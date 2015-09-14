Netter's Essential Physiology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Cell Physiology, Fluid Homeostasis, and Membrane Transport
1. The Cell and Fluid Homeostasis
2. Membrane Transport
Section 1 Review Questions
Section 2: The Nervous System and Muscle
3.Nerve and Muscle Physiology
4. Organization and General Functions of the Nervous System
5. Sensory Physiology
6. The Somatic Motor System
7. The Autonomic Nervous System
Section 2 Review Questions
Section 3: Cardiovascular Physiology
8. The Blood
9. Overview of the Heart and Circulation
10. Cardiac Electrophysiology
11. Flow, Pressure, and Resistance
12. The Cardiac Pump
13. The Peripheral Circulation
Section 3 Review Questions
Section 4: Respiratory Physiology
14. Pulmonary Ventilation and Perfusion and Diffusion of Gases
15. The Mechanics of Breathing
16. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Transport and Control of Respiration
Section 4 Review Questions
Section 5: Renal Physiology
17. Overview, Glomerular Filtration, and Renal Clearance
18. Renal Transport Processes
19. Urine Concentration and Dilution Mechanisms
20. Regulation of Extracellular Fluid Volume and Osmolarity
21. Regulation of Acid-Base Balance by the Kidneys
Section 5 Review Questions
Section 6: Gastrointestinal Tract
23.Motility Through the Gastrointestinal Tract
24. Gastrointestinal Secretions
25. Hepatobiliary Function
26. Digestion and Absorption
Section 6 Review Questions
Section 7: Endocrine Physiology
27. General Principles of Endocrinology and Pituitary and Hypothalamic Hormones
28. Thyroid Hormones
29. Adrenal Hormones
30. The Endocrine Pancreas
31. Calcium-Regulating Hormones
32. Hormones of the Reproductive System
Section 7 Review Questions
Answers
Description
Grasp key concepts quickly with the visual, concise, and clinical approach to physiology found in this second edition of Netter’s Essential Physiology. Lucid prose combines with classic Netter art, clinical correlations, "light bulb" side notes, end-of-chapter questions, and brand-new videos to ensure a complete understanding of these complex concepts. Logically written and highly readable, it's ideal for a basic understanding of physiology, as an overview of the subject, or as a supplement to lectures.
Key Features
- Beautifully clear drawings and diagrams from the Netter collection illustrate key concepts and further your visual understanding of the subject.
- Self-assessment review questions at the end of each chapter serve to expedite study.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 14th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323375849
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323375894
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323358231
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323388610
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323358194
About the Authors
Susan Mulroney Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacology & Physiology, Director, Special Master's Program, Georgetown University Medical Center
Adam Myers Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacology and Physiology, Associate Dean and Vice President for Special Graduate Programs, Georgetown University Medical Center, Washington, DC