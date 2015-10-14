Netter's Neuroscience Flash Cards
3rd Edition
Description
Designed as a quick review tool, Netter's Neuroscience Flash Cards allow you to test your knowledge on the go! Fun, fast, and delivered in full color, this portable resource is a perfect study tool that covers neuroscience and neuroanatomy. Netter illustrations on the front and answers to labels plus explanatory text on the back emphasize the key organizational neurosciences principles and key clinical applications for an efficient yet in-depth review. It's ideal as a supplement to coursework, a prep tool for exams, if you're readying for rounds or clinical presentations, or if you'd simply like to enhance your knowledge of the subject.
A companion textbook, Netter’s Atlas of Neuroscience, 3rd Edition, to which the cards are cross-referenced.
Key Features
- Provides a quick review of the nervous system, making them ideal for use before exams or throughout clinical rotations, residency, or in practice.
- Allows you to make clinically important correlations in neuroanatomy, cell biology, and neurophysiology.
- Neuroimaging examples help assess your grasp of the subject.
- Includes visual and numbered labels on the front, and labeled answers/comments on the reverse.
- Clinical 'pearls' and helpful summaries of the results of neurological damage or injuries (peripheral nerves, cranial nerves, spinal cord and brain stem structures and regions, various syndromes, etc.) on the back of each card increase your understanding of the clinical implications of neuroscience concepts.
- Pre-punched holes and convenient binding ring allow you to carry selected groups of flash cards with you anywhere.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 14th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323375887
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323375733
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323375610
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323375702
- ISBN:
- 9780323401562
About the Author
David Felten
DAVID L. FELTEN, MD, PhD, is Assoc. Dean of Clinical Sciences and Prof. Neurosciences at UMHS and Chairman of the Board for Clerisy Corp. He’s former VP for Research and Medical Director of Research at William Beaumont Health System and Founding Associate Dean for their School of Medicine. He previously served as Dean of Grad Med Ed at Seton Hall; Founding Executive Director of the Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine and Prof of Anatomy and Neurobiology at UC Irvine; Founding Director of the Center for Neuroimmunology at Loma Linda School of Medicine; and the Kilian J. and Caroline F. Schmitt Professor and Chair of Department of Neurobiology, and Director of Markey Charitable Trust Institute for Neurobiology and Neurodegenerative Diseases and Aging at U of Rochester. His pioneering studies of autonomic innervation of lymphoid organs and neural-immune signaling underling psychoneuroimmunology has been featured on Bill Moyer’s, “Healing and the Mind,” “20/20,” and many other media venues. He served for over a decade on NBME, including Chair of the Neurosciences Committee for the USMLE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Clerisy Corporation, Pittsford, New York