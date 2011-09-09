Netter's Infectious Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437701265, 9781455712250

Netter's Infectious Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Elaine Jong Dennis Stevens
eBook ISBN: 9781455712250
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437701265
Paperback ISBN: 9780323374743
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th September 2011
Page Count: 624
Description

Netter’s Infectious Diseases provides a comprehensive yet concise overview of current global infectious disease concerns. Elaine Jong and Dennis Stevens, and panel of expert contributors cover the basics of the field using beautiful Netter illustrations and accessible "need to know" information on major conditions and problems—including vaccine-preventable diseases, drug-resistant Staph and TB infections, pandemic flu, echinococcosis, and Chagas' disease. It’s a great tool for quick review or for sharing with patients and staff.

Key Features

  • Review the basics of infectious disease through comprehensive coverage contained in a single volume reference.

  • Access "need to know" information from the uniformly concise text and instructive Netter paintings.

  • View detailed Netter illustrations that provide a quick and memorable overview of microbiology, pathophysiology, and clinical presentation.

  • Stay current on modern infectious disease concerns—such as vaccine-preventable diseases, drug-resistant Staph and TB infections, pandemic flu, infections in compromised hosts, reproductive tract infections, infections transmitted from animals to man, and imported infections such as malaria, echinococcosis, and Chagas' disease—with new illustrations in the Netter tradition specifically created to address new topics.

Table of Contents

CONTENTS

SECTION I: VACCINE-PREVENTABLE DISEASES IN CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS

1. Introduction to Vaccine-Preventable Diseases in Children and Adolescents

2. Diphtheria and Tetanus

3. Bordetella pertussis and Pertussis (Whooping Cough)

4. Haemophilus influenza Type B

5. Pneumococcal Disease: Infections Caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae

6. Infections Caused by Neisseria meningitidis

7. Poliomyelitis (Polio) and Polioviruses

8. Influenza

9. Rotavirus Infection

10. Measles

11. Mumps

12. Rubella

13. Varicella-Zoster Virus Infections

14. Hepatitis A Infection and Prevention

15. Hepatitis B Infections

16. Human Papillomavirus Infections and Prevention

SECTION II: SKIN AND SOFT TISSUE INFECTIONS

17. Introduction to Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

18. Impetigo

19. Erysipelas and Cellulitis

20. Folliculitis, Furuncles, and Carbuncles

21. Life-Threatening Soft Tissue Infections

22. Superficial Dermatophyte Infections of the Skin

23. Herpes Simplex Virus Infections

24. Nontuberculosis Mycobacterial Skin Infections

SECTION III: RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS

25. Introduction to Respiratory Tract Infections

26. Community-Acquired Pneumonia, Bacterial

27. Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia

28. Atypical Pneumonia

29. Aspiration Pneumonia

30. Viral Respiratory Infections

31. Sinus Infections

32. Acute Otitis Media

33. Pharyngitis

34. Acute Exacerbations of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

SECTION IV: SYSTEMIC INFECTIONS

35. Introduction to Systemic Infections

36. Endocarditis

37. Meningitis

38. Osteomyelitis

39. Urinary Tract Infections

40. Systemic Fungal Infections

SECTION V: SURGICAL INFECTIONS

41. Surgical Infections: Introduction and Overview

42. Acute Appendicitis

43. Acute Ascending Cholangitis and Suppurative, Toxic Cholangitis

44. Acute Diverticulitis

45. Hydatid Cyst (Echinococcosis) Disease

46. Intra-abdominal Abscess

47. Liver Abscess: Pyogenic and Amebic Hepatic Abscess

48. Necrotizing Soft Tissue Infections

49. Anorectal Abscess and Fistula in Ano

50. Peritonitis

51. Pyomyositis (Pyomyositis Tropicans)

52. Surgical Site Infections

SECTION VI: SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED INFECTIONS

53. Introduction to Sexually Transmitted Infections

54. Trichomoniasis

55. Herpes Simplex Virus Genital Infection

56. Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

57. Human Papillomavirus

58. Chlamydia trachomatis Infections: Chlamydia and Lymphogranuloma Venereum

59. Gonorrhea: Infection with Neisseria gonorrhoeae

60. Syphilis (Treponema pallidum)

61. Related Syndromes and Less Common Sexually Transmitted Infections

SECTION VII: INFECTIONS ASSOCIATED WITH INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL AND OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

62. Introduction to Infections Associated with International Travel and Outdoor Activities

63. Malaria

64. Yellow Fever

65. Travelers’ Diarrhea

66. Enteric Fever: Typhoid and Paratyphoid Fever

67. Viral Hepatitis

68. Rabies

69. Arboviruses of Medical Importance

70. Leptospirosis

71. Lyme Disease

72. Tick-Borne Encephalitis

73. Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis

SECTION VIII: PARASITIC DISEASES

74. Introduction to Parasitic Diseases

75. Amebiasis

76. Giardiasis

77. Other Intestinal Protozoa

78. Soil-Transmitted Helminths and Other Intestinal Roundworms

79. Intestinal Cestodes (Tapeworms)

80. Cysticercosis

81. Foodborne Trematodes: Liver, Lung, and Intestinal Flukes

82. Echinococcosis: Cystic and Alveolar Disease

83. Trichinellosis

84. Filarial Diseases

85. Schistosomiasis

86. Chagas Disease

SECTION IX: EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND PANDEMICS

87. Introduction to Emerging Infectious Diseases and Pandemics

88. Novel Influenza

89. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome

90. Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis

91. West Nile Virus Disease

92. Anthrax

93. Tularemia

About the Editor

Elaine Jong

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Medicine; Director, Hall Health Primary Care Center; Medical Director, UW Campus Health Services; Director Emeritus, UW Travel & Tropical Medicine Clinic, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA, USA

Dennis Stevens

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Infectious Diseases Section, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Boise, ID Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington; Chief, Infectious Diseases Section, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Boise, Idaho

