Netter's Introduction to Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437707595, 9781455710638

Netter's Introduction to Imaging

1st Edition

with Student Consult Access

Authors: Larry Cochard Lori Goodhartz Carla Harmath Nancy Major Srinivasan Mukundan
eBook ISBN: 9781455710638
eBook ISBN: 9780323240314
Paperback ISBN: 9781437707595
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th June 2011
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Imaging Modalities

  2. Back and Spinal Cord

  3. Thorax

  4. Abdomen

  5. Pelvis and Perineum

  6. Upper Limb

  7. Lower Limb

  8. Head and Neck

Description

Netter’s Introduction to Imaging, by Larry R. Cochard, PhD, Lori A Goodhartz, MD Carla B, Harmath, MD, Nancy M. Major MD, and Srinivasan Mukundan, JR, MD, makes interpreting normal and abnormal X-ray, CT, and MR images easy by correlating them with crystal-clear Netter illustrations. You'll learn to recognize anatomical relationships in images and apply them to a variety of examples of pathology throughout the body, including the imaging of masses, air, or blood in organs and spaces...fractures, thickening, constriction, and compression...and more. You can also access the book from any computer at studentconsult.com. It's an ideal introduction to diagnostic imaging!

Key Features

Visualize anatomical structures and relationships with perfect clarity with the aid of vivid, colorful Netter artwork. The coloring, texture, and idealized emphasis help you interpret relationships between structures and compartments as seen in cross section and in X-rays, CT, and MRI.

Develop your ability to better identify pathologies by viewing normal healthy anatomical images and abnormal images. Comparative images reinforce your basic understanding of what normal tissues and anatomy look like and serve as a guide in recognizing disease patterns and processes: atypically large or small organs and compartments, masses, air, or blood in organs and spaces, fractures, thickening, constriction, compression, and more.

Understand the principles that underlie X-ray, CT, MR, ultrasound, and nuclear medicine imaging, the use of contrast and angiography.

Understand how radiologists apply systematic search strategies in imaging studies of each region of the body.

Access the complete text and images online at studentconsult.com

About the Authors

Larry Cochard Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA

Lori Goodhartz Author

Carla Harmath Author

Nancy Major Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado

Srinivasan Mukundan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Neuroradiology Network Chief Brigham and Women's Hospital Associate Professor of Radiology Harvard University Boston, Massachusetts

