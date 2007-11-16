Netter's Musculoskeletal Flash Cards - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416046301, 9780323289696

Netter's Musculoskeletal Flash Cards

1st Edition

Authors: Jennifer Hart Mark Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780323289696
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th November 2007
Page Count: 444
Description

Master the musculoskeletal anatomy and pathology you need to know! These 210 flash cards use outstanding illustrations created by, and in the style of, master medical illustrator Frank H. Netter, MD to help you test your knowledge of bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. Netter illustrations are supplemented with clinical, radiographic, and arthroscopic images depicting the most common musculoskeletal pathologies. A highly respected physician assistant-orthopaedist team ensures that all of the information on the cards is accurate and relevant to clinical practice. The result is a highly effective tool for self study!

Key Features

  • Illustrations include high-quality Netter clinical and anatomical illustrations as well as radiographic and arthroscopic views, ensuring that you will be able to identify musculoskeletal structures no matter how they are presented to you.
  • Coverage of each musculoskeletal region includes reviews of bony anatomy, radiographic anatomy, joints, muscles, arteries and nerves, range of motion, and associated pathologic conditions—all the clinical knowledge you need.
  • Multiple muscles are often covered on a single card to emphasize the muscles' relationship to one another and the spaces between them.

Details

No. of pages:
444
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323289696

About the Authors

Jennifer Hart Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Physician Assistant, University of Virginia, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Charlottesville, Virginia

Mark Miller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

S. Ward Casscells Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

