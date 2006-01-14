Netter's Orthopaedics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Embryology and Formation of Bone
David J. Zaleske, MD
Chapter 2: Metabolic Bone Disease and Osteonecrosis
Susan V. Bukata, MD, and Randy N. Rosier, MD, PhD
Chapter 3: Leg Deformities and Skeletal Dysplasias in Children
Walter B. Greene, MD
Chapter 4: Arthritic Disorders
Vincent D. Pelligrini, Jr., MD
Chapter 5: Disorders of Muscles, Tendons, and Ligaments
David T. Rispler, MD
Chapter 6: Disorders of Nerves
Barry J. Gainor, MD
Chapter 7:Osteomyelitis and Septic Arthritis
Walter B. Greene, MD
Chapter 8: Musculoskeletal Tumors and Tumor-like Conditions
Walter B. Greene, MD
Chapter 9: Fractures and Multitrauma in Adults
Jeffrey O. Anglen, MD, FACS
Chapter 10: Trauma and Osteochondrosis Syndromes in Children
Walter B. Greene, MD
Chapter 11: Amputations
Michael S. Pinzur, MD
Chapter 12: Rehabilitation
Walter B. Greene, MD
Chapter 13: Spine
Philip M. Bernini, MD
Chapter 14: The Shoulder and Arm
Keith Kenter, MD
Chapter 15: Elbow and Forearm
Edward D. Wang, MD, and Lawrence C. Hurst, MD
Chapter 16: The Hand and Wrist
John D. Lubahn, MD, and D. Patrick Williams, DO
Chapter 17: The Pelvis, Hip, and Thigh
Roy K. Aaron, MD, Eric M. Bluman, MD, PhD, Michael G. Ehrlich, MD, and Peter G. Trafton, MD, FACS
Chapter 18: The Knee and Leg
Derrick J. Fluhme, MD, Lee D. Kaplan, MD, and Freddie H. Fu, MD
Chapter 19: The Foot and Ankle
Judith F. Baumhauer, MD
Description
This new compilation of Dr. Netter's famous drawings includes the work of his talented successors, who faithfully uphold the Netter tradition in their skillful depiction of the latest techniques and procedures. This new atlas-quality reference provides an essential overview of pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders. Clear and straightforward accompanying text describes the anatomy, basic science, and fundamental principles of evaluation and treatment that guide every clinical intervention.
Key Features
- Features more than 350 informative, beautifully drawn illustrations either by, or in the style of, Frank H. Netter, MD.
- Provides relevant anatomy and basic science in the beginning of each chapter to lay the foundation for understanding the pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of each clinical condition.
- Covers individual topics affecting the entire musculoskeletal system, such as arthritic disorders, fractures, rehabilitation, and nerve disorders.
- Organizes diagnostic and therapeutic techniques by region to help you apply management principles in practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 14th January 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323286251
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781929007028
About the Authors
Walter Greene Author
Affiliations and Expertise
OrthoCarolina, Charlotte, NC