Netter's Head and Neck Anatomy for Dentistry
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
1 Development of the Head and Neck
2 Osteology
3 Basic Neuroanatomy and Cranial Nerves
4 The Neck
5 Scalp and Muscles of Facial Expression
6 Parotid Bed and Gland
7 Temporal and Infratemporal Fossae
8 Muscles of Mastication
9 Temporomandibular Joint
10 Pterygopalatine Fossa
11 Nose and Nasal Cavity
12 Paranasal Sinuses
13 Oral Cavity
14 Tongue
15 Pharynx
16 Larynx
17 Cervical Fascia
18 Ear
19 Eye and Orbit
20 Autonomics of the Head and Neck
21 Intraoral Injections
22 Introduction to the Upper Limb, Back, Thorax, and Abdomen
Appendix A Lymphatics
Appendix B Questions and Answers
Index
Description
A concise and visual guide to clinically relevant anatomy for dentistry, Netter’s Head and Neck Anatomy for Dentistry is an effective text for class and exam preparation, as well as a quick review in professional practice. Concise text, high-yield tables, clinical correlations, and review questions combine to make this new edition a perfect choice for learning and remembering the need-to-know structures, relationships, and concepts, while beautiful illustrations created in the Netter tradition enhance your visual mastery of the material.
Key Features
- Over 100 multiple-choice questions complete with explanations help you assess your knowledge of the material and prepare for exams.
- Identify clinically relevant anatomy with Netter illustrations and new art created in the Netter tradition.
- Concise text and high-yield tables offer fast access to important facts.
- Procedures coverage gives context and clinical meaning to the anatomy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 8th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323392280
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462105
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462099
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462082
About the Authors
Neil Norton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean for Admissions, Professor of Oral Biology, School of Dentistry, Creighton University, Omaha, NE