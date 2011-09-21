Netter's Neurology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437702736

Netter's Neurology

2nd Edition

Authors: H. Royden Jones, Jr. Jayashri Srinivasan Gregory Allam Richard Baker
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437702736
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st September 2011
Page Count: 768
Table of Contents

 

Section I: Initial Clinical Evaluation

  1. Clinical Neurology Evaluation

  2. Cognitive and Language Evaluation

    3. Section II: Cranial Nerves

  3. Cranial Nerve I: Olfactory

  4. Cranial Nerve II: Optic Nerve and Visual System

  5. Cranial Nerves III, IV, and VI: Oculomotor, Trochlear, and Abducens

  6. Cranial Nerve V: Trigeminal

  7. Cranial Nerve VII: Facial

  8. Cranial Nerve VIII: Auditory and Vestibular

  9. Cranial Nerves IX and X: Glossopharyngeal and Vagus

  10. Cranial Nerves XI and XII: Accessory and Hypoglossal

    11.  

    Section III: Headache and Pain

  11. Primary and Secondary Headache

  12. Pain Pathophysiology and Management

    13.  

    Section IV: Attention and Consciousness

  13. Autonomic Disorders and Syncope

  14. Epilepsy

  15. Sleep Disorders

  16. Coma, Vegetative State, Brain Death and Increased Intracranial Pressure

    17.  

    Section V: Cognitive and Behavioral Disorders

  17. Delirium and Acute Encephalopathies

  18. Dementia: Mild Cognitive Impairment, Alzheimer's Disease, Lewy Body Dementia, Frontotemporal Lobar Dementia, Vascular Dementia

  19. Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy (Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease)

    20.  

    Section VI: Psychiatric Disorders

    Substance Dependence

  20. Alcohol and Drug Abuse and Dependence 

    21. Personality Disorders

  21. Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

  22. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

  23. Borderline Personality Disorder

  24. Panic Disorder

  25. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

  26. Somatization Disorder

  27. Eating Disorders

    28.  

    Mood Disorders

  28. Dysthymia

  29. Major Depression

  30. Bipolar Disorders

    31. Psychotic Disorders

  31. Schizophrenia

    32.  

    Section VII: Gait and Movement Disorders

  32. Gait Disorders

  33. Parkinson’s Disease

  34. Atypical Parkinsonian Syndromes

    35. Hyperkinetic Movement Disorders

  35. Tremors

  36. Chorea

  37. Wilson Disease

  38. Myoclonus

  39. Tic disorders

  40. Dystonia

    41. Miscellaneous Movement Disorders and Therapy

  41. Medication-Induced Movement Disorders

  42. Psychogenic Movement Disorders

  43. Surgical Treatments for Movement Disorders

    44. Section VIII: Spinal Cord Disorders

  44. Anatomic Aspects of Spinal Cord Disorders

  45. Spinal Cord Myelopathies

    Section IX: Multiple Sclerosis and Other Demyelinating Disorders

  46. Multiple Sclerosis

  47. Other Autoimmune CNS Demyelinating Disorders

    48.  

    Section X: Infectious Disease

  48. Bacterial Diseases

  49. Viral Diseases

  50. Parasitic and Fungal Disorders and Neurosarcoidosis

  51. Infections in the Immunocompromised Host

    52.  

    Section XI: Neuro-oncology

  52. Brain Tumors

  53. Spinal Cord Tumors

    54.  

    Section XII: Cerebrovascular Diseases

  54. Anatomical Aspects of Cerebral Circulation

  55. Ischemic Strokes

  56. Cerebral Venous Thrombosis

  57. Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

  58. Intracerebral Hemorrhage

    59.  

    Section XIII: Trauma

  59. Trauma to the Brain

  60. Trauma to the Spine and Spinal Cord

    61.  

    Section XIV: Radiculopathies and Plexopathies

  61. Cervical Radiculpathy

  62. Lumbar Radiculopathy

  63. Vascular, Rheumatologic, Functional, and Psychosomatic Back Pain
  64. Brachial and Lumbosacral Plexopathies 

    65.  

    Section XV: Mononeuropathies

  65. Mononeuropathies of the Upper Extremities

  66. Mononeuropathies of the Lower Extremities

    67.  

    Section XVI: Motor Neuron Disorders

  67. Amytrophic Lateral Sclerosis

  68. Other Motor Neuron Diseases and Motor Neuropathies

    69.  

    Section XVII: Neuromuscular Hyperactivity Disorders

  69. Stiff Person Syndrome

  70. Other Peripheral Motor Hyperactivity Syndromes

    71. Section XVIII: Polyneuropathies

  71. Hereditary Polyneuropathies

  72. Acquired Polyneuropathies

    73. Section XIX: Neuromuscular Transmission Disorders

  73. Myasthenia Gravis

  74. Other Neuromuscular Transmission Disorders

    75. Section XX: Myopathies

  75. Hereditary Myopathies

  76. Acquired Myopathies

Description

Netter's Neurology, 2nd Edition, by Drs. H. Royden Jones, Jayashri Srinivasan, Gregory J. Allam, and Richard A. Baker, uses visually rich Netter artwork to efficiently provide you with a concise overview of general neurology and its intersection with internal medicine, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and orthopedics. "It communicates often very difficult areas of neurology quite simply, and builds on basics to advanced understanding. I've never seen such well-thought-out and informative illustrations with such detail in another neurology book of this type." - First Prize Winner, Illustrated Book Category, British Medical Association 2012 Medical Book Competition

Key Features

  • Master general neurology and its intersection with internal medicine, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and orthopedics through comprehensive topic coverage.

  • Get a quick and memorable overview of anatomy, pathophysiology, and clinical presentation from the precision and beauty of Netter and Netter-style plates that highlight key neuroanatomical and neurologic concepts.

  • Explore specific clinical applications with vignettes included throughout the text that bring each topic to life.

  • Find the information you need quickly and easily thanks to the short text and concise topic overviews.

About the Authors

H. Royden Jones, Jr. Author

Dr. H. Royden Jones was Chair of the Department of Neurology at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington, Massachusetts; Director of the Electromyography Laboratory at Boston Children’s Hospital; and Clinical Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Jones completed residencies in Internal Medicine and Neurology and a fellowship in neurological physiology at the Mayo Clinic. He served over 3 years in the United States Army as Chief of Neurology at 5th General Hospital, Bad Cannstatt, Germany. Dr. Jones was Board certified in neurology, clinical neurophysiology, and neuromuscular medicine. Upon completion of his training he joined the Lahey Clinic in 1972. In 1977 he also joined the neurology department at Boston Children’s Hospital, founding the electromyography laboratory in 1979. Pediatric EMG became his major clinical research interest. Dr. Jones was co-editor of three major textbooks on childhood clinical neurophysiology and neuromuscular disorders. He was a co-founder of the biennial International Paediatric EMG Conference based at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, London, England. Recognized as one of the top neurologists in the U.S., Dr. Jones was an author and editor of several Netter publications including two editions of Netter’s Neurology, The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Nervous System, Volume 7, Part I (Brain) and Part II (Spinal Cord and Peripheral Motor and Sensory Systems), 2nd Editions (volumes in the Netter Green Book Collection). Dr. Jones authored and edited several other Netter publications and contributed over 200 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters. Dr. Jones served 8 years as a director of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, becoming Chair of its Neurology Council in 2004. In 2007 he received the Distinguished Physician Award from the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine. Lahey Clinic’s Medical Staff Association recognized Dr. Jones in 2010 with its highest honor—the Frank Lahey Award for “commitment to the values of Dr. Frank Lahey: respect, teamwork, excellence, commitment to personal best.” Dr. Jones was named Outstanding Teacher in Pediatric Neurology 2012 – 2013 by the Department of Neurology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School. He also received an award in recognition of his many years of dedicated teaching at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

Jayashri Srinivasan Author

Gregory Allam Author

Richard Baker Author

