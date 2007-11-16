Netter's Musculoskeletal Flash Cards

Master the musculoskeletal anatomy and pathology you need to know! These 210 flash cards use outstanding illustrations created by, and in the style of, master medical illustrator Frank H. Netter, MD to help you test your knowledge of bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. Netter illustrations are supplemented with clinical, radiographic, and arthroscopic images depicting the most common musculoskeletal pathologies. A highly respected physician assistant-orthopaedist team ensures that all of the information on the cards is accurate and relevant to clinical practice. The result is a highly effective tool for self study!