Netter's Orthopaedic Clinical Examination
4th Edition
An Evidence-Based Approach
Description
Offering a thorough, highly illustrated review of the musculoskeletal physical exam, this practical guide covers relevant anatomy, pathoanatomy, and special tests using the well-known art of Dr. Frank H. Netter as well as clinical photographs. Netter’s Orthopaedic Clinical Examination: An Evidence-Based Approach, 4th Edition, provides the information you need to assess the reliability and diagnostic utility of musculoskeletal physical exams and incorporate evidence into your clinical decision making. Summary tables and carefully selected references highlight best available evidence, providing a practical resource for the busy student and clinician.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 674
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 15th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323695374
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323695336
About the Authors
Joshua Cleland
Joshua Cleland, PT, DPT, PhD, Professor, Physical Therapy Program, Franklin Pierce University, Manchester, New Hampshire, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Franklin Pierce University, Physical Therapy Program, Manchester, NH, USA
Shane Koppenhaver
Shane Koppenhaver, PT, PhD, Lieutenant Colonel, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Associate Professor, US Army, Baylor University Doctoral Physical Therapy Program, Fort Sam Houston, Texas
Affiliations and Expertise
Lieutenant Colonel, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Associate Professor, US Army, Baylor University Doctoral Physical Therapy Program, Fort Sam Houston, Texas
Jonathan Su
Jonathan Su, PT, DPT, LMT, Captain, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Brigade Physical Therapist, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Schoefield Barracks, Hawaii
Affiliations and Expertise
Captain, Army Medical Specialist Corps, Brigade Physical Therapist, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Schoefield Barracks, Hawaii
