
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2001
- Published:
- 25th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491936
About the Author
Mark Foust
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant