Netter's Internal Medicine

I. Common Clinical Challenges



1. Practicing in the Modern Environment – Patient Safety, Medical Errors, Malpractice (NEW)

2. Screening - Health Promotion and Disease Prevention/Wellness Examination" (NEW)

3. Diagnostic Testing: The Example of Thromboembolism (PE/DVT)

4. Obesity

5. Evaluation and Treatment of Chronic Pain

6. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

7. Poisoning and Drug Overdose



II. Disorders of the Upper RespiratoryTract and Oropharynx



8. Pharyngitis

9. Rhinosinusitis

10. Rhinitis:Allergic and Idiopathic

11. Common Oral Lesions (Title Change)

12. Acute Otitis Externa

13. Acute Otitis Media

14. Hoarseness

15. Vocal Cord Dysfunction (NEW)

16. Neck Masses in Adults



III. Disorders of the Respiratory System



17. Cough

18. Community-Acquired Pneumonia

19. Pleural Effusions and Pneumothorax

20. Asthma

21. Bronchitis: Acute and Chronic (NEW)

22. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

23. Restrictive Lung Disease, Including Interstitial Lung Disease (NEW)

24. Environmental Lung Diseases (NEW)



IV. Disorders of the Cardiovascular System



25. Hypertension

26. Hypertension Secondary to Renovascular Diseases

27. Hypertension Secondary to Diseases of the Adrenal Gland

28. Angina Pectoris

29. Myocardial Infarction

30. Electrocardiography and Functional Testing (NEW)

31. Peripheral Vascular Disease

32. Congenital and Valvular Heart Disease

33. Cardiomyopathies (NEW)

34. Heart Failure

35. Hypercholesterolemia: Evaluation and Treatment

36. Cardiac Arrhythmias

37. Atrial Fibrillation (NEW)

38. Syncope (NEW)



V. Disorders of Endocrinology and Metabolism



39. Diabetes and PreDiabetes: Diagnosis and Treatment

40. Prevention and Treatment of complications of Diabetes

41. Hypothyroidism

42. Thyrotoxicosis

43. Hyperparathyroidism

44. Disorders of the Adrenal Cortex

45. Pituitary Diseases

46. Hirsutism

47. Hypogonadism in the Male

48. Osteoporosis

49. Paget ’s Disease of Bone



VI. Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract



50. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

51. Peptic Ulcer Disease

52. Helicobacter Pylori Infection and Associated Disorders

53. Gastrointestinal Bleeding (NEW)

54. Cholelithiasis

55. Pancreatitis

56. Diarrhea: Acute and Chronic

57. Constipation

58. Common Anorectal Disorders and Colonic Diseases

59. Irritable Bowel Syndrome

60. Inflammatory Diseases of the GI Tract

61. Esophageal Disorders: Dysphagia (NEW)

62. Diseases of the Liver - Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Drug Induced Liver Diseases, and Abnormal Liver Function Tests (NEW)

63. Viral Hepatitis: Acute and Chronic Disease

64. Cirrhosis

65. Celiac Disease



VII. Disorders of Coagulation and Thrombosis



66. Hypercoagulable States

67. Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism

68. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

69. Anticoagulation Management: Periprocedural, During Pregnancy, Supratherapeutic Levels/Complications of Therapy (NEW)

70. Bleeding Disorders



VIII. Hematologic Disorders



71. Anemias

72. Bone Marrow Failure States

73. Blood Component Therapy

74. Malignant Lymphomas

75. Leukemias

76. Multiple Myeloma/Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance (NEW)

77. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation



IX. Oncologic Disorders



78. Lung Cancer

79. Colorectal Cancer

80. Breast Cancer

81. Prostate Cancer

82. Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer

83. Skin Cancer

84. Cancer of the Oral Cavity and Oropharynx

85. Cervical Neoplasia

86. Testicular Cancer (NEW)

87. Thyroid Cancer (NEW)

88. Palliative Care for Patients with Advanced Cancer



X. Infectious Diseases



89. Fever of Unknown Origin

90. Septicemia

91. Staphylococcal Infections

92. Cellulitis (NEW)

93. Endocarditis

94. Meningitis

95. Septic Arthritis (NEW)

96. Osteomyelitis (NEW)

97. Catheter Infections (NEW)

98. Influenza

99. Infectious Mononucleosis

100. Herpes Simplex Virus Infections

101. Varicella-Zoster Infections

102. Encephalitis (NEW)

103. Pulmonary Tuberculosis

104. Fungal Infections (NEW)

105. Parasitic Infections

106. Malaria

107. Infectious Diseases in Travelers



XI. Sexually Transmitted Diseases



108. Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

109. Nongonococcal Urethritis and Mucopurulent Cervicitis

110. Gonorrhea

111. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (NEW)

112. Genital Warts

113. Syphilis



XII. Disorders of the Reproductive System



114. Contraception (NEW)

115. Common Problems in Pregnancy

116. Diabetes in Pregnancy

117. Menstrual Disorders

118. Endometriosis

119. Menopause

120. Erectile Dysfunction



XIII. Neurologic Disorders



121. Disorders of Consciousness: Persistent Vegetative State, etc. (NEW)

122. The Radiculopathies: Cervical, Lumbar, Spinal Stenosis (NEW)

123. Peripheral Neuropathy

124. Migraine Headache

125. Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attacks

126. Vertigo

127. Sleep Disorders

128. Epilepsy

129. Tremor

130. Parkinson’s Disease

131. Bell’s Palsy

132. Trigeminal Neuralgia

133. Multiple Sclerosis

134. Myasthenia Gravis



XIV. Disorders of the Kidney and Urinary Tract



135. Urinary Tract Infection

136. Bladder Function Disorders

137. Microscopic Hematuria (NEW)

138. Urinary Stone Disease (Nephrolithiasis)

139. Chronic Kidney Disease

140. Acute Renal Failure

141. Glomerulonephritis

142. Nephrotic Syndrome



XV. Disorders of the Immune System, Connective Tissue and Joints



143. Osteoarthritis

144. Low Back Pain in Adults

145. Fibromyalgia/Regional Pain Syndromes (NEW)

146. Gout

147. Calcium Crystal Diseases

148. Autoinflammatory Syndromes (NEW)

149. Vasculitis

150. Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis

151. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

152. Antiphospholipid Syndrome (NEW)

153. Rheumatoid Arthritis

154. Scleroderma

155. Spondyloarthropathies

156. Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis (NEW)



XVI. Ocular Diseases



157. Myopia and Common Refractive Disorders

158. Common Eye Diseases (NEW)

159. Glaucoma

160. Diabetic Retinopathy



XVII. Psychiatric Disorders



161. Personality Disorders (NEW)

162. Anxiety and Panic

163. Depression

164. Grief

165. Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) (NEW)

166. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders

167. Schizophrenia

168. Emotional and Behavioral Problems Among Adolescents and Young Adults

169. Alcohol and Substance Dependence and Abuse



XVIII. Disorders of the Skin



170. Urticaria

171. Eczema and Other Common Dermatoses

172. Contact Dermatitis (NEW)

173. Psoriasis

174. Bullous Skin Disease

175. Alopecia

176. Scabies and Pediculosis



XIX. Geriatric Medicine



177. Drug Therapy in the Elderly: Appropriate Prescribing for the Older Patient

178. Falls (NEW)

179. Hypertension in the Elderly

180. Delirium

181. Dementia

182. End of Life Decision Making (NEW)