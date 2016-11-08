Netter's Head and Neck Anatomy for Dentistry - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323392280, 9780323462105

Netter's Head and Neck Anatomy for Dentistry

3rd Edition

Authors: Neil Norton
Paperback ISBN: 9780323392280
eBook ISBN: 9780323462105
eBook ISBN: 9780323462099
eBook ISBN: 9780323462082
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th November 2016
Page Count: 712
Table of Contents

1 Development of the Head and Neck

2 Osteology

3 Basic Neuroanatomy and Cranial Nerves

4 The Neck

5 Scalp and Muscles of Facial Expression

6 Parotid Bed and Gland

7 Temporal and Infratemporal Fossae

8 Muscles of Mastication

9 Temporomandibular Joint

10 Pterygopalatine Fossa

11 Nose and Nasal Cavity

12 Paranasal Sinuses

13 Oral Cavity

14 Tongue

15 Pharynx

16 Larynx

17 Cervical Fascia

18 Ear

19 Eye and Orbit

20 Autonomics of the Head and Neck

21 Intraoral Injections

22 Introduction to the Upper Limb, Back, Thorax, and Abdomen

Appendix A Lymphatics

Appendix B Questions and Answers

Index

Description

A concise and visual guide to clinically relevant anatomy for dentistry, Netter’s Head and Neck Anatomy for Dentistry is an effective text for class and exam preparation, as well as a quick review in professional practice. Concise text, high-yield tables, clinical correlations, and review questions combine to make this new edition a perfect choice for learning and remembering the need-to-know structures, relationships, and concepts, while beautiful illustrations created in the Netter tradition enhance your visual mastery of the material.

Key Features

  • Over 100 multiple-choice questions complete with explanations help you assess your knowledge of the material and prepare for exams.
  • Identify clinically relevant anatomy with Netter illustrations and new art created in the Netter tradition.
  • Concise text and high-yield tables offer fast access to important facts.
  • Procedures coverage gives context and clinical meaning to the anatomy.

Details

About the Authors

Neil Norton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean for Admissions, Professor of Oral Biology, School of Dentistry, Creighton University, Omaha, NE

