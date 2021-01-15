Netter's Orthopaedic Clinical Examination - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323695336, 9780323695374

Netter's Orthopaedic Clinical Examination

4th Edition

An Evidence-Based Approach

Authors: Joshua Cleland Shane Koppenhaver Jonathan Su
eBook ISBN: 9780323695374
Paperback ISBN: 9780323695336
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th January 2021
Page Count: 674
Description

Offering a thorough, highly illustrated review of the musculoskeletal physical exam, this practical guide covers relevant anatomy, pathoanatomy, and special tests using the well-known art of Dr. Frank H. Netter as well as clinical photographs. Netter’s Orthopaedic Clinical Examination: An Evidence-Based Approach, 4th Edition, provides the information you need to assess the reliability and diagnostic utility of musculoskeletal physical exams and incorporate evidence into your clinical decision making. Summary tables and carefully selected references highlight best available evidence, providing a practical resource for the busy student and clinician.

About the Authors

Joshua Cleland

Joshua Cleland, PT, DPT, PhD, Professor, Physical Therapy Program, Franklin Pierce University, Manchester, New Hampshire, USA

Professor, Franklin Pierce University, Physical Therapy Program, Manchester, NH, USA

Shane Koppenhaver

Shane Koppenhaver, PT, PhD, Lieutenant Colonel, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Associate Professor, US Army, Baylor University Doctoral Physical Therapy Program, Fort Sam Houston, Texas

Lieutenant Colonel, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Associate Professor, US Army, Baylor University Doctoral Physical Therapy Program, Fort Sam Houston, Texas

Jonathan Su

Jonathan Su, PT, DPT, LMT, Captain, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Brigade Physical Therapist, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Schoefield Barracks, Hawaii

Captain, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Brigade Physical Therapist, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Schoefield Barracks, Hawaii

