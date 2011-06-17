Netter's Introduction to Imaging

Visualize anatomical structures and relationships with perfect clarity with the aid of vivid, colorful Netter artwork. The coloring, texture, and idealized emphasis help you interpret relationships between structures and compartments as seen in cross section and in X-rays, CT, and MRI.

Develop your ability to better identify pathologies by viewing normal healthy anatomical images and abnormal images. Comparative images reinforce your basic understanding of what normal tissues and anatomy look like and serve as a guide in recognizing disease patterns and processes: atypically large or small organs and compartments, masses, air, or blood in organs and spaces, fractures, thickening, constriction, compression, and more.

Understand the principles that underlie X-ray, CT, MR, ultrasound, and nuclear medicine imaging, the use of contrast and angiography.

Understand how radiologists apply systematic search strategies in imaging studies of each region of the body.

