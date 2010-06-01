Netter's Orthopaedic Clinical Examination
2nd Edition
An Evidence-Based Approach
Table of Contents
- The Reliability and Diagnostic Utility of the Orthopaedic Clinical Examination
- Temporomandibular Joint
- Cervical Spine
- Thoracolumbar Spine
- Sacroiliac Region
- Hip and Pelvis
- Knee
- Foot and Ankle
- Shoulder
- Elbow and Forearm
- Wrist and Hand
Description
Netter’s Orthopaedic Clinical Examination: An Evidence-Based Approach, by Joshua Cleland and Shane Koppenhaver, helps you apply best practices to get the most clinically significant information from each physical examination. Classic Netter artwork and anatomy/biomechanics tables provide a handy anatomy and pathophysiology overview, while an evidence-based approach helps you focus on the examination techniques, tests, and measures that have been proven to yield the most meaningful diagnostic findings.
Key Features
- Evidence-based information allows you to evaluate the effectiveness of the clinical tests available and review recent studies quickly to determine which test will best predict a specific diagnosis.
- Netter images and discussions of anatomy and biomechanics enhance your understanding of the orthopedic anatomy and pathology of each joint.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 1st June 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708963
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323279307
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245807
About the Authors
Joshua Cleland Author
Joshua Cleland, PT, DPT, PhD, Professor, Physical Therapy Program, Franklin Pierce University, Manchester, New Hampshire, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Franklin Pierce University, Physical Therapy Program, Manchester, NH, USA
Shane Koppenhaver Author
Shane Koppenhaver, PT, PhD, Lieutenant Colonel, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Associate Professor, US Army, Baylor University Doctoral Physical Therapy Program, Fort Sam Houston, Texas
Affiliations and Expertise
Lieutenant Colonel, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Associate Professor, US Army, Baylor University Doctoral Physical Therapy Program, Fort Sam Houston, Texas
Jonathan Su Author
Jonathan Su, PT, DPT, LMT, Captain, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Brigade Physical Therapist, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Schoefield Barracks, Hawaii
Affiliations and Expertise
Captain, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Brigade Physical Therapist, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Schoefield Barracks, Hawaii