Netter's Orthopaedic Clinical Examination - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437713848, 9781455708963

Netter's Orthopaedic Clinical Examination

2nd Edition

An Evidence-Based Approach

Authors: Joshua Cleland Shane Koppenhaver Joshua Cleland Shane Koppenhaver Jonathan Su
eBook ISBN: 9781455708963
eBook ISBN: 9780323279307
eBook ISBN: 9780323245807
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st June 2010
Page Count: 576
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. The Reliability and Diagnostic Utility of the Orthopaedic Clinical Examination

  2. Temporomandibular Joint

  3. Cervical Spine

  4. Thoracolumbar Spine

  5. Sacroiliac Region

  6. Hip and Pelvis

  7. Knee

  8. Foot and Ankle

  9. Shoulder

  10. Elbow and Forearm

  11. Wrist and Hand

Description

Netter’s Orthopaedic Clinical Examination: An Evidence-Based Approach, by Joshua Cleland and Shane Koppenhaver, helps you apply best practices to get the most clinically significant information from each physical examination. Classic Netter artwork and anatomy/biomechanics tables provide a handy anatomy and pathophysiology overview, while an evidence-based approach helps you focus on the examination techniques, tests, and measures that have been proven to yield the most meaningful diagnostic findings.

Key Features

  • Evidence-based information allows you to evaluate the effectiveness of the clinical tests available and review recent studies quickly to determine which test will best predict a specific diagnosis.

  • Netter images and discussions of anatomy and biomechanics enhance your understanding of the orthopedic anatomy and pathology of each joint.

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455708963
eBook ISBN:
9780323279307
eBook ISBN:
9780323245807

About the Authors

Joshua Cleland Author

Joshua Cleland, PT, DPT, PhD, Professor, Physical Therapy Program, Franklin Pierce University, Manchester, New Hampshire, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Franklin Pierce University, Physical Therapy Program, Manchester, NH, USA

Shane Koppenhaver Author

Shane Koppenhaver, PT, PhD, Lieutenant Colonel, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Associate Professor, US Army, Baylor University Doctoral Physical Therapy Program, Fort Sam Houston, Texas

Affiliations and Expertise

Lieutenant Colonel, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Associate Professor, US Army, Baylor University Doctoral Physical Therapy Program, Fort Sam Houston, Texas

Joshua Cleland Author

Joshua Cleland, PT, DPT, PhD, Professor, Physical Therapy Program, Franklin Pierce University, Manchester, New Hampshire, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Franklin Pierce University, Physical Therapy Program, Manchester, NH, USA

Shane Koppenhaver Author

Shane Koppenhaver, PT, PhD, Lieutenant Colonel, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Associate Professor, US Army, Baylor University Doctoral Physical Therapy Program, Fort Sam Houston, Texas

Affiliations and Expertise

Lieutenant Colonel, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Associate Professor, US Army, Baylor University Doctoral Physical Therapy Program, Fort Sam Houston, Texas

Jonathan Su Author

Jonathan Su, PT, DPT, LMT, Captain, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Brigade Physical Therapist, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Schoefield Barracks, Hawaii

Affiliations and Expertise

Captain, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Brigade Physical Therapist, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Schoefield Barracks, Hawaii

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.