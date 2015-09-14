Netter's Essential Physiology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323358194, 9780323375849

Netter's Essential Physiology

2nd Edition

Authors: Susan Mulroney Adam Myers
eBook ISBN: 9780323375849
eBook ISBN: 9780323375894
eBook ISBN: 9780323358231
eBook ISBN: 9780323388610
Paperback ISBN: 9780323358194
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th September 2015
Page Count: 424
Table of Contents

Section 1: Cell Physiology, Fluid Homeostasis, and Membrane Transport

1. The Cell and Fluid Homeostasis

2. Membrane Transport

Section 1 Review Questions

Section 2: The Nervous System and Muscle

3.Nerve and Muscle Physiology

4. Organization and General Functions of the Nervous System

5. Sensory Physiology

6. The Somatic Motor System

7. The Autonomic Nervous System

Section 2 Review Questions

Section 3: Cardiovascular Physiology

8. The Blood

9. Overview of the Heart and Circulation

10. Cardiac Electrophysiology

11. Flow, Pressure, and Resistance

12. The Cardiac Pump

13. The Peripheral Circulation

Section 3 Review Questions

Section 4: Respiratory Physiology

14. Pulmonary Ventilation and Perfusion and Diffusion of Gases

15. The Mechanics of Breathing

16. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Transport and Control of Respiration

Section 4 Review Questions

Section 5: Renal Physiology

17. Overview, Glomerular Filtration, and Renal Clearance

18. Renal Transport Processes

19. Urine Concentration and Dilution Mechanisms

20. Regulation of Extracellular Fluid Volume and Osmolarity

21. Regulation of Acid-Base Balance by the Kidneys

Section 5 Review Questions

Section 6: Gastrointestinal Tract

23.Motility Through the Gastrointestinal Tract

24. Gastrointestinal Secretions

25. Hepatobiliary Function

26. Digestion and Absorption

Section 6 Review Questions

Section 7: Endocrine Physiology

27. General Principles of Endocrinology and Pituitary and Hypothalamic Hormones

28. Thyroid Hormones

29. Adrenal Hormones

30. The Endocrine Pancreas

31. Calcium-Regulating Hormones

32. Hormones of the Reproductive System

Section 7 Review Questions

Answers

 

Description

Grasp key concepts quickly with the visual, concise, and clinical approach to physiology found in this second edition of Netter’s Essential Physiology. Lucid prose combines with classic Netter art, clinical correlations, "light bulb" side notes, end-of-chapter questions, and brand-new videos to ensure a complete understanding of these complex concepts. Logically written and highly readable, it's ideal for a basic understanding of physiology, as an overview of the subject, or as a supplement to lectures.

Key Features

  • Beautifully clear drawings and diagrams from the Netter collection illustrate key concepts and further your visual understanding of the subject.
  • Self-assessment review questions at the end of each chapter serve to expedite study.

424
English
© Elsevier 2016
Elsevier
About the Authors

Susan Mulroney Author

Professor of Pharmacology & Physiology, Director, Special Master's Program, Georgetown University Medical Center

Adam Myers Author

Professor of Pharmacology and Physiology, Associate Dean and Vice President for Special Graduate Programs, Georgetown University Medical Center, Washington, DC

