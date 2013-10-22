Netter's Illustrated Human Pathology Updated Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323220897, 9780323220903

Netter's Illustrated Human Pathology Updated Edition

1st Edition

with Student Consult Access

Authors: L. Maximilian Buja Gerhard Krueger
eBook ISBN: 9780323220903
eBook ISBN: 9780323313834
Paperback ISBN: 9780323220897
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 560
Description

Gain critical insight into the structure-function relationships and the pathological basis of human disease with Netter's Illustrated Human Pathology. With a visually vibrant approach, this atlas provides clear and succinct representations of common human diseases by relating anatomical changes to the functional and clinical manifestations of disease and their underlying causes and mechanisms.

Updated throughout, it offers a superb complement to more comprehensive textbooks and presentations of pathology, including course syllabi. It can also be used as an adjunct for study of gross and microscopic pathology specimens in laboratory exercises, and makes a great review resource for students, medical residents, physicians and other healthcare professionals.

Key Features

  • Grasp and retain key pathologic concepts and conditions.  Beginning with a concise summary of the various pathological processes and diseases, each chapter consists of illustrations of pathological processes and diseases accompanied by concise text aimed at clarifying and expanding the information presented in the illustrations.

 

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: GENERAL REACTION PATTERNS

CHAPTER 2: CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM

CHAPTER 3: RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

CHAPTER 4: GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM

CHAPTER 5: LIVER, GALLBLADDER, AND PANCREAS

CHAPTER 6: KIDNEYS, URETERS, AND URINARY BLADDER

CHAPTER 7: DISEASES OF THE MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM

CHAPTER 8: DISEASES OF THE FEMALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM

CHAPTER 9: INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM (SKIN)

CHAPTER 10: HEMATOPOIETIC AND LYMPHATIC TISSUES

CHAPTER 11: BONES, JOINTS, AND SOFT TISSUES

CHAPTER 12: ENDOCRINE SYSTEM

CHAPTER 13: NERVOUS SYSTEM

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

L. Maximilian Buja

L. Maximilian Buja

Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Medical School, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth); Distinguished Teaching Professor, The University of Texas System; Executive Director, The TMC Library; Editor-in-Chief, Cardiovascular Pathology (the official journal of the Society for Cardiovscular Pathology)

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, TX, USA; Houston Academy of Medicine – Texas Medical Center Library, Houston, TX, USA

Gerhard Krueger

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

