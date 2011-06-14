Netter's Pediatrics, Book and Online Access at www.NetterReference.com - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437711561

Netter's Pediatrics, Book and Online Access at www.NetterReference.com

1st Edition

Authors: Todd Florin Stephen Ludwig, MD
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437711561
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th June 2011
Page Count: 880
Description

Netter’s Pediatrics, edited by Drs. Todd Florin and Stephen Ludwig, is a rich visual aid with more than 500 images by Dr. Frank Netter and other artists working in his style that will help you diagnose and care for children with common clinical conditions. This is the first time that Netter’s drawings of pediatric illness are brought together in a single volume. The superb, accurate artwork accompanies up-to-date text contributed by physicians at the prestigious Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The book provides you with all the at-a-glance information you need for a quick overview of common issues from nutrition, allergy, infectious disease, and adolescent medicine, to cancer and heart disease. In addition, you can easily and quickly search the book’s full contents online, download the illustrations, and print patient education handouts at www.NetterReference.com.

Key Features

  • Efficiently review key details for each condition with 500 detailed, crystal-clear images provided by Frank H. Netter and others working in the Netter tradition.

  • Apply dependable, concise, clinical advice from a team of physicians at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, one of the top children’s hospitals in the U.S.

  • Get answers at a glance during pediatric rotations when studying for exams or preparing for consultations.

  • Easily access the full contents online at www.NetterReference.com, download Netter images for use in your personal presentations, and print handouts for patient education.

About the Authors

Todd Florin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Resident, Pediatrics, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Stephen Ludwig, MD Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director of Global Pediatric Education at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

