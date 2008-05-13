Netter's Internal Medicine
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
I. Common Clinical Challenges
1. Practicing in the Modern Environment – Patient Safety, Medical Errors, Malpractice (NEW)
2. Screening - Health Promotion and Disease Prevention/Wellness Examination" (NEW)
3. Diagnostic Testing: The Example of Thromboembolism (PE/DVT)
4. Obesity
5. Evaluation and Treatment of Chronic Pain
6. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
7. Poisoning and Drug Overdose
II. Disorders of the Upper RespiratoryTract and Oropharynx
8. Pharyngitis
9. Rhinosinusitis
10. Rhinitis:Allergic and Idiopathic
11. Common Oral Lesions (Title Change)
12. Acute Otitis Externa
13. Acute Otitis Media
14. Hoarseness
15. Vocal Cord Dysfunction (NEW)
16. Neck Masses in Adults
III. Disorders of the Respiratory System
17. Cough
18. Community-Acquired Pneumonia
19. Pleural Effusions and Pneumothorax
20. Asthma
21. Bronchitis: Acute and Chronic (NEW)
22. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
23. Restrictive Lung Disease, Including Interstitial Lung Disease (NEW)
24. Environmental Lung Diseases (NEW)
IV. Disorders of the Cardiovascular System
25. Hypertension
26. Hypertension Secondary to Renovascular Diseases
27. Hypertension Secondary to Diseases of the Adrenal Gland
28. Angina Pectoris
29. Myocardial Infarction
30. Electrocardiography and Functional Testing (NEW)
31. Peripheral Vascular Disease
32. Congenital and Valvular Heart Disease
33. Cardiomyopathies (NEW)
34. Heart Failure
35. Hypercholesterolemia: Evaluation and Treatment
36. Cardiac Arrhythmias
37. Atrial Fibrillation (NEW)
38. Syncope (NEW)
V. Disorders of Endocrinology and Metabolism
39. Diabetes and PreDiabetes: Diagnosis and Treatment
40. Prevention and Treatment of complications of Diabetes
41. Hypothyroidism
42. Thyrotoxicosis
43. Hyperparathyroidism
44. Disorders of the Adrenal Cortex
45. Pituitary Diseases
46. Hirsutism
47. Hypogonadism in the Male
48. Osteoporosis
49. Paget ’s Disease of Bone
VI. Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
50. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
51. Peptic Ulcer Disease
52. Helicobacter Pylori Infection and Associated Disorders
53. Gastrointestinal Bleeding (NEW)
54. Cholelithiasis
55. Pancreatitis
56. Diarrhea: Acute and Chronic
57. Constipation
58. Common Anorectal Disorders and Colonic Diseases
59. Irritable Bowel Syndrome
60. Inflammatory Diseases of the GI Tract
61. Esophageal Disorders: Dysphagia (NEW)
62. Diseases of the Liver - Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Drug Induced Liver Diseases, and Abnormal Liver Function Tests (NEW)
63. Viral Hepatitis: Acute and Chronic Disease
64. Cirrhosis
65. Celiac Disease
VII. Disorders of Coagulation and Thrombosis
66. Hypercoagulable States
67. Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism
68. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
69. Anticoagulation Management: Periprocedural, During Pregnancy, Supratherapeutic Levels/Complications of Therapy (NEW)
70. Bleeding Disorders
VIII. Hematologic Disorders
71. Anemias
72. Bone Marrow Failure States
73. Blood Component Therapy
74. Malignant Lymphomas
75. Leukemias
76. Multiple Myeloma/Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance (NEW)
77. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
IX. Oncologic Disorders
78. Lung Cancer
79. Colorectal Cancer
80. Breast Cancer
81. Prostate Cancer
82. Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer
83. Skin Cancer
84. Cancer of the Oral Cavity and Oropharynx
85. Cervical Neoplasia
86. Testicular Cancer (NEW)
87. Thyroid Cancer (NEW)
88. Palliative Care for Patients with Advanced Cancer
X. Infectious Diseases
89. Fever of Unknown Origin
90. Septicemia
91. Staphylococcal Infections
92. Cellulitis (NEW)
93. Endocarditis
94. Meningitis
95. Septic Arthritis (NEW)
96. Osteomyelitis (NEW)
97. Catheter Infections (NEW)
98. Influenza
99. Infectious Mononucleosis
100. Herpes Simplex Virus Infections
101. Varicella-Zoster Infections
102. Encephalitis (NEW)
103. Pulmonary Tuberculosis
104. Fungal Infections (NEW)
105. Parasitic Infections
106. Malaria
107. Infectious Diseases in Travelers
XI. Sexually Transmitted Diseases
108. Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
109. Nongonococcal Urethritis and Mucopurulent Cervicitis
110. Gonorrhea
111. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (NEW)
112. Genital Warts
113. Syphilis
XII. Disorders of the Reproductive System
114. Contraception (NEW)
115. Common Problems in Pregnancy
116. Diabetes in Pregnancy
117. Menstrual Disorders
118. Endometriosis
119. Menopause
120. Erectile Dysfunction
XIII. Neurologic Disorders
121. Disorders of Consciousness: Persistent Vegetative State, etc. (NEW)
122. The Radiculopathies: Cervical, Lumbar, Spinal Stenosis (NEW)
123. Peripheral Neuropathy
124. Migraine Headache
125. Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attacks
126. Vertigo
127. Sleep Disorders
128. Epilepsy
129. Tremor
130. Parkinson’s Disease
131. Bell’s Palsy
132. Trigeminal Neuralgia
133. Multiple Sclerosis
134. Myasthenia Gravis
XIV. Disorders of the Kidney and Urinary Tract
135. Urinary Tract Infection
136. Bladder Function Disorders
137. Microscopic Hematuria (NEW)
138. Urinary Stone Disease (Nephrolithiasis)
139. Chronic Kidney Disease
140. Acute Renal Failure
141. Glomerulonephritis
142. Nephrotic Syndrome
XV. Disorders of the Immune System, Connective Tissue and Joints
143. Osteoarthritis
144. Low Back Pain in Adults
145. Fibromyalgia/Regional Pain Syndromes (NEW)
146. Gout
147. Calcium Crystal Diseases
148. Autoinflammatory Syndromes (NEW)
149. Vasculitis
150. Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis
151. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
152. Antiphospholipid Syndrome (NEW)
153. Rheumatoid Arthritis
154. Scleroderma
155. Spondyloarthropathies
156. Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis (NEW)
XVI. Ocular Diseases
157. Myopia and Common Refractive Disorders
158. Common Eye Diseases (NEW)
159. Glaucoma
160. Diabetic Retinopathy
XVII. Psychiatric Disorders
161. Personality Disorders (NEW)
162. Anxiety and Panic
163. Depression
164. Grief
165. Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) (NEW)
166. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders
167. Schizophrenia
168. Emotional and Behavioral Problems Among Adolescents and Young Adults
169. Alcohol and Substance Dependence and Abuse
XVIII. Disorders of the Skin
170. Urticaria
171. Eczema and Other Common Dermatoses
172. Contact Dermatitis (NEW)
173. Psoriasis
174. Bullous Skin Disease
175. Alopecia
176. Scabies and Pediculosis
XIX. Geriatric Medicine
177. Drug Therapy in the Elderly: Appropriate Prescribing for the Older Patient
178. Falls (NEW)
179. Hypertension in the Elderly
180. Delirium
181. Dementia
182. End of Life Decision Making (NEW)
Description
Gain fast, easy visual access to the problems most often encountered in practice! This resource combines hundreds of exquisite Netter images – including several new paintings created especially for this book - with concise summaries of the most current medical thinking on common diseases/conditions, diagnostics, treatments, and protocols - for a single easy-to-use quick-reference guide. Instructive and memorable Netter plates provide a rich visual understanding of every concept. The result is a superb source for ongoing clinical reference as well as patient and staff education.
- Offers quick access to expert medical thinking on common diseases/conditions, diagnostics, treatments, and protocols.
- Presents more than 500 exquisite illustrated plates by master illustrator Frank H. Netter and other artists working in the Netter tradition to enhance your understanding of the material.
- 1357
- English
- © Saunders 2008
- 13th May 2008
- Saunders
- 9781437727722
- 9781416044178
Marschall Runge Author
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA