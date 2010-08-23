Netter's Neuroscience Flash Cards - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437709407, 9781437736519

Netter's Neuroscience Flash Cards

2nd Edition

Authors: David Felten David Felten
eBook ISBN: 9781437736519
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd August 2010
Page Count: 450
Description

Test your knowledge of neuroscience with Dr. David L. Felten’s fun, fast, and full-color Netter’s Neuroscience Flash Cards. These portable, updated cards let you quiz yourself on anatomy, pathophysiology, and clinical presentation. They now include imaging content and offer increased clinical correlations and new concept summaries. Illustrations from Netter's Atlas of Neuroscience, 2nd Ed., emphasize the essentials of human neuroscience for a quick, yet in-depth review, complete with labeling, explanations, and color codes that cross-reference the atlas.

Key Features

  • Master the structures and clinical points most important to a basic medical neuroscience course.

  • Use the cards before exams or boards, or throughout clinical rotations, residency, or in practice for a fast review of the nervous system.

  • Cross-reference with Netter’s Atlas of Neuroscience, 2nd Ed. for further information on any topic.

  • Review clinical 'pearls' and helpful summary information on the back of each card to understand the clinical implications of neuroscience concepts.

Use the card set’s pre-punched holes and convenient binding ring to carry selected groups of flash cards with you anywhere.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: OVERVIEW OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM

SECTION 2: REGIONAL NEUROSCIENCE

SECTION 3: SYSTEMIC NEUROSCIENCE

About the Author

David Felten

DAVID L. FELTEN, MD, PhD, is Assoc. Dean of Clinical Sciences and Prof. Neurosciences at UMHS and Chairman of the Board for Clerisy Corp. He’s former VP for Research and Medical Director of Research at William Beaumont Health System and Founding Associate Dean for their School of Medicine. He previously served as Dean of Grad Med Ed at Seton Hall; Founding Executive Director of the Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine and Prof of Anatomy and Neurobiology at UC Irvine; Founding Director of the Center for Neuroimmunology at Loma Linda School of Medicine; and the Kilian J. and Caroline F. Schmitt Professor and Chair of Department of Neurobiology, and Director of Markey Charitable Trust Institute for Neurobiology and Neurodegenerative Diseases and Aging at U of Rochester. His pioneering studies of autonomic innervation of lymphoid organs and neural-immune signaling underling psychoneuroimmunology has been featured on Bill Moyer’s, “Healing and the Mind,” “20/20,” and many other media venues. He served for over a decade on NBME, including Chair of the Neurosciences Committee for the USMLE.

