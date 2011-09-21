Netter's Neurology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Initial Clinical Evaluation
- Clinical Neurology Evaluation
- Cognitive and Language Evaluation
- Cranial Nerve I: Olfactory
- Cranial Nerve II: Optic Nerve and Visual System
- Cranial Nerves III, IV, and VI: Oculomotor, Trochlear, and Abducens
- Cranial Nerve V: Trigeminal
- Cranial Nerve VII: Facial
- Cranial Nerve VIII: Auditory and Vestibular
- Cranial Nerves IX and X: Glossopharyngeal and Vagus
- Cranial Nerves XI and XII: Accessory and Hypoglossal
- Primary and Secondary Headache
- Pain Pathophysiology and Management
- Autonomic Disorders and Syncope
- Epilepsy
- Sleep Disorders
- Coma, Vegetative State, Brain Death and Increased Intracranial Pressure
- Delirium and Acute Encephalopathies
- Dementia: Mild Cognitive Impairment, Alzheimer's Disease, Lewy Body Dementia, Frontotemporal Lobar Dementia, Vascular Dementia
- Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy (Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease)
- Alcohol and Drug Abuse and Dependence
- Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
- Borderline Personality Disorder
- Panic Disorder
- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Somatization Disorder
- Eating Disorders
- Dysthymia
- Major Depression
- Bipolar Disorders
- Schizophrenia
- Gait Disorders
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Atypical Parkinsonian Syndromes
- Tremors
- Chorea
- Wilson Disease
- Myoclonus
- Tic disorders
- Dystonia
- Medication-Induced Movement Disorders
- Psychogenic Movement Disorders
- Surgical Treatments for Movement Disorders
- Anatomic Aspects of Spinal Cord Disorders
- Spinal Cord Myelopathies Section IX: Multiple Sclerosis and Other Demyelinating Disorders
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Other Autoimmune CNS Demyelinating Disorders
- Bacterial Diseases
- Viral Diseases
- Parasitic and Fungal Disorders and Neurosarcoidosis
- Infections in the Immunocompromised Host
- Brain Tumors
- Spinal Cord Tumors
- Anatomical Aspects of Cerebral Circulation
- Ischemic Strokes
- Cerebral Venous Thrombosis
- Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- Intracerebral Hemorrhage
- Trauma to the Brain
- Trauma to the Spine and Spinal Cord
- Cervical Radiculpathy
- Lumbar Radiculopathy
- Vascular, Rheumatologic, Functional, and Psychosomatic Back Pain
- Brachial and Lumbosacral Plexopathies
- Mononeuropathies of the Upper Extremities
- Mononeuropathies of the Lower Extremities
- Amytrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- Other Motor Neuron Diseases and Motor Neuropathies
- Stiff Person Syndrome
- Other Peripheral Motor Hyperactivity Syndromes
- Hereditary Polyneuropathies
- Acquired Polyneuropathies
- Myasthenia Gravis
- Other Neuromuscular Transmission Disorders
- Hereditary Myopathies
- Acquired Myopathies
Description
Netter's Neurology, 2nd Edition, by Drs. H. Royden Jones, Jayashri Srinivasan, Gregory J. Allam, and Richard A. Baker, uses visually rich Netter artwork to efficiently provide you with a concise overview of general neurology and its intersection with internal medicine, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and orthopedics. "It communicates often very difficult areas of neurology quite simply, and builds on basics to advanced understanding. I've never seen such well-thought-out and informative illustrations with such detail in another neurology book of this type." - First Prize Winner, Illustrated Book Category, British Medical Association 2012 Medical Book Competition
Key Features
- Master general neurology and its intersection with internal medicine, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and orthopedics through comprehensive topic coverage.
- Get a quick and memorable overview of anatomy, pathophysiology, and clinical presentation from the precision and beauty of Netter and Netter-style plates that highlight key neuroanatomical and neurologic concepts.
- Explore specific clinical applications with vignettes included throughout the text that bring each topic to life.
- Find the information you need quickly and easily thanks to the short text and concise topic overviews.
About the Authors
H. Royden Jones, Jr. Author
Dr. H. Royden Jones was Chair of the Department of Neurology at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington, Massachusetts; Director of the Electromyography Laboratory at Boston Children’s Hospital; and Clinical Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Jones completed residencies in Internal Medicine and Neurology and a fellowship in neurological physiology at the Mayo Clinic. He served over 3 years in the United States Army as Chief of Neurology at 5th General Hospital, Bad Cannstatt, Germany. Dr. Jones was Board certified in neurology, clinical neurophysiology, and neuromuscular medicine. Upon completion of his training he joined the Lahey Clinic in 1972. In 1977 he also joined the neurology department at Boston Children’s Hospital, founding the electromyography laboratory in 1979. Pediatric EMG became his major clinical research interest. Dr. Jones was co-editor of three major textbooks on childhood clinical neurophysiology and neuromuscular disorders. He was a co-founder of the biennial International Paediatric EMG Conference based at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, London, England. Recognized as one of the top neurologists in the U.S., Dr. Jones was an author and editor of several Netter publications including two editions of Netter’s Neurology, The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Nervous System, Volume 7, Part I (Brain) and Part II (Spinal Cord and Peripheral Motor and Sensory Systems), 2nd Editions (volumes in the Netter Green Book Collection). Dr. Jones authored and edited several other Netter publications and contributed over 200 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters. Dr. Jones served 8 years as a director of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, becoming Chair of its Neurology Council in 2004. In 2007 he received the Distinguished Physician Award from the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine. Lahey Clinic’s Medical Staff Association recognized Dr. Jones in 2010 with its highest honor—the Frank Lahey Award for “commitment to the values of Dr. Frank Lahey: respect, teamwork, excellence, commitment to personal best.” Dr. Jones was named Outstanding Teacher in Pediatric Neurology 2012 – 2013 by the Department of Neurology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School. He also received an award in recognition of his many years of dedicated teaching at Tufts University School of Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA