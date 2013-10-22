Netter's Illustrated Human Pathology Updated Edition
1st Edition
Gain critical insight into the structure-function relationships and the pathological basis of human disease with Netter's Illustrated Human Pathology. With a visually vibrant approach, this atlas provides clear and succinct representations of common human diseases by relating anatomical changes to the functional and clinical manifestations of disease and their underlying causes and mechanisms.
Updated throughout, it offers a superb complement to more comprehensive textbooks and presentations of pathology, including course syllabi. It can also be used as an adjunct for study of gross and microscopic pathology specimens in laboratory exercises, and makes a great review resource for students, medical residents, physicians and other healthcare professionals.
- Grasp and retain key pathologic concepts and conditions. Beginning with a concise summary of the various pathological processes and diseases, each chapter consists of illustrations of pathological processes and diseases accompanied by concise text aimed at clarifying and expanding the information presented in the illustrations.
CHAPTER 1: GENERAL REACTION PATTERNS
CHAPTER 2: CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
CHAPTER 3: RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
CHAPTER 4: GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM
CHAPTER 5: LIVER, GALLBLADDER, AND PANCREAS
CHAPTER 6: KIDNEYS, URETERS, AND URINARY BLADDER
CHAPTER 7: DISEASES OF THE MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
CHAPTER 8: DISEASES OF THE FEMALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
CHAPTER 9: INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM (SKIN)
CHAPTER 10: HEMATOPOIETIC AND LYMPHATIC TISSUES
CHAPTER 11: BONES, JOINTS, AND SOFT TISSUES
CHAPTER 12: ENDOCRINE SYSTEM
CHAPTER 13: NERVOUS SYSTEM
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323220903
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313834
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323220897
L. Maximilian Buja
Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Medical School, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth); Distinguished Teaching Professor, The University of Texas System; Executive Director, The TMC Library; Editor-in-Chief, Cardiovascular Pathology (the official journal of the Society for Cardiovscular Pathology)
The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, TX, USA; Houston Academy of Medicine – Texas Medical Center Library, Houston, TX, USA
Gerhard Krueger
The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston