Designed as a quick review tool, Netter's Neuroscience Flash Cards allow you to test your knowledge on the go! Fun, fast, and delivered in full color, this portable resource is a perfect study tool that covers neuroscience and neuroanatomy. Netter illustrations on the front and answers to labels plus explanatory text on the back emphasize the key organizational neurosciences principles and key clinical applications for an efficient yet in-depth review. It's ideal as a supplement to coursework, a prep tool for exams, if you're readying for rounds or clinical presentations, or if you'd simply like to enhance your knowledge of the subject.

A companion textbook, Netter’s Atlas of Neuroscience, 3rd Edition, to which the cards are cross-referenced.