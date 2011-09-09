Netter's Infectious Disease
1st Edition
Description
Netter’s Infectious Diseases provides a comprehensive yet concise overview of current global infectious disease concerns. Elaine Jong and Dennis Stevens, and panel of expert contributors cover the basics of the field using beautiful Netter illustrations and accessible "need to know" information on major conditions and problems—including vaccine-preventable diseases, drug-resistant Staph and TB infections, pandemic flu, echinococcosis, and Chagas' disease. It’s a great tool for quick review or for sharing with patients and staff.
Key Features
- Review the basics of infectious disease through comprehensive coverage contained in a single volume reference.
- Access "need to know" information from the uniformly concise text and instructive Netter paintings.
- View detailed Netter illustrations that provide a quick and memorable overview of microbiology, pathophysiology, and clinical presentation.
- Stay current on modern infectious disease concerns—such as vaccine-preventable diseases, drug-resistant Staph and TB infections, pandemic flu, infections in compromised hosts, reproductive tract infections, infections transmitted from animals to man, and imported infections such as malaria, echinococcosis, and Chagas' disease—with new illustrations in the Netter tradition specifically created to address new topics.
Table of Contents
CONTENTS
SECTION I: VACCINE-PREVENTABLE DISEASES IN CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS
1. Introduction to Vaccine-Preventable Diseases in Children and Adolescents
2. Diphtheria and Tetanus
3. Bordetella pertussis and Pertussis (Whooping Cough)
4. Haemophilus influenza Type B
5. Pneumococcal Disease: Infections Caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae
6. Infections Caused by Neisseria meningitidis
7. Poliomyelitis (Polio) and Polioviruses
8. Influenza
9. Rotavirus Infection
10. Measles
11. Mumps
12. Rubella
13. Varicella-Zoster Virus Infections
14. Hepatitis A Infection and Prevention
15. Hepatitis B Infections
16. Human Papillomavirus Infections and Prevention
SECTION II: SKIN AND SOFT TISSUE INFECTIONS
17. Introduction to Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
18. Impetigo
19. Erysipelas and Cellulitis
20. Folliculitis, Furuncles, and Carbuncles
21. Life-Threatening Soft Tissue Infections
22. Superficial Dermatophyte Infections of the Skin
23. Herpes Simplex Virus Infections
24. Nontuberculosis Mycobacterial Skin Infections
SECTION III: RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS
25. Introduction to Respiratory Tract Infections
26. Community-Acquired Pneumonia, Bacterial
27. Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia
28. Atypical Pneumonia
29. Aspiration Pneumonia
30. Viral Respiratory Infections
31. Sinus Infections
32. Acute Otitis Media
33. Pharyngitis
34. Acute Exacerbations of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
SECTION IV: SYSTEMIC INFECTIONS
35. Introduction to Systemic Infections
36. Endocarditis
37. Meningitis
38. Osteomyelitis
39. Urinary Tract Infections
40. Systemic Fungal Infections
SECTION V: SURGICAL INFECTIONS
41. Surgical Infections: Introduction and Overview
42. Acute Appendicitis
43. Acute Ascending Cholangitis and Suppurative, Toxic Cholangitis
44. Acute Diverticulitis
45. Hydatid Cyst (Echinococcosis) Disease
46. Intra-abdominal Abscess
47. Liver Abscess: Pyogenic and Amebic Hepatic Abscess
48. Necrotizing Soft Tissue Infections
49. Anorectal Abscess and Fistula in Ano
50. Peritonitis
51. Pyomyositis (Pyomyositis Tropicans)
52. Surgical Site Infections
SECTION VI: SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED INFECTIONS
53. Introduction to Sexually Transmitted Infections
54. Trichomoniasis
55. Herpes Simplex Virus Genital Infection
56. Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
57. Human Papillomavirus
58. Chlamydia trachomatis Infections: Chlamydia and Lymphogranuloma Venereum
59. Gonorrhea: Infection with Neisseria gonorrhoeae
60. Syphilis (Treponema pallidum)
61. Related Syndromes and Less Common Sexually Transmitted Infections
SECTION VII: INFECTIONS ASSOCIATED WITH INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL AND OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
62. Introduction to Infections Associated with International Travel and Outdoor Activities
63. Malaria
64. Yellow Fever
65. Travelers’ Diarrhea
66. Enteric Fever: Typhoid and Paratyphoid Fever
67. Viral Hepatitis
68. Rabies
69. Arboviruses of Medical Importance
70. Leptospirosis
71. Lyme Disease
72. Tick-Borne Encephalitis
73. Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis
SECTION VIII: PARASITIC DISEASES
74. Introduction to Parasitic Diseases
75. Amebiasis
76. Giardiasis
77. Other Intestinal Protozoa
78. Soil-Transmitted Helminths and Other Intestinal Roundworms
79. Intestinal Cestodes (Tapeworms)
80. Cysticercosis
81. Foodborne Trematodes: Liver, Lung, and Intestinal Flukes
82. Echinococcosis: Cystic and Alveolar Disease
83. Trichinellosis
84. Filarial Diseases
85. Schistosomiasis
86. Chagas Disease
SECTION IX: EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND PANDEMICS
87. Introduction to Emerging Infectious Diseases and Pandemics
88. Novel Influenza
89. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome
90. Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis
91. West Nile Virus Disease
92. Anthrax
93. Tularemia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 9th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712250
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437701265
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323374743
About the Editor
Elaine Jong
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine; Director, Hall Health Primary Care Center; Medical Director, UW Campus Health Services; Director Emeritus, UW Travel & Tropical Medicine Clinic, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA, USA
Dennis Stevens
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Infectious Diseases Section, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Boise, ID Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington; Chief, Infectious Diseases Section, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Boise, Idaho