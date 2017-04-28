Netter's Sports Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323395915, 9780323442688

Netter's Sports Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: Christopher Madden Margot Putukian Eric McCarty Craig Young
eBook ISBN: 9780323442688
eBook ISBN: 9780323442565
eBook ISBN: 9780323442572
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323395915
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2017
Page Count: 816
Table of Contents

Section I Medical Care and Supervision of the Athlete

1 The Team Physician

2 The Certified Athletic Trainer and the Athletic Training Room

3 The Preparticipation Physical Evaluation

4 Sideline Preparedness and Emergencies on the Field

5 Sports Nutrition

6 Sports Supplements

7 Sports Pharmacology of Pain and Inflammation Control in Athletes

8 Sports Pharmacology of Chronic Disease

9 Sports Pharmacology of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine

Section II Special Considerations for Athlete Populations

10 The Pediatric Athlete

11 The High School Athlete: Setting Up a High School Sports Medicine Program

12 The Female Athlete

13 The Senior Athlete

14 The Physically Challenged Athlete

15 Care of Athletes at Different Levels, From Pee-wee to Professional

16 The Wilderness Athlete and Adventurer

Section III Conditioning

17 Exercise Prescription and Physiology

18 Aerobic Training

19 Resistance Training

20 Flexibility

Section IV Environment

21 Exercise in the Heat and Heat Illness

22 Exercise in the Cold and Cold Injuries

23 High Altitude Training and Competition

24 Travel Considerations for the Athlete and Sports Medical Team

Section V Behavioral and Psychological Problems

25 The Role of Sport Psychology and Psychiatry

26 Drugs and Doping in Athletes

27 Eating Disorders in Athletes

28 Overtraining

Section VI General Medical Problems in Athletes

29 Infections in Athletes

30 Gastrointestinal Problems

31 Hematologic Problems in Athletes

32 Renal and Genitourinary Problems

33 The Athlete with Diabetes

34 EKG Interpretation in Athletes

35 Cardiac Disease in Athletes

36 The Hypertensive Athlete

37 Exercise Induced Bronchospasm, Anaphylaxis, and Urticaria

38 Neurologic Problems in the Athlete

39 Headache in the Athlete

40 Skin Problems in the Athlete

41 Connective Tissue Diseases and Rheumatologic Problems in Athletes

Section VII Injury Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment

42 Musculoskeletal Injuries in Sports

43 Comprehensive Rehabilitation of the Athlete

44 Physical Modalities in Sports Medicine

45 Head Injuries

46 Neck Injuries

47 Eye Injuries

48 Maxillofacial Injuries

49 Shoulder Injuries

50 Elbow Injuries

51 Hand and Wrist Injuries

52 Thorax and Abdominal Injuries

53 Thoracic and Lumbosacral Spine Injuries

54 Pelvis, Hip and Thigh Injuries

55 Knee Injuries

56 Ankle and Leg Injuries

57 Cartilage Problems in Sports

58 Acute Fractures and Dislocations in Athletes

59 Stress Fractures

60 Foot Problems

61 Taping and Bracing

62 Injections in the Athlete

63 Diagnostic Imaging in Sports Medicine

64 Sports Ultrasound

65 Injury Prevention Protocols

Section VIII Specific Sports

66 Football

67 Soccer

68 Rugby

69 Lacrosse

70 Field Hockey

71 Ultimate Frisbee

72 Basketball

73 Volleyball

74 Baseball

75 Softball

76 Tennis

77 Alpine Skiing

78 Cross-Country Skiing

79 Snowboarding

80 Ice Hockey

81 Ice Skating (Figure Skating and Speed Skating)

82 Swimming and Diving

83 Scuba Diving

84 Sailing

85 Rowing

86 Martial Arts

87 Boxing

88 Wrestling

89 Mixed Martial Arts

90 Gymnastics

91 Cheerleading

92 Dance

93 Track and Field

94 Road Biking

95 Mountain Biking

96 In-Line Skating, Skateboarding, and Bicycle Motocross

97 Mass Participation Endurance Events

98 Ultra Endurance and Adventure Racing and Events

99 Rock Climbing

100 Rodeo and Equestrian Sports

101 The Extreme Athlete

Description

Edited by past presidents of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, Netter’s Sports Medicine, 2nd Edition, is a superbly illustrated, go-to sports medicine resource for the outpatient office, the training room, on the sideline, and for certification preparation. Designed for quick reference, this interdisciplinary reference by Drs. Christopher Madden, Margot Putukian, Eric McCarty, and Craig Young, is organized by both topic and sport, so you can find what you need quickly. New Expert Consult online access includes the fully searchable eBook, example downloadable medical forms, videos, downloadable patient education handouts, and handy links to consensus statements.

Whether you are a primary care physician managing a common or unique musculoskeletal injury in an ambulatory setting … an orthopaedic surgeon gaining insight about a medical or psychological problem foreign to the cast or operating room … an athletic trainer figuring out a diagnosis in the training room … or a physical therapist pursuing further in-depth sports medicine knowledge, this reference gives you the guidance you need to keep athletes and other active patients at the top of their game.

  • More than 1,000 superb Netter graphics, tables, figures, pictures, diagnostic images, and other medical artwork highlight the easy-to-read, bulleted text.

  • Ideal for the sports clinician, team physician, and any health care professionals who provide care to athletes and active individuals.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Christopher Madden Author

Christopher C. Madden, MD is in private practice on the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. His sports medicine practice is broad, and he has special interests in head injuries, bio-mechanics, environmental and altitude medicine, backcountry sports, endurance and ultra-endurance medicine, snowboarding injuries, and cycling and mountain biking injuries. Chris edits and authors a variety of topics in sports publications, ranging from previsit patient education to professional textbooks. He also teaches sports medicine to primary care residents from Rose and the University of Colorado Family Medicine Residency Programs, in addition to out-of-state residents. He is active in the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, where he is on the Board of Directors, is past annual meeting Program Chair, has served on the Program Planning and Public Relations Committees, and currently chairs the Economics Committee, where he has developed various sports medicine economics and business practice tools, workshops, and national presentations for the membership. Chris is also involved with the American College of Sports Medicine, where he has served on the Education Committee and has served on and chaired panels at various annual meetings. An avid backcountry enthusiast, Chris loves to tackle epic rides and ultra-endurance, cross-country, and Super D races on his mountain bikes, snowboard and telemark in pristine, off-piste, and backcountry powder, trail run, hike, mountaineer and rock climb, ride motocross, practice yoga, and spend time with his family.

Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Department of Family Medicine, Aurora, Colorado; Sports and Family Medicine Physician, Private Practice, Longs Peak Family Practice and Sports Medicine, Longmont, Colorado; Team Physician, Lyons High School, Lyons, Colorado

Margot Putukian

Director of Athletic Medicine, Head Team Physician, Assistant Director of Medical Services, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey; Associate Clinical Professor, Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson, New Brunswick, New Jersey; Team Physician, US Men's Lacrosse Team; Team Physician, US Soccer; Past President American Medical Society for Sports Medicine

Eric McCarty Author

Eric C. McCarty, MD, is a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon with a longtime interest in sports medicine and athletics. He attended college at the University of Colorado, where he excelled and received numerous honors for his exploits in the classroom, as well as on the football field, where he was an All Big-Eight linebacker and also was an Academic All-American. After medical school at the University of Colorado, he completed his training in orthopaedic surgery at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. From there he completed an intensive year of fellowship training in sports medicine and shoulder surgery at the internationally renowned Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. He subsequently returned to Vanderbilt as a faculty member in the department of orthopaedics. In 2003, Dr. McCarty was recruited from Vanderbilt University to take over the sports medicine and shoulder program and to serve as the head team physician for the University of Colorado and University of Denver athletic programs. His specialized practice involves the care of these collegiate athletes, as well as recreational and highly competitive athletes from the community. In addition to his busy clinical practice, Dr. McCarty is very active in research, teaching, and writing articles in the field of sports medicine and knee and shoulder surgery. He has received grants for his research and frequently gives talks at both the national and international level. Since his playing days, Dr. McCarty continues to maintain a very active lifestyle with his family. He enjoys the activities he grew up with in Colorado, including hiking, cycling, climbing, and skiing. This carries over into his unbridled dedication to returning his patients to their desired activity/sport.

Chief, Sports Medicine & Shoulder Surgery, Associate Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, Colorado; Director of Sports Medicine, Department of Athletics, University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado

Craig Young Author

Craig C. Young, MD, is a professor and the Medical Director of Sports Medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He received a BS degree (cum laude) in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Irvine. He is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. He completed a residency in family medicine at UCLA and a sports medicine fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Dr. Young has served as a team physician for the Milwaukee Brewers since 1994 and company physician for the Milwaukee Ballet since 1992. He has also served as a team physician at the U.S. Olympic Training Center (Chula Vista) and is a team physician for the U.S. National Snowboard Team. In 2007, he was appointed by the U.S. Olympic Committee as a team physician for the 23rd World Winter University Games in Torino, Italy. Dr. Young is board certified in both family practice and sports medicine. He was the President of the American Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) from 2007 to 2008. His clinical interests include dance medicine, wilderness medicine, female athletes, adolescent athletes, and endurance athletes. His research interests include dance medicine, in-line skating, and injury prevention.

Professor & Medical Director of Sports Medicine, Orthopaedic Surgery & Community and Family Medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Team Physician, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Brewers, US National Snowboard Team, President 2007-2008, American Medical Society for Sports Medicine

