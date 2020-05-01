Netter's Integrated Review of Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323479387, 9780323759618

Netter's Integrated Review of Medicine

1st Edition

Pathogenesis to Treatment

Editors: Bryan Leppert Christopher Kelly
Paperback ISBN: 9780323479387
eBook ISBN: 9780323759618
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 704
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323479387
eBook ISBN:
9780323759618

About the Editors

Bryan Leppert Editor

Christopher Kelly Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Christopher R. Kelly, MD Postdoctoral Residency Fellow Department of Medicine NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia University Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.