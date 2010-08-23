Netter's Neuroscience Flash Cards

DAVID L. FELTEN, MD, PhD, is Assoc. Dean of Clinical Sciences and Prof. Neurosciences at UMHS and Chairman of the Board for Clerisy Corp. He’s former VP for Research and Medical Director of Research at William Beaumont Health System and Founding Associate Dean for their School of Medicine. He previously served as Dean of Grad Med Ed at Seton Hall; Founding Executive Director of the Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine and Prof of Anatomy and Neurobiology at UC Irvine; Founding Director of the Center for Neuroimmunology at Loma Linda School of Medicine; and the Kilian J. and Caroline F. Schmitt Professor and Chair of Department of Neurobiology, and Director of Markey Charitable Trust Institute for Neurobiology and Neurodegenerative Diseases and Aging at U of Rochester. His pioneering studies of autonomic innervation of lymphoid organs and neural-immune signaling underling psychoneuroimmunology has been featured on Bill Moyer’s, “Healing and the Mind,” “20/20,” and many other media venues. He served for over a decade on NBME, including Chair of the Neurosciences Committee for the USMLE.